According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global cosplay costumes market was estimated at $4.62 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $23 billion by 2030.

But not everyone spends big bucks to participate.

Anucha "Cha" Saengchart from Bangkok, Thailand, started the 'Lowcost Cosplay' Facebook page in 2013. Almost a decade and 6 million followers later, he is still staying true to the name, proving that you can create a hilariously accurate look on a shoestring budget.

We've already covered Saengchart numerous times, with the latest being here, here, and here, but he has created quite a few brilliant outfits since our last publication, so we just have to feature them.

