If you didn’t grow up watching hours on end of HGTV, you probably never thought much about home design until you owned your own place. And once you have a blank canvas, trying to furnish and decorate it can be intimidating! You have to decide on a color scheme, pick out pieces that compliment each other and, unless you live alone, make decisions alongside the other members of your household.

So if you’re overwhelmed by the idea of coming up with a vision for your home, we’ve got some lovely inspo for you from the Interior Decorating subreddit. Below, you’ll find some of the community’s best transformations and photos of creative design choices that 100% paid off. Enjoy scrolling through these images that might inspire you to finally start picking out paint swatches, and be sure to upvote the rooms that impress you!

#1

Switched Things Up!

Cozy living room corners with decorated shelves, plants, and seating areas showcasing proud home decorating ideas.

The kids took over the basement, so I switched things up! 90% thrifted!

Kitchen-Capital3817 Report

    #2

    Ok I Went Bold With Custom Jellyfish

    Bathroom corner with jellyfish wall art and modern decor, showcasing a unique home decorating corner people feel proud of.

    CotaPT Report

    #3

    I’m Just Over Here Living My Kooky ‘70s Dream

    Cozy home corners decorated with vintage furniture, colorful textiles, plants, and warm lighting creating inviting spaces.

    Most of you won’t like my admittedly niche aesthetic but I’m just saying…there shouldn’t be any rules about decor except for doing what pleases you and the other people who live with you (and why that’s a hot take, I’ll never know)

    I’m in my fifties and I’ve been collecting interesting old junk since I reached adulthood. I’m not sure what drives my passion for the most audacious decor of my first decade alive, but the heart wants what it wants, and it causes no harm :)

    Global-Bus-8826 Report

    If you have no idea where to begin when it comes to styling your home, the Interior Decorating subreddit is the perfect place to start. Not only does this community have loads of inspiration photos, it also has a whopping 825K members. So if you have any questions or are looking for guidance, there are plenty of design lovers out there who will be happy to provide some assistance.

    Whether you need new curtains, want to paint a mural on your bedroom wall or can’t decide which paint color suits a room best, this community has got you covered. So as you’re scrolling through this list, pandas, don’t hesitate to make note of any looks you’d love to try out in your own humble abode. And you can always reach out to the members of Interior Decorating for their thoughts on your ideas! 
    #4

    Desert Mountain Mural I Painted In My Step Daughter’s Room

    Cozy bedroom corner with a painted mountain mural, warm lighting, and personalized home decorating details.

    I surprised her and recorded her reaction. She loved it.

    Flat-Table8787 Report

    #5

    Stepped Out Of My Beige Comfort Zone

    Two styled bedrooms showcasing home decorating with cozy furniture, curtains, and lighting highlighting proud decorated corners.

    Huge_Obligation2086 Report

    #6

    My Maximalist Apartment

    Cozy and artistic home corners decorated with vintage, celestial, botanical, and eclectic styles showcasing personal charm.

    anon:
    Brb will go make a coffee and sit to zoom on every detail. Wow!

    Rattashootie Report

    Now, when it comes to interior designing a home, there are many factors to keep in mind. But DesignCafe recommends first determining where your specific interior design tastes lie. For example, are you drawn to modern or contemporary spaces? Do you prefer bohemian or mid-century modern? Perhaps you love a Scandinavian look?

    Only you can decide which style really speaks to you, so it’s best to do your research and see what’s out there. After all, your home should reflect your own personal style. So you might want to experiment with different colors and themes before deciding on one to lean into with your entire home.

    #7

    Did I Go Too Bold?

    Before and after photos showing a bold home corner transformation with vibrant floral wallpaper and red wainscoting decor.

    Aggravating_Guest999 Report

    #8

    My Reading Nook Is Getting Much Cozier

    Cozy home corners with decorated seating areas featuring leather chairs, rugs, lamps, and wall art.

    Seth2288 Report

    #9

    We Call It The Biblio-Tree

    Cozy home corner with unique tree branch bookshelves against a green wall, featuring a ladder, cats, and a decorated Christmas tree.

    No-Purple-5412 Report

    DesignCafe also notes that it’s always a good idea to seek out some design tips and guidance before making any big decisions. Get on Pinterest, read design magazines, watch videos from expert interior designers or seek out a professional in your area to work with. It’s easy to make mistakes as someone who’s not well versed in design, but having an expert who understands your vision and knows how to make it a reality can work wonders for your home.

    #10

    My Boyfriend Is Out Of Town For A Few Days So I Gave His Office A Surprise Makeover

    Two home office corners decorated with wall art, desk lamps, and organized workspaces showcasing proud home decorating.

    kayaem Report

    #11

    Update On My "Too Brown" Livingroom! Planning On Painting The Walls And Ceiling A Dark Jungle Green. What Do You Think?

    Cozy living room corner with vintage decor, green curtains, and a computer setup showcasing proud home decorating.

    TrashTashy Report

    zatrisha
Community Member
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    I would prefer a light color on the ceiling, but green walls would be perfect.

    I would prefer a light color on the ceiling, but green walls would be perfect.

    #12

    I Designed These 3D Printable Lamps, Thought Some Of You Might Appreciate Them :d

    Decorative home corners featuring unique leaf-inspired lamps and potted plants showcasing proud home decorating ideas.

    mateomodar Report

    Now, we can’t ignore the practical issues when it comes to designing a space. And one of the most important things to lock down at the beginning of your design journey is your budget. According to Summer vacation rentals, the cost of furnishing and decorating a living room can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $25,000. So unless you’re clear about how much you’re willing to spend, the cost can spiral out of control extremely quickly. And if you’re on a tight budget, thrifting will become your best friend. 

    #13

    Our First Bathroom Reno All New For 2025

    Bathroom corner decorated with green walls, hanging plants, wooden vanity, and an octopus mural on the wall.

    RobDickinson Report

    #14

    1st Time Homeowner. Am I Doing It Right?

    Vibrant bedroom corner decorated with neon lights, cosmic wall art, and colorful bedding showcasing creative home decorating pride.

    This is my bedroom. The rest of the house is equally as weird. Bet you can't guess what I do for a living.

    Ok_Artichoke_7105 Report

    April Pickett
Community Member
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your first house decorating is a sucess if it appeals to you. You are an accountant.

    #15

    16 Days Until Baby Girl's Arrival. The Cat Still Thinks It's All For Her

    Cozy baby nursery corner decorated with a mural and plush toys, showcasing home decoration pride.

    Callme-risley Report

    Mari
Community Member
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat is the homeowner, baby can sleep in the room if the she approves.

    Some of the most important features to keep in mind when designing a room are the natural light, traffic flow and focal points, DesignCafe notes. In pretty much every space, we want to maximize natural light and place the furniture in a way that’s cohesive with traffic flow. For example, you don’t want to put a massive couch in your living room in a spot where people will have to squeeze past to get to the bathroom. And it's best to make sure that every room has clear, intentional focal points. 
    #16

    My Before And After Green Room

    Before and after photos showing a decorated home corner with furniture and stylish decor accents.

    Kind_Breadfruit_2088 Report

    #17

    Colorful Mosaics In Your House, Yes Or No?

    Collage of home corners featuring unique decorations with mosaic floors, cozy living spaces, and artistic pool designs.

    naty_sweet Report

    #18

    Posted On Here Awhile Ago And Took Some Advice!

    Cozy living room corner decorated with holiday accents, natural light, and comfortable seating showcasing home decorating pride.

    Ok_Squirrel_8864 Report

    When it comes to choosing colors for your space, it’s important to keep in mind how certain colors make us feel. Red may be your favorite color, but that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the best choice to plaster all over your living room walls. However, DesignCafe notes that warm colors tend to be energizing, while cool colors tend to be more relaxing. So if you want a space that will wake you up, red might actually be the perfect choice!
    #19

    Is Our Living Room Too Much? Someone Told Me It Looks Like A Child's Bedroom

    Cozy living room corner with modern decor and warm lighting showcasing home decorating people are proud of.

    cschelsea Report

    #20

    My Newly Painted Kitchen Cabinets

    Modern kitchen corner with blue cabinets and granite countertops, a decorated space people feel proud of decorating

    Vivike15 Report

    #21

    Give Me Colour Or Give Me Death

    Colorful cozy corner with a yellow chair, textured cushions, bookshelf, and vibrant home decorating accents.

    mossyzombie2021 Report

    At the end of the day, the most important thing to keep in mind when designing your humble abode is making sure it feels like home. You should love it and feel comfortable there. It should be a relaxing sanctuary to return to at the end of the day. So if that means plastering the walls with floral wallpaper or hanging neon lights all over the apartment, you do you. The sky really is the limit; don’t be afraid to think outside the box!
    #22

    Bed Nook Taken Just After Sunset

    Cozy corner of a home decorated with hanging plants, a round mirror, warm lighting, and a city sunset view through large windows.

    AffectionateDevice Report

    #23

    Update - I Didn’t Know How To Decorate My Giant Bathroom

    Bathroom corner before and after decorating with green walls and plants, showcasing home decorating pride.

    thegamerblonde Report

    #24

    After Exhausting The Neutral Look For Years I Decided To Dopamine My One-Bedroom Apartment!

    Colorful corner of a home featuring decorated sofa, patterned rug, and eclectic wall art showcasing proud home decorating.

    mossyzombie2021 Report

    Are you feeling inspired to channel your inner interior designer and start making some changes to your own place, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that you find most impressive, and feel free to let us know in the comments what the best changes you’ve made to your own living space were. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring fabulous home design choices, look no further than right here!
    #25

    My Parent’s Living Room

    Cozy home corners with vintage furniture, plants, and unique decor that highlight proud home decorating details.

    durkiowrld1998 Report

    #26

    My Black Sunroom 🖤(Loaded With Plants Now Of Course 😉)

    Cozy home corner with stone fireplace, decorative tiled floor, and lush green plants showcasing proud home decorating.

    My husband and I built our (forever) home in 2011, doing the work and contracting out what we couldn’t do ourselves. We’ve added on and updated over the years, so the house has grown and changed along with us. It’s pretty sacred to us now. This is my fave room.. what used to be non-existent, then added on as a screened-in porch, and remodeled as our sunroom/entrance.

    The tile is a sun-dried clay Satillo with talavera accent pieces, both made in Mexico. We designed the door with symbolic intention and had a carpenter in Turkey carve it for us. I don’t know what “style” I fit with… I just go with my vibe.. but our house is pretty much all varieties of wood, stone, slate/black, natural lighting and green vegetation/color pops from flowers like orchids or bouquets that I pick from my gardens. I think back in the day, they said brown/black never go together, but that’s pretty much my MO. 😅

    In the past, I really loved sharing photos of our home and gardens online, but disconnected from social media a while back and decided to join Reddit this week. Thought maybe this might be a better community to share my home (art) with and give me that outlet back (a little at least 😉) enjoy! 🖤

    crow-cottage Report

    #27

    I Think I Made A Mistake... Was This Color The Right Choice For The Dresser?

    Decorated cozy home corner with vintage green cabinet, large mirror, butterfly wall art, and indoor plants on wooden floor.

    TrashTashy Report

    #28

    My Cat With Some Of My Thrifted Artwork

    Cozy living room corner featuring an olive green velvet sofa, decorative wall art, patterned rug, and a small wooden side table.

    Juicy_Q_ Report

    #29

    My Jelly Wall Finished 😄❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

    Colorful glass block wall installation in a home corner, showcasing a unique and proud home decorating feature.

    Kimberly_4690 Report

    #30

    After 3 Repaints, I Think I Finally Found A Working Color Combo

    Cozy corner of a living room with stylish chairs, a fireplace, large plants, and natural light, showcasing home decorating pride.

    tibetanpeachpies Report

    #31

    I Turned My Bathroom Into The Garden Of Eden

    Cozy bathroom corner decorated with hanging greenery and string lights, a home decor people feel proud of.

    Asterfields1224 Report

    #32

    Finally Finished My Living Room In The New Apartment 😊

    Cozy living room corner featuring colorful furniture, plants, and personalized decor in a proud home decorating space.

    turtlesinatrenchcoat Report

    #33

    My Grandma’s House

    Cozy home corners featuring a decorated piano area and a formal dining table, showcasing proud home decorating details.

    topnotchwalnut Report

    #34

    My Style Isn't For Everyone, But I Do Like To Share

    Cozy decorated corner in a home with vintage stained glass windows, patterned rug, and rustic wooden furniture.

    Royal_Grapefruit4275 Report

    #35

    My Mid 30’s Brooklyn Living Room

    Cozy living room corner with natural light, houseplants, and decorative elements showcasing proud home decorating touches.

    MarsupialLast4651 Report

    #36

    I Know It's Probably Not Everyone's Cup Of Tea (What Is?) But Finally, 7 Years After Moving In, I Finally Feel I'm Sloooowly Getting There 🥲

    Living room corner with green velvet furniture, modern lighting, decorative mirrors, and plants showcasing home decorating pride.

    aaagje Report

    #37

    My Custom Curtains Came Today & No One Cares So I’m Posting Here

    Proudly decorated home corner with blue ombre curtains, cozy sofa, patterned rug, and a decorative mirror on dark wall.

    Westafricangrey Report

    #38

    Bathroom Glow Up (Literally)

    Modern bathroom corner decorated with orange tiles, plants, and patterned floor highlighting proud home decorating.

    FBubs Report

    #39

    Guest Bedroom

    Cozy bedroom corner with dark green walls, layered bedding, warm lighting, and artwork showcasing home decorating pride.

    Bull-licious Report

    #40

    Some Of You Wanted To See More Pictures Of My Home. This Is Our TV-Room

    Cozy home corner with a leather sofa, celestial wall art, and warm lighting showcasing proud home decorating.

    TrashTashy Report

    #41

    Renovation Before & Afters

    Before and after photos of a modern kitchen renovation showcasing a beautifully decorated home corner.

    Commercial_Hand7172 Report

    #42

    I Love My Space And Wanted To Share It

    Cozy living room corner with leather chairs, white sofa, glass coffee table, and modern decor showing home decorating pride.

    TheYlimeQ Report

    #43

    Did I Make A Mistake With This Orange Chair?

    Cozy home corner featuring a bright orange chair, green couch, modern art, and ambient lighting, showcasing proud home decorating.

    Next-Honeydew-3835 Report

    April Pickett
Community Member
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope. It's an accent piece. It's overstuffed, like the couch, which is nice. You just need some small orange pieces (darker/lighter/same color) spread around with some other colors that complement both the couch and the chair.

    #44

    Please Dont Go Too Hard On Me

    Modern bathroom corner with unique sink and toilet, featuring creative home decorating and stylish design elements.

    CotaPT Report

    #45

    Just Got This Couch, Not Super Sure About The Color

    Cozy living room corner with a mustard yellow sofa, wooden coffee table, and lush green plants for home decorating pride.

    itsfeykro Report

    April Pickett
Community Member
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It'll work itself into your living room, because as you go along, you'll pick up other stuff to blend it in.

    #46

    My DIY Builder Grade Kitchen Reno

    Two beautifully decorated kitchen corners with dining areas showcasing people’s proud home decorating styles.

    the_moody_cottage Report

    #47

    Mini Remodel

    Vintage bathroom corner with pink and turquoise tile decor, featuring a swan mosaic and unique vanity design.

    EffectiveGur9070 Report

    #48

    I Think I Finally Got It

    Cozy living room corner with modern decor, plants, and natural light showcasing home decorating pride.

    antonia90 Report

    #49

    Some More Shots Of Our Home Study

    Cozy home office corner with wooden desk, built-in bookshelves, decorative lighting, and classic artwork on walls.

    dsm5150 Report

    April Pickett
Community Member
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A bookcase is for books. Get rid of all that decorative stuff and fill those spaces with books.

    #50

    Bought A House With Flamingo Wallpaper In The Kitchen. I Wasn’t Convinced At First But My Partner Thought We Should Lean Into It

    Cozy dining area with wooden chairs, flamingo wall art, floral centerpiece, and warm decorative lighting in home corners.

    alanrowan123 Report

    #51

    Bought Our Dream House And Nearly Finished Decorating, Now We Have To Move

    Cozy dining room corner with wooden table, wicker chairs, fireplace, and decorative plants in a beautifully decorated home.

    Ok-Dimension5880 Report

    #52

    Scenes From My Apartment

    Cozy decorated home corner with warm lighting, candles, plants, and rustic wooden furniture creating an inviting atmosphere.

    glomtenin Report

    #53

    My Daughter’s Nursery!

    Cozy decorated nursery corner with floral wallpaper, black crib, white armchair, and natural light under sloped ceiling.

    Beginning-Delivery54 Report

    #54

    Updated My Bedroom, Finally Happy, Just Wanted To Share

    Cozy decorated bedroom corner with warm lighting, bookshelf, armchair, and festive string lights under a slanted ceiling.

    kozinec72949 Report

    #55

    Entry Update

    Cozy decorated corner under staircase with plants, framed art, and a small indoor teepee in a stylish home.

    B9B4 Report

    #56

    Wallpaper

    Dark floral wallpaper and elegant vintage decor create a proud corner of home decorating around a classic bathroom sink.

    caffeinatedchickens Report

    #57

    I Swear, I Didn’t Think A Simple Lighting Change Would Mess With My Head This Much

    Minimalist bathroom corner with decorated shower area featuring hanging branches and soft ambient lighting in home decor.

    CotaPT Report

    #58

    What Do You Think Of A Bedroom Like This?

    Cozy bedroom corner with green walls, hanging plants, wooden furniture, and natural light showcasing home decorating pride.

    Big-Bandicoot3850 Report

    #59

    When They Tell You It Will Be Too Dark, Don’t Listen

    Before and after photos of a decorated home corner hallway featuring warm lighting, artwork, and cozy accents.

    Disastrous-Green-953 Report

    #60

    Designed This Rental To Feel Like Home

    Cozy living room corner with green armchairs, leather sofa, decorative pillows, and elegant curtains showcasing home decorating pride.

    duncan2015 Report

    #61

    Redid My Front Powder Room. I Think That It Came Out Alright

    Bathroom corner with vibrant floral wallpaper, vintage lighting, and decorative mirror showcasing home decorating pride.

    TheFlyingDuctMan Report

    #62

    Are We Still Doing "I'm Not Like The Other Houses"?

    Cozy decorated home corner with vintage piano, cello, ornate mirror, green walls, and framed portrait art showcasing proud decorating.

    kennycreatesthings Report

    #63

    My First Place All By Myself At 26. A Work In Progress! Everything Is Second Hand

    Cozy living room corner with a decorated sofa, wooden coffee table, plants, and natural light highlighting home decorating pride.

    americanivy Report

    #64

    Finally Took Some Updated Pics Of My Studio Space In NYC!

    Cozy home corners decorated with stylish shelving, plants, and warm-toned furniture showcasing proud decorating touches.

    Secret-Working-6655 Report

    #65

    Small Guest Bathroom In A Custom Build

    Modern bathroom corner with sleek wood vanity, marble countertop, glass shower, and decorative plant showcasing home decorating pride.

    jtizzle555 Report

    #66

    Update: Ditched The Farmhousey Mirror And The Wild Blue, And Went With A Dramatic Green

    Cozy home corner with dark walls, wooden trim, piano, chandelier, and patterned rug showcasing proud home decorating.

    scrmblr Report

    #67

    Hubby Built These Storage Units From Scratch. We Live In A 650sqft Condo

    Minimalist corner of a home with built-in white cabinetry and a potted plant, showcasing proud home decorating.

    Hurry-Honest Report

    #68

    Not Everyone’s Cup Of Tea But My Kids Love Our Bright Kitchen!

    Bright kitchen corner with blue island and yellow walls, showcasing a decorated space people feel proud of in their homes.

    intimidateu_sexually Report

    #69

    Is It Too Much?

    Small bathroom corner with floral wallpaper, white sink cabinet, gold fixtures, and frosted window showcasing home decoration pride.

    acavallaro955 Report

    jenniferdavid_harper avatar
    Boop the Snoot. Pound the Paw.
    Boop the Snoot. Pound the Paw.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, it's not enough. Paint the cabinets and the wood trim a dark dusty blue or green from the wallpaper to anchor the room.

    #70

    Record Stand With TV

    Mid-century home decor corner featuring a record player, vinyl collection, plant, and floral artwork on neutral walls.

    Dangerous_Wear_8152 Report

    #71

    Finished The Bathroom Remodel 🥳

    Modern bathroom corner with proud home decorating featuring wood vanity, granite countertop, illuminated mirror, and colorful peacock artwork.

    teacherlady4846 Report

    #72

    Our Home So Far 🪩 What Do You Think?

    Cozy living room corner with orange couch, patterned throw, vintage art on walls, and colorful retro rug showcasing home decorating pride.

    bushb4by Report

    #73

    Living Room Is Almost Done

    Cozy decorated home corner with a fireplace, bookshelf, antique rug, and comfortable seating showcasing proud decorating choices.

    HippieWitchBitch95 Report

    #74

    Pink Bathroom Is It Cute Or Kinda Weird?

    Modern bathroom corner with bathtub, gold fixtures, patterned wallpaper, and elegant lighting showcasing home decorating pride.

    goofybagel Report

    #75

    Framed My Hermes Scarf

    Dining room corner with wood furniture, decorative chandelier, artwork, and wall paneling showcasing home decorating pride.

    Turbulent_Meeting_96 Report

    #76

    Whitewash Before And After

    Cozy home corner with stone fireplace, decorated mantle, bookshelves, and vibrant red patterned rug.

    x46672 Report

    #77

    My Mom Finally Divorced My Dad And Built Her Dream House

    Cozy living room corner with green sofa, natural light, fireplace, and wooden flooring, showcasing home decorating pride.

    Fennekin26 Report

    #78

    Decorated My 9 Year Old Stepdaughter’s Room As A Surprise

    Cozy decorated home corner with a bed, colorful circular rug, plants, and framed wall art showcasing proud decorating.

    ThotsforTaterTots Report

    #79

    It May Not Be Your Cauldron Of Tea But I Love Being Different. Live People Ignore The Strange And Unusual. I, Myself, Am Strange, And Unusual

    Kitchen corner with custom backsplash featuring skull and snake artwork, showcasing unique home decorating pride.

    Zakkattack86 Report

    #80

    I Renovated My Parents’ Storage Room

    Cozy corner of a home featuring a green sofa, wooden staircase, round coffee table, and natural light from a window.

    zentem Report

    #81

    This Is My Livingroom

    Cozy living room corner with warm lighting, modern decor, and stylish furniture showcasing home decorating pride.

    Licile Report

    #82

    Found Her In A Thrift Store And Made Her An Integral Part Of My Accent Wall!

    Wall corner decorated with a lighthouse painting and an orange beam, showcasing creative home decorating pride.

    NeverAgainHomeschool Report

    #83

    Maybe I Stepped Out Of Line (My Goal Was To Bring This Bathroom To Life)

    Bathroom corner featuring tropical wallpaper and a gold sink, showcasing a unique home decorating detail.

    CotaPT Report

    #84

    I Just Wanted To Share This Beautiful Colour!!

    Cozy home corner with warm wall decor, soft lighting, and a patterned rug showcasing proud home decorating.

    ItsKaylasLife Report

    #85

    Perfection

    Bathroom corner with dark blue walls, hanging plants, wooden vanity, and modern sink showcasing home decorating pride.

    Pestoplasm Report

    #86

    Moved Into This Home Earlier In The Year

    Cozy corner of a home with modern decor featuring a curved sofa and minimalist design, showcasing proud home decorating.

    dwsinpdx Report

    #87

    My Daily Reading Nook, Unless Occupied By My Cat. Thoughts?

    Cozy corner of home with natural light, decorated with patterned pillows, a chair, and bookshelf featuring art and books.

    mbmgart Report

    #88

    Gallery Wall? Yay Or Nay?

    Cozy corner of a home with framed art, floating bookshelf filled with books, red vase with flowers, and a modern pink chair.

    Tdesiree22 Report

    #89

    Since Everybody Is Calling My House Dark And Depressing Here's A Picture In Daylight

    Cozy dining room corner decorated with plants, wall art, and warm wooden furniture showcasing home decorating pride.

    Ok_Station_6703 Report

    #90

    I Love How The Morning Light Illuminates My Dining Room

    Dining area with wooden table and modern chairs, showcasing a cozy corner of home proud decorating.

    mbmgart Report

    #91

    How Did I Do?

    Organized corner bookshelf with plants, decorative items, and books, showcasing a proudly decorated home corner.

    Lfs1983 Report

    #92

    We Finally Got This Collection Up! Carefully Picked Paintings And Drawings By Our Son From Age 0-3. What Do You All Think?

    Cozy living room corner with modern abstract art wall decor and neutral-toned furniture showcasing proud home decorating.

    AviuviAM Report

