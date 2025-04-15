This Artist Turns Glasgow’s Walls Into Captivating Murals (30 Pics)Interview With Artist
If you walk around Glasgow, you’ll probably bump into one of Bobby RogueOne’s murals. His art isn’t just paint on walls—it feels like it belongs there, like it grew out of the city itself. One moment, it’s a girl blowing bubbles; the next, it’s Boba Fett staring you down. His art makes you stop, stare, and smile, even if you're late for something.
Bobby's been doing this for years, not chasing fame, just adding color to the grey and telling quiet stories on bricks and concrete. And somehow, through all the realism, there’s still a bit of magic in every piece.
We reached out to Bobby RogueOne to gain insight into his creative process, explore the stories behind his iconic murals, and understand what drives him to transform Glasgow's streets into vibrant canvases. The artist shared that his concept for murals is often inspired by modern culture or fashion. "Sometimes, though, if it's a commission, I am given a brief, and I create something based on that brief."
Bobby told us that, back when he was working more independently, he would personally choose the locations for his murals. "Nowadays, I am commissioned more, so my wall is chosen for me. Then the wall size and shape dictate how my mural will play out composition-wise."
When asked about the biggest challenges he faces as a street artist, Bobby explained that the size of the wall often presents the biggest hurdles. "The bigger the wall, the more is involved. Sometimes, a design can be challenging. I do find it frustrating trying to think of a good design idea at times. Some come naturally, and some take time to think about and even put together. To be honest, I'm getting older now, and I find everything a challenge, just getting up in the morning, lol."
Bobby prefers not to be too political or push any strong messages through his art. "I just paint fun things and hope that people find them fun and generally see them and have a smile."