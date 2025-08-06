So if you’re overwhelmed by the idea of coming up with a vision for your home, we’ve got some lovely inspo for you from the Interior Decorating subreddit. Below, you’ll find some of the community’s best transformations and photos of creative design choices that 100% paid off. Enjoy scrolling through these images that might inspire you to finally start picking out paint swatches, and be sure to upvote the rooms that impress you!

If you didn’t grow up watching hours on end of HGTV, you probably never thought much about home design until you owned your own place. And once you have a blank canvas, trying to furnish and decorate it can be intimidating! You have to decide on a color scheme, pick out pieces that compliment each other and, unless you live alone, make decisions alongside the other members of your household.

#1 Switched Things Up! Share icon The kids took over the basement, so I switched things up! 90% thrifted!



#2 Ok I Went Bold With Custom Jellyfish Share icon

#3 I’m Just Over Here Living My Kooky ‘70s Dream Share icon Most of you won’t like my admittedly niche aesthetic but I’m just saying…there shouldn’t be any rules about decor except for doing what pleases you and the other people who live with you (and why that’s a hot take, I’ll never know)



I’m in my fifties and I’ve been collecting interesting old junk since I reached adulthood. I’m not sure what drives my passion for the most audacious decor of my first decade alive, but the heart wants what it wants, and it causes no harm :)



If you have no idea where to begin when it comes to styling your home, the Interior Decorating subreddit is the perfect place to start. Not only does this community have loads of inspiration photos, it also has a whopping 825K members. So if you have any questions or are looking for guidance, there are plenty of design lovers out there who will be happy to provide some assistance. Whether you need new curtains, want to paint a mural on your bedroom wall or can’t decide which paint color suits a room best, this community has got you covered. So as you’re scrolling through this list, pandas, don’t hesitate to make note of any looks you’d love to try out in your own humble abode. And you can always reach out to the members of Interior Decorating for their thoughts on your ideas!

#4 Desert Mountain Mural I Painted In My Step Daughter’s Room Share icon I surprised her and recorded her reaction. She loved it.



#5 Stepped Out Of My Beige Comfort Zone Share icon

#6 My Maximalist Apartment Share icon anon:

Brb will go make a coffee and sit to zoom on every detail. Wow!



Now, when it comes to interior designing a home, there are many factors to keep in mind. But DesignCafe recommends first determining where your specific interior design tastes lie. For example, are you drawn to modern or contemporary spaces? Do you prefer bohemian or mid-century modern? Perhaps you love a Scandinavian look? Only you can decide which style really speaks to you, so it’s best to do your research and see what’s out there. After all, your home should reflect your own personal style. So you might want to experiment with different colors and themes before deciding on one to lean into with your entire home. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Did I Go Too Bold? Share icon

#8 My Reading Nook Is Getting Much Cozier Share icon

#9 We Call It The Biblio-Tree Share icon

DesignCafe also notes that it’s always a good idea to seek out some design tips and guidance before making any big decisions. Get on Pinterest, read design magazines, watch videos from expert interior designers or seek out a professional in your area to work with. It’s easy to make mistakes as someone who’s not well versed in design, but having an expert who understands your vision and knows how to make it a reality can work wonders for your home. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Boyfriend Is Out Of Town For A Few Days So I Gave His Office A Surprise Makeover Share icon

#11 Update On My "Too Brown" Livingroom! Planning On Painting The Walls And Ceiling A Dark Jungle Green. What Do You Think? Share icon

#12 I Designed These 3D Printable Lamps, Thought Some Of You Might Appreciate Them :d Share icon

Now, we can’t ignore the practical issues when it comes to designing a space. And one of the most important things to lock down at the beginning of your design journey is your budget. According to Summer vacation rentals, the cost of furnishing and decorating a living room can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $25,000. So unless you’re clear about how much you’re willing to spend, the cost can spiral out of control extremely quickly. And if you’re on a tight budget, thrifting will become your best friend. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Our First Bathroom Reno All New For 2025 Share icon

#14 1st Time Homeowner. Am I Doing It Right? Share icon This is my bedroom. The rest of the house is equally as weird. Bet you can't guess what I do for a living.



#15 16 Days Until Baby Girl's Arrival. The Cat Still Thinks It's All For Her Share icon

Some of the most important features to keep in mind when designing a room are the natural light, traffic flow and focal points, DesignCafe notes. In pretty much every space, we want to maximize natural light and place the furniture in a way that’s cohesive with traffic flow. For example, you don’t want to put a massive couch in your living room in a spot where people will have to squeeze past to get to the bathroom. And it's best to make sure that every room has clear, intentional focal points.

#16 My Before And After Green Room Share icon

#17 Colorful Mosaics In Your House, Yes Or No? Share icon

#18 Posted On Here Awhile Ago And Took Some Advice! Share icon

When it comes to choosing colors for your space, it’s important to keep in mind how certain colors make us feel. Red may be your favorite color, but that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the best choice to plaster all over your living room walls. However, DesignCafe notes that warm colors tend to be energizing, while cool colors tend to be more relaxing. So if you want a space that will wake you up, red might actually be the perfect choice!

#19 Is Our Living Room Too Much? Someone Told Me It Looks Like A Child's Bedroom Share icon

#20 My Newly Painted Kitchen Cabinets Share icon

#21 Give Me Colour Or Give Me Death Share icon

At the end of the day, the most important thing to keep in mind when designing your humble abode is making sure it feels like home. You should love it and feel comfortable there. It should be a relaxing sanctuary to return to at the end of the day. So if that means plastering the walls with floral wallpaper or hanging neon lights all over the apartment, you do you. The sky really is the limit; don’t be afraid to think outside the box!

#22 Bed Nook Taken Just After Sunset Share icon

#23 Update - I Didn’t Know How To Decorate My Giant Bathroom Share icon

#24 After Exhausting The Neutral Look For Years I Decided To Dopamine My One-Bedroom Apartment! Share icon

Are you feeling inspired to channel your inner interior designer and start making some changes to your own place, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that you find most impressive, and feel free to let us know in the comments what the best changes you’ve made to your own living space were. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring fabulous home design choices, look no further than right here!

#25 My Parent’s Living Room Share icon

#26 My Black Sunroom 🖤(Loaded With Plants Now Of Course 😉) Share icon My husband and I built our (forever) home in 2011, doing the work and contracting out what we couldn’t do ourselves. We’ve added on and updated over the years, so the house has grown and changed along with us. It’s pretty sacred to us now. This is my fave room.. what used to be non-existent, then added on as a screened-in porch, and remodeled as our sunroom/entrance.



The tile is a sun-dried clay Satillo with talavera accent pieces, both made in Mexico. We designed the door with symbolic intention and had a carpenter in Turkey carve it for us. I don’t know what “style” I fit with… I just go with my vibe.. but our house is pretty much all varieties of wood, stone, slate/black, natural lighting and green vegetation/color pops from flowers like orchids or bouquets that I pick from my gardens. I think back in the day, they said brown/black never go together, but that’s pretty much my MO. 😅



In the past, I really loved sharing photos of our home and gardens online, but disconnected from social media a while back and decided to join Reddit this week. Thought maybe this might be a better community to share my home (art) with and give me that outlet back (a little at least 😉) enjoy! 🖤

#27 I Think I Made A Mistake... Was This Color The Right Choice For The Dresser? Share icon

#28 My Cat With Some Of My Thrifted Artwork Share icon

#29 My Jelly Wall Finished 😄❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 Share icon

#30 After 3 Repaints, I Think I Finally Found A Working Color Combo Share icon

#31 I Turned My Bathroom Into The Garden Of Eden Share icon

#32 Finally Finished My Living Room In The New Apartment 😊 Share icon

#33 My Grandma’s House Share icon

#34 My Style Isn't For Everyone, But I Do Like To Share Share icon

#35 My Mid 30’s Brooklyn Living Room Share icon

#36 I Know It's Probably Not Everyone's Cup Of Tea (What Is?) But Finally, 7 Years After Moving In, I Finally Feel I'm Sloooowly Getting There 🥲 Share icon

#37 My Custom Curtains Came Today & No One Cares So I’m Posting Here Share icon

#38 Bathroom Glow Up (Literally) Share icon

#39 Guest Bedroom Share icon

#40 Some Of You Wanted To See More Pictures Of My Home. This Is Our TV-Room Share icon

#41 Renovation Before & Afters Share icon

#42 I Love My Space And Wanted To Share It Share icon

#43 Did I Make A Mistake With This Orange Chair? Share icon

#44 Please Dont Go Too Hard On Me Share icon

#45 Just Got This Couch, Not Super Sure About The Color Share icon

#46 My DIY Builder Grade Kitchen Reno Share icon

#47 Mini Remodel Share icon

#48 I Think I Finally Got It Share icon

#49 Some More Shots Of Our Home Study Share icon

#50 Bought A House With Flamingo Wallpaper In The Kitchen. I Wasn’t Convinced At First But My Partner Thought We Should Lean Into It Share icon

#51 Bought Our Dream House And Nearly Finished Decorating, Now We Have To Move Share icon

#52 Scenes From My Apartment Share icon

#53 My Daughter’s Nursery! Share icon

#54 Updated My Bedroom, Finally Happy, Just Wanted To Share Share icon

#55 Entry Update Share icon

#56 Wallpaper Share icon

#57 I Swear, I Didn’t Think A Simple Lighting Change Would Mess With My Head This Much Share icon

#58 What Do You Think Of A Bedroom Like This? Share icon

#59 When They Tell You It Will Be Too Dark, Don’t Listen Share icon

#60 Designed This Rental To Feel Like Home Share icon

#61 Redid My Front Powder Room. I Think That It Came Out Alright Share icon

#62 Are We Still Doing "I'm Not Like The Other Houses"? Share icon

#63 My First Place All By Myself At 26. A Work In Progress! Everything Is Second Hand Share icon

#64 Finally Took Some Updated Pics Of My Studio Space In NYC! Share icon

#65 Small Guest Bathroom In A Custom Build Share icon

#66 Update: Ditched The Farmhousey Mirror And The Wild Blue, And Went With A Dramatic Green Share icon

#67 Hubby Built These Storage Units From Scratch. We Live In A 650sqft Condo Share icon

#68 Not Everyone’s Cup Of Tea But My Kids Love Our Bright Kitchen! Share icon

#69 Is It Too Much? Share icon

#70 Record Stand With TV Share icon

#71 Finished The Bathroom Remodel 🥳 Share icon

#72 Our Home So Far 🪩 What Do You Think? Share icon

#73 Living Room Is Almost Done Share icon

#74 Pink Bathroom Is It Cute Or Kinda Weird? Share icon

#75 Framed My Hermes Scarf Share icon

#76 Whitewash Before And After Share icon

#77 My Mom Finally Divorced My Dad And Built Her Dream House Share icon

#78 Decorated My 9 Year Old Stepdaughter’s Room As A Surprise Share icon

#79 It May Not Be Your Cauldron Of Tea But I Love Being Different. Live People Ignore The Strange And Unusual. I, Myself, Am Strange, And Unusual Share icon

#80 I Renovated My Parents’ Storage Room Share icon

#81 This Is My Livingroom Share icon

#82 Found Her In A Thrift Store And Made Her An Integral Part Of My Accent Wall! Share icon

#83 Maybe I Stepped Out Of Line (My Goal Was To Bring This Bathroom To Life) Share icon

#84 I Just Wanted To Share This Beautiful Colour!! Share icon

#85 Perfection Share icon

#86 Moved Into This Home Earlier In The Year Share icon

#87 My Daily Reading Nook, Unless Occupied By My Cat. Thoughts? Share icon

#88 Gallery Wall? Yay Or Nay? Share icon

#89 Since Everybody Is Calling My House Dark And Depressing Here's A Picture In Daylight Share icon

#90 I Love How The Morning Light Illuminates My Dining Room Share icon

#91 How Did I Do? Share icon

#92 We Finally Got This Collection Up! Carefully Picked Paintings And Drawings By Our Son From Age 0-3. What Do You All Think? Share icon