Once upon a time in a galaxy that's, frankly, right here, people discovered the magic of transformation. Nope, no strange sci-fi metamorphosis. We're talking about cosplay, that magical phenomenon that happens when one decides to become their favorite character, be it from comics, anime, video games, or movies. It's not even a banal change of clothes — it's the birth of a cosplay outfit, a fusion of fiction and reality!

When it comes to cosplay, everyone has a character they are itching to personify. From iconic video game characters like Jinx and Ellie to anime legends like Goku and Sailor Moon, popular cosplay characters offer a wide range of options. If you've ever done cosplay yourself, you're surely familiar with dusting off your parents' sewing machines and exploring the infinite rabbit hole of YouTube tutorials. Cosplayers are indeed a rare breed of artisans and actors, giving life to their characters with an almost astounding ability. Armed with wigs, makeup, and wardrobes that would make any fashion runway tremble, they make conventions an event in which creativity rules.

But you know what? There's no need to be fluent in the Elvish language or be able to tell the difference between Naruto and Naruto Shippuden to enjoy cosplay. This vibrant subculture is a testament to fans' devotion, dedication, and yes, a little obsession. Still, newcomers are always welcome to join and create their own cosplay costumes. For this purpose, we put together a vast gallery of the best cosplays we found while exploring the nerdiest corners of the web!

With the father of all conventions — aka Comic-Con — on the horizon, there are still many cosplay events to attend this year. Now, why don't we dive into some super cool cosplay ideas for Comic-Con? Of course, these could work for any convention, really. You'll find these examples absolutely outstanding, and who knows, they might just spark your imagination. In addition to the best anime cosplay, you'll find a variety of fandoms represented in our gallery. Remember that your upvotes are the applause these artists deserve, so be generous with your praise and let's give them the virtual standing ovation they've earned!

#1

Jetpacks For The Light-Year Suit! Buzz Lightyear From Toy Story

"This suit is entirely 3d printed, it took me about 14 rolls and a few hundred hours to print, the suit and wings weigh about 50-60lbs total."

DansJungle Report

#2

Pretty Darn Good Joker Cosplay

ClarkWGriswold Report

#3

2 Sides Of Violet From Incredibles

olkaaklo Report

#4

Captain Jack Sparrow Cosplay

geminiscruggs Report

#5

Russell From Up Is All Grown Up!

MattyTingles Report

#6

Deathly Hallows, Battle Of Hogwarts, Hermione Granger Cosplay

karielle89 Report

Looks just like her!

#7

Alfredo Linguini From "Ratatouille" Cosplay

ManuelDAndrea Report

#8

Sleeping Beauty Cosplay

nikitacosplay Report

#9

Gollum From The Lord Of The Rings

eren_yeagermeister Report

#10

Mojo Jojo From Power Puff Girls

TheJedibugs Report

#11

Aloy From Horizon Cosplay

likeassassin Report

#12

Original Lara Croft

biologer Report

#13

Witcher Geralt Cosplay

Silvercos Report

#14

Crispy Anakin From Revenge Of The Sith

the_stooge_nugget asked: "How did U hide your arm?. Looks pretty good."
SharpShotEFX answered: "It's hidden behind my back!"

SharpShotEFX Report

#15

Geralt Cosplay From The Witcher

GraysonFin Report

#16

Star Wars' Rancor

Effects artist Frank Ippolito designed and built this incredibly-detailed foam costume in less than a month, based on references from an original test costume used for the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi production team.

Adam Savage’s Tested Report

#17

Mysterio From The Marvel Universe!

GraysonFin Report

#18

Doctor Strange

jonathanbelle Report

#19

Wonder Woman Cosplay

hatboyzero Report

#20

Goofy 80s Aerobics Style Super Mario Group!

CharCosplay Report

#21

Dad And Daughter As Mandalorians

highheat099 Report

#22

Channeling Roz From Monsters, Inc.

purpl3b3acon Report

#23

Deadpool Cosplay

enter_the_nerd Report

#24

Alice From Alice: Madness Returns

YugoroForge Report

#25

Jibaro Siren From Love, Death & Robots

"Jibaro Siren all made by me. Months of hand sewing."

ShapeshiftaerCos Report

#26

Prince Charming From Shrek Cosplay

GraysonFin Report

#27

Jinx Cosplay From League Of Legends

Left-Mine-6317 Report

#28

Ironman Mark 46

"Bout' $700 usd in materials, excluding the 3d printers, and the buttload of elbow grease u have to bring to the table."

-The_coolgui Report

#29

Reinhardt From Overwatch

"This is my Reinhardt from ComicGong :) it took 18 months to make and weighs roughly 20kg and comes in just under 7'. He's mostly made of EVA foam with a PVC frame but is also paneled in Palight (Sintra, aerated PVC). He has over 150 LED's controlled by 2 NeoPixel trinkets plus a LED ring, fan and mirror arrangement for the rocket thruster on his back. The hands are 3D printed and designed in Fusion 360."

LeClubNerd Report

#30

Valkyrie Kara From God Of War

"This is my fifth cosplay. The wings are entirely made out of EVAfoam and foamclay, mounted on PVC pipe and Aluminium. Everything is handpainted. The wings weigh around 15kgs and I can only wear them for around 60mins before I have to take them off again (because back problems). I need a handler to put them on.
The whole costume took me around 400hrs to craft and cost 500euros to make (240 for real feathers only). I worked 4 Months on it"

Rahega Report

#31

Hela By Captain Kaycee Cosplay From Thor: Ragnarok

CaptainKaycee Report

#32

Alphonse Elric From Full Metal Alchemist

ToniCosplay Report

#33

Doc Ock Cosplay

C4bl3Fl4m3 asked: "Holy tritium, those actuators are AMAZING! So detailed & lifelike! What keeps them from drooping?"
Samhain133 answered:"A mix of welded steel parts and PVC."
C4bl3Fl4m3 added: "How are they attached to your back?"
Samhain133 asnwered:" "There's a harness I sewed together that holds the frame that keeps it all up."
 

Samhain133 Report

#34

Scarlet Witch From Marvel Comics Cosplay!

arynthered Report

#35

May And Cody From It Takes Two

"These are self-made, including arm knitted sweaters, foam and Worbla details, a rope wig, a leafy Worbla wig, fabric painting and dyeing."

defram Report

#36

Star-Lord And Rocket From Guardians Of The Galaxy

"My son and I as Star-Lord and Rocket at the local Thor:Love and Thunder premiere."

Han_Mah_Boogie Report

#37

Naruto And Hinata From Naruto

mihoriya Report

#38

Coraline Cosplay

kawabarker Report

#39

Inuyasha From Inuyasha

gremerey Report

#40

Toph From Avatar: The Last Airbander

Ithileryn Report

#41

Lofi Hip Hop Girl, Keep Studying!

froufroudeluxe Report

#42

P-A-R-T-Why? Because I Gotta! Stanley Ipkiss From The Mask

kanstelar Report

#43

Ellie From The Last Of Us 2

norafawn Report

#44

Cosplay Of Geralt From The Witcher!

HJCosplay Report

#45

Shego From Kim Possible

olkaaklo Report

#46

Arwen From Lord Of The Rings

tamimimiko_laCham6re Report

#47

Quiet From Metal Gear Solid V!

JennaLynnMeowri Report

#48

Lucile Ball Cosplay

VitaDeVoid Report

#49

LEGO Batman

GabboT Report

#50

Archer Cosplay

DontMakeMeDoStuff Report

#51

NoFlutter inspired Sailor Moon Fairies From Sailor Moon

trillianzee Report

#52

Link From The Legend Of Zelda As A Cowboy

gremerey Report

#53

Venellope From Wreckit-Ralph

ed_schlesinger Report

#54

Harley Quinns On April Fools!

Ithileryn Report

#55

1993 vs. 2022 Wednesday Addams By Norafawn

norafawn Report

#56

Yubaba From Spirited Away Cosplay!

"Haku consists mostly of air duct tubing and EVA foam for the head base,and blue insulation foam for the horns."

Mossyfoxx Report

#57

Commander Shepard From Mass Effect Cosplay

musicforwords Report

#58

Grim Cosplay For The Home Depot Skeleton!

kanstelar Report

#59

How Do You Oil Your Android? 2B From Nier Automata

NMirikashi Report

#60

Spawn Cosplay!

omegalite Report

#61

Armored Titan From Attack On Titan

HartiganCosplay commented, that the costume took around 350h to make and is mainly upholstery foam and latex!

HartiganCosplay Report

#62

Kratos Genderbend

BootlegMoon Report

#63

Bastila Shan From Kotor

StitchWitch95 Report

#64

Erika From Princess And The Pauper

nikitacosplay Report

#65

Albedo From Overlord Cosplay

Uitiasg Report

#66

White Power Ranger Cosplay

"Helmet was an awesome price one day so I decided I’d build the rest. Tick this off the bucket list!"

aesiroth Report

#67

Jill Valentine And Claire Redfield From Resident Evil

vick_torie Report

#68

Triss Merigold From The Witcher 3

SkylineStars Report

#69

Princess Aurora Cosplay From Disney Sleeping Beauty!

Oddeath Report

#70

Loki Cosplay

rei_norden Report

#71

Alexstraza Cosplay From World Of Warcraft

"I won the Indian Championship of cosplay with my Alexstraza cosplay"
 

Medhavi321 Report

#72

Ymir And Krista From Attack On Titan

anniicosplays Report

#73

Nobara Kugisaki From Jujutsu Kaisen

kilory_ Report

#74

Diablos (Beta) Armor From Monster Hunter World

Sadae_cosplay Report

#75

Kylo Ren From Star Wars The Last Jedi

ShivaCosplay Report

#76

Nora Protector Heavy Aloy From Horizon Zero Dawn

IsuForge Report

#77

Makima-San From Chainsaw Man

VioletCoz Report

#78

Princess Mia From Civilization Cosplay

Pufacosplay Report

#79

Sailor Moon Cosplay

trillianzee Report

#80

Viperion Form Miraculous Ladybug

gremerey Report

#81

D.Va From Overwatch Cosplay By yurissa

tocco13 Report

#82

Hello, Suki Here!

taylorversace Report

#83

Hope You Get A Kick Out Of This Chun Li Cosplay!

cosplaycourtney Report

#84

Tyrande Whisperwind From World Of Warcraft

tsukiiseki Report

#85

Widowmaker By Alyson Tabbitha

