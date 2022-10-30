According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global cosplay costumes market was estimated at $4.62 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $23 billion by 2030.

But not everyone spends big bucks to participate.

Anucha "Cha" Saengchart from Bangkok, Thailand, started the 'Lowcost Cosplay' Facebook page in 2013. Almost a decade and 6 million followers later, he is still staying true to the name, proving that you can create a hilariously accurate look on a shoestring budget.

We've already covered Saengchart numerous times, with the latest being here, here, and here, but he has created quite a few brilliant outfits since our last publication, so we just have to feature them.

More info: Facebook

#1

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#2

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Froggi Juice
Froggi Juice
Community Member
12 minutes ago

The cat is very unamused lol

#3

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
10 minutes ago

It's the Q-tips as teeth that do it for me!

#4

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Omg. Cinderbreada? Luv it.

#5

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Froggi Juice
Froggi Juice
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Why the toe. Why not finger. I'm all down for nice feet, but toe.

#6

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#7

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Perfect way to mimic a doll's face, I guess?

#8

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
7 minutes ago

chest dog? adorable, any kind of dog is adorable

#9

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#10

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
6 minutes ago

OH MY GOODNESS. DID HE JUST... TURN HIS KNEE INTO A HORSE? THIS HAS MY UPVOTE

#11

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Froggi Juice
Froggi Juice
Community Member
10 minutes ago

URSALA

#12

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#13

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#14

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#15

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Cosplaying as meat? Homer Simpson defo would do this!

#16

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#17

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Isabelle Drinkwater
Isabelle Drinkwater
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Smaaart…

#18

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Now I'm craving KFC. Just as long as it's not human meat like in the image...

#19

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
4 minutes ago

stonks

#20

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
3 minutes ago

I would 100% eat that hair

#21

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#22

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#23

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Froggi Juice
Froggi Juice
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I can't tell if this is photoshopped or if he's just bendy

#24

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
4 minutes ago

The fact that he pressed his nose against the glass is too perfect

#25

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#26

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#27

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Once you see it you can't unsee it.

#28

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Froggi Juice
Froggi Juice
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I am terrified but also borderline impressed.

#29

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Froggi Juice
Froggi Juice
Community Member
1 minute ago

Floofy babe <33

#30

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Froggi Juice
Froggi Juice
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Cat purrrito!

#31

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#32

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
3 minutes ago

So what did you do during lockdown?

#33

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#34

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#35

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#36

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#37

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#38

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#39

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
1 minute ago

Oh no! I hate when that happens 😬

#40

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#41

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

Elsie
Elsie
Community Member
1 minute ago

As I said before, all dogs are adorable...

#42

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#43

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#44

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#45

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#46

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#47

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#48

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#49

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#50

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#51

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#52

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#53

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#54

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#55

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

#56

Funny-Low-Cost-Cosplay-Pics

