If you walk around Glasgow, you’ll probably bump into one of Bobby RogueOne’s murals. His art isn’t just paint on walls—it feels like it belongs there, like it grew out of the city itself. One moment, it’s a girl blowing bubbles; the next, it’s Boba Fett staring you down. His art makes you stop, stare, and smile, even if you're late for something.

Bobby's been doing this for years, not chasing fame, just adding color to the grey and telling quiet stories on bricks and concrete. And somehow, through all the realism, there’s still a bit of magic in every piece.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com