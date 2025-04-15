ADVERTISEMENT

If you walk around Glasgow, you’ll probably bump into one of Bobby RogueOne’s murals. His art isn’t just paint on walls—it feels like it belongs there, like it grew out of the city itself. One moment, it’s a girl blowing bubbles; the next, it’s Boba Fett staring you down. His art makes you stop, stare, and smile, even if you're late for something.

Bobby's been doing this for years, not chasing fame, just adding color to the grey and telling quiet stories on bricks and concrete. And somehow, through all the realism, there’s still a bit of magic in every piece.

#1

Glasgow mural depicting a sci-fi warrior character on a brick wall, painted by a local artist.

rogueoner

We reached out to Bobby RogueOne to gain insight into his creative process, explore the stories behind his iconic murals, and understand what drives him to transform Glasgow's streets into vibrant canvases. The artist shared that his concept for murals is often inspired by modern culture or fashion. "Sometimes, though, if it's a commission, I am given a brief, and I create something based on that brief."
    #2

    Girl blowing bubbles mural on a Glasgow wall, showcasing captivating street art.

    rogueoner

    #3

    Artist paints captivating Glasgow mural of a woman holding a glass, with the artist posing beneath it for scale.

    rogueoner

    Bobby told us that, back when he was working more independently, he would personally choose the locations for his murals. "Nowadays, I am commissioned more, so my wall is chosen for me. Then the wall size and shape dictate how my mural will play out composition-wise."
    #4

    A captivating mural of a historic warrior adorns a wall in Glasgow.

    rogueoner

    #5

    Mural of a French bulldog with bubbles on a Glasgow wall.

    rogueoner

    When asked about the biggest challenges he faces as a street artist, Bobby explained that the size of the wall often presents the biggest hurdles. "The bigger the wall, the more is involved. Sometimes, a design can be challenging. I do find it frustrating trying to think of a good design idea at times. Some come naturally, and some take time to think about and even put together. To be honest, I'm getting older now, and I find everything a challenge, just getting up in the morning, lol."

    #6

    Glasgow mural depicting a man with long hair and a bandaged eye, painted on a brick wall.

    rogueoner

    #7

    Mural of a dog and cat on a Glasgow wall, showcasing captivating street art.

    rogueoner

    Bobby prefers not to be too political or push any strong messages through his art. "I just paint fun things and hope that people find them fun and generally see them and have a smile."
    #8

    A striking mural of a medieval knight on a wall in Glasgow, showcasing captivating street art.

    rogueoner

    #9

    Giant mural on a Glasgow wall depicting a person shouting, showcasing urban street art.

    rogueoner

    #10

    Mural in Glasgow of a girl with a pirate hat and telescope, painted on a building wall.

    rogueoner

    #11

    Mural in Glasgow of two stags fighting, set against a mountain backdrop on a building wall.

    rogueoner

    #12

    Colorful mural of a fish on a Glasgow wall, adding vibrancy to the urban scene near a red post box.

    rogueoner

    #13

    Cyclist mural painted on a Glasgow wall, capturing vibrant and dynamic street art.

    rogueoner

    #14

    Mural of a footballer in a red and yellow jersey on a Glasgow wall, capturing local art essence.

    rogueoner

    #15

    Astronaut mural on Glasgow wall, promoting environmental awareness with "Choose Earth" message.

    rogueoner

    #16

    Colorful mural of intertwined hands on a building wall in Glasgow.

    rogueoner

    #17

    Wall mural depicting a mystical figure next to a Glasgow tavern, showcasing captivating street art.

    rogueoner

    #18

    Mural of a child in a pink costume on a Glasgow wall, with graffiti-style text and cityscape background.

    rogueoner

    #19

    Mural of a man with spiky hair and leather jacket on a textured wall in Glasgow.

    rogueoner

    #20

    Colorful mural of a drummer character on a garage door in Glasgow.

    rogueoner

    #21

    Mural of a woman with curly hair and bold jewelry on a vibrant graffiti-covered wall in Glasgow.

    rogueoner

    #22

    Vibrant mural of a woman in reflective glasses on a Glasgow wall, blending urban art with natural surroundings.

    rogueoner

    #23

    Mural featuring a vivid portrait on a colorful wall in Glasgow.

    rogueoner

    #24

    Captivating mural on a Glasgow building wall depicting a bearded man in a purple jacket.

    rogueoner

    #25

    Colorful mural on Glasgow wall featuring portraits of four women, vibrant with abstract elements.

    rogueoner

    #26

    A stunning mural in Glasgow featuring a skeletal figure in a cloak with a staff adorned with skulls and feathers.

    rogueoner

    #27

    A vibrant mural in Glasgow featuring a man deep in thought, set against a blue background.

    rogueoner

    #28

    Mural of a woman's face with flowers and a butterfly on a wall in Glasgow.

    rogueoner

    #29

    Artist paints captivating mural on Glasgow wall, featuring vibrant graffiti and portrait.

    rogueoner

    #30

    Mural of a scientist on a Glasgow wall, depicting him with a petri dish and molecular diagrams.

    rogueoner

