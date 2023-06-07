110 Best Cosplay Costumes That Stunned Fans Worldwide
Once upon a time in a galaxy that's, frankly, right here, people discovered the magic of transformation. Nope, no strange sci-fi metamorphosis. We're talking about cosplay, that magical phenomenon that happens when one decides to become their favorite character, be it from comics, anime, video games, or movies. It's not even a banal change of clothes — it's the birth of a cosplay outfit, a fusion of fiction and reality!
When it comes to cosplay, everyone has a character they are itching to personify. From iconic video game characters like Jinx and Ellie to anime legends like Goku and Sailor Moon, popular cosplay characters offer a wide range of options. If you've ever done cosplay yourself, you're surely familiar with dusting off your parents' sewing machines and exploring the infinite rabbit hole of YouTube tutorials. Cosplayers are indeed a rare breed of artisans and actors, giving life to their characters with an almost astounding ability. Armed with wigs, makeup, and wardrobes that would make any fashion runway tremble, they make conventions an event in which creativity rules.
But you know what? There's no need to be fluent in the Elvish language or be able to tell the difference between Naruto and Naruto Shippuden to enjoy cosplay. This vibrant subculture is a testament to fans' devotion, dedication, and yes, a little obsession. Still, newcomers are always welcome to join and create their own cosplay costumes. For this purpose, we put together a vast gallery of the best cosplays we found while exploring the nerdiest corners of the web!
With the father of all conventions — aka Comic-Con — on the horizon, there are still many cosplay events to attend this year. Now, why don't we dive into some super cool cosplay ideas for Comic-Con? Of course, these could work for any convention, really. You'll find these examples absolutely outstanding, and who knows, they might just spark your imagination. In addition to the best anime cosplay, you'll find a variety of fandoms represented in our gallery. Remember that your upvotes are the applause these artists deserve, so be generous with your praise and let's give them the virtual standing ovation they've earned!
Jetpacks For The Light-Year Suit! Buzz Lightyear From Toy Story
"This suit is entirely 3d printed, it took me about 14 rolls and a few hundred hours to print, the suit and wings weigh about 50-60lbs total."
Pretty Darn Good Joker Cosplay
2 Sides Of Violet From Incredibles
Captain Jack Sparrow Cosplay
Russell From Up Is All Grown Up!
Deathly Hallows, Battle Of Hogwarts, Hermione Granger Cosplay
Alfredo Linguini From "Ratatouille" Cosplay
Sleeping Beauty Cosplay
Gollum From The Lord Of The Rings
Mojo Jojo From Power Puff Girls
Aloy From Horizon Cosplay
Original Lara Croft
Witcher Geralt Cosplay
Crispy Anakin From Revenge Of The Sith
the_stooge_nugget asked: "How did U hide your arm?. Looks pretty good."
SharpShotEFX answered: "It's hidden behind my back!"
Geralt Cosplay From The Witcher
Star Wars' Rancor
Effects artist Frank Ippolito designed and built this incredibly-detailed foam costume in less than a month, based on references from an original test costume used for the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi production team.
Mysterio From The Marvel Universe!
Doctor Strange
Wonder Woman Cosplay
Goofy 80s Aerobics Style Super Mario Group!
Dad And Daughter As Mandalorians
Channeling Roz From Monsters, Inc.
Deadpool Cosplay
Alice From Alice: Madness Returns
Jibaro Siren From Love, Death & Robots
"Jibaro Siren all made by me. Months of hand sewing."
Prince Charming From Shrek Cosplay
Jinx Cosplay From League Of Legends
Ironman Mark 46
"Bout' $700 usd in materials, excluding the 3d printers, and the buttload of elbow grease u have to bring to the table."
Reinhardt From Overwatch
"This is my Reinhardt from ComicGong :) it took 18 months to make and weighs roughly 20kg and comes in just under 7'. He's mostly made of EVA foam with a PVC frame but is also paneled in Palight (Sintra, aerated PVC). He has over 150 LED's controlled by 2 NeoPixel trinkets plus a LED ring, fan and mirror arrangement for the rocket thruster on his back. The hands are 3D printed and designed in Fusion 360."
Valkyrie Kara From God Of War
"This is my fifth cosplay. The wings are entirely made out of EVAfoam and foamclay, mounted on PVC pipe and Aluminium. Everything is handpainted. The wings weigh around 15kgs and I can only wear them for around 60mins before I have to take them off again (because back problems). I need a handler to put them on.
The whole costume took me around 400hrs to craft and cost 500euros to make (240 for real feathers only). I worked 4 Months on it"
Hela By Captain Kaycee Cosplay From Thor: Ragnarok
Alphonse Elric From Full Metal Alchemist
Doc Ock Cosplay
C4bl3Fl4m3 asked: "Holy tritium, those actuators are AMAZING! So detailed & lifelike! What keeps them from drooping?"
Samhain133 answered:"A mix of welded steel parts and PVC."
C4bl3Fl4m3 added: "How are they attached to your back?"
Samhain133 asnwered:" "There's a harness I sewed together that holds the frame that keeps it all up."
Scarlet Witch From Marvel Comics Cosplay!
May And Cody From It Takes Two
"These are self-made, including arm knitted sweaters, foam and Worbla details, a rope wig, a leafy Worbla wig, fabric painting and dyeing."
Star-Lord And Rocket From Guardians Of The Galaxy
"My son and I as Star-Lord and Rocket at the local Thor:Love and Thunder premiere."
Naruto And Hinata From Naruto
Coraline Cosplay
Inuyasha From Inuyasha
Toph From Avatar: The Last Airbander
Lofi Hip Hop Girl, Keep Studying!
P-A-R-T-Why? Because I Gotta! Stanley Ipkiss From The Mask
Ellie From The Last Of Us 2
Cosplay Of Geralt From The Witcher!
Shego From Kim Possible
Arwen From Lord Of The Rings
Quiet From Metal Gear Solid V!
Lucile Ball Cosplay
LEGO Batman
Archer Cosplay
NoFlutter inspired Sailor Moon Fairies From Sailor Moon
Link From The Legend Of Zelda As A Cowboy
Venellope From Wreckit-Ralph
Harley Quinns On April Fools!
1993 vs. 2022 Wednesday Addams By Norafawn
Yubaba From Spirited Away Cosplay!
"Haku consists mostly of air duct tubing and EVA foam for the head base,and blue insulation foam for the horns."
Commander Shepard From Mass Effect Cosplay
Grim Cosplay For The Home Depot Skeleton!
How Do You Oil Your Android? 2B From Nier Automata
Spawn Cosplay!
Armored Titan From Attack On Titan
HartiganCosplay commented, that the costume took around 350h to make and is mainly upholstery foam and latex!
Kratos Genderbend
Bastila Shan From Kotor
Erika From Princess And The Pauper
Albedo From Overlord Cosplay
White Power Ranger Cosplay
"Helmet was an awesome price one day so I decided I’d build the rest. Tick this off the bucket list!"
Jill Valentine And Claire Redfield From Resident Evil
Triss Merigold From The Witcher 3
Princess Aurora Cosplay From Disney Sleeping Beauty!
Loki Cosplay
Alexstraza Cosplay From World Of Warcraft
"I won the Indian Championship of cosplay with my Alexstraza cosplay"