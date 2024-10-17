Grim Photos Of Liam Payne’s Hotel Room Reveal Use Of Illegal Substances Hours Before Tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina’s authorities are investigating new revelations regarding the tragic passing of Liam Payne, former One Direction member, who allegedly fell from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, yesterday (October 17).

Law enforcement is examining the role of drugs and other illegal elements in the incident, as they found the room in disarray with substances scattered throughout. Officials were already on-route to the CasaSur Palermo Hotel after staff got alerted of an “aggressive man” under the influence of narcotics.

Highlights Argentina investigates death of Liam Payne after three-floor hotel balcony fall.

Photos reveal chaotic hotel room with substances suggesting drug use.

Payne attended concert despite health issues and canceled tour.

Autopsy pending to confirm drugs in Payne's system at time of death.

Payne’s three-floor plunge destroyed his body beyond repair. “His injuries were extremely severe; there was no chance of resuscitation,” explained Alberto Crescenti of the SAME (Emergency Medical Attention System).

Officials from Argentina’s Criminal Court nº 14 revealed that Payne’s remains have been sent for autopsy to determine the presence, type, and extent of drugs circulating his system at the time of his death.

Shocking photos of Liam Payne’s hotel room have surfaced in the aftermath of his passing, suggesting heavy drug use

Share icon

Image credits: Liam Payne

Adding credence to the statements made by law enforcement, local newspaper La Nación released grim pictures of the singer’s hotel room, showing a chaotic scene.

A dented LED television, candles, foil, and traces of what seemed to be cocaine were found alongside a half-finished glass of champagne.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the bathroom, staff found items usually utilized for the consumption of heroin, such as wax and aluminum foil scattered in the bathtub. A soap packet, an empty glass, and the charred top of a drink can were also present, further suggesting that Payne was under the influence of a mix of drugs during his final moments.

Argentinian police are already looking for Payne’s drug dealer, while they continue to piece together the fatal circumstances surrounding the singer’s stay at the CasaSur Palermo establishment.

The singer, who had traveled to Argentina for a show alongside his girlfriend, was left alone after the latter felt uncomfortable and took a trip to London days before the incident

Share icon

Image credits: Liam Payne

New information surrounding the singer’s mental state leading up to the incident has surfaced, providing critical clues for the investigation.

Payne had gone to Argentina alongside his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, planning to stay for a maximum of five days. However, as the trip extended to two weeks, the 25-year-old started feeling uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was so ready to leave,” Cassidy explained in a TikTok video last Tuesday (October 15). “Honestly, I love South America but I hate staying in one place for too long. And we were supposed to be there for, like, five days, turned into two weeks.”

Share icon

Image credits: New York Post

It’s unclear whether the couple fought before Cassidy returned to Florida, but Liam posted a series of happy photos of them together minutes before his death to Snapchat.

La Nación reported that Payne had been staying at the hotel since early October due to the cancellation of his South American tour due to a serious kidney infection. He seemed to be in better health in the days leading to the incident, as he attended a Niall Horan concert at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, October 2.

Despite his successes in music, Payne had openly discussed his struggles with addiction and mental health in the past

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: New York Post

“I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I’m very good at hiding it,” Liam Payne confessed in a June 2021 interview on The Diary of a CEO youtube podcast.

The singer had been to rehab multiple times for alcohol addiction and substance abuse, battling with dangerous thoughts along the way. Payne also had a history of emotionally manipulative behavior as expressed by his ex-fianceé Maya Henry, to whom he repeatedly threatened with self-harm.

Fans gathered outside the hotel to hold vigils in his honor, as law enforcement officers continue to reconstruct the timeline of the singer’s final moments. The autopsy results, which are expected to be released in the coming days, will provide further confirmation of Payne’s drug usage, allowing the police to pursue leads on his dealer.