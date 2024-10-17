“World Will Blame You”: Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

Resurfaced footage of Liam Payne‘s ex-girlfriend, Maya Henry, renewed debates about abuse allegations. The now-viral clip showed Maya revealing that she had been warned she would be blamed if “anything happened” to the former One Direction member. This comes after Maya issued a cease-and-desist order against the late singer.

In the aftermath of Liam’s tragic death, a clip of Maya discussing her Looking Forward book and the alleged abuse she has endured by the music star started to circulate on social media.

Earlier this week, Maya appeared on the The Internet Is Dead podcast. At some point, she told the podcast hosts, Sameera Rachakonda and Brittany Deitch: “Even one of his friends was calling me and my mom being like, oh, you know, ‘this isn’t a good time for him, I don’t think you should put the book out.’

“You know, ‘he’s not doing well,’ and, ‘if something happens to him, not only are you going to blame yourself, but the whole world is going to blame you’.”

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty

On X (formerly known as Twitter), the clip amassed nearly 9 million views. Sharing the segment, an X user captioned: “Fck Liam Payne. He k!lled himself after his victim came out about him abusing her.

“Liam’s friends told her if something happens to him the whole world will blame her. sending Maya so much healing.”

Many felt the criticism was inappropriate, considering how recently Liam’s death had been announced.

Image credits: maya_henry

An X user commented: “Bro’s body is still warm, at least give it 24 hrs before you post s**t like this.”

A person wrote: “Things like this should wait a few days when someone passes.”

Someone else penned: “Allegations don’t mean It really happened. RIP.”

A separate individual chimed: “I hope you never have to deal with someone who has mental health issues. Jesus Christ.”

Image credits: sp5dersflaw

Meanwhile, a slew of people flocked to Maya’s latest Instagram post to extend their sympathy, as an Instagram user commented: “Maya am sorry that everybody is blaming you for talking about what you went through please don’t let them bring you down you have every right to speak on it.”

An additional observer echoed: “She’s not responsible for another person’s actions, chronically online people love to pin the blame on someone and try to make someone out to be the villain.”

Liam and Maya confirmed their relationship in 2019 and got engaged in August 2020. After breaking up the following year, they reconciled before splitting for good in April 2022, Bored Panda previously reported.

Prior to his death, the former model accused Liam of harassing her, as well as her friends and family.

apparently liam payne offed himself after his victim came out about him abusing her. liams friends told her if something happens to him the whole world will blame her pic.twitter.com/0H9fBVAS8j — sp5dersflaw🕸️ (@sp5dersflaw) October 16, 2024

She opened up about her time with the former One Direction member, calling him out for his alleged “disgusting” behavior.

“Ever since we broke up, he’s been blowing up my phone. It’s always from different phone numbers, so I never know where it’s gonna come from. Also, he emails me when his phone gets ‘taken away,’” Maya said in a TikTok video posted on October 6.

She added: “Not only me, but he’ll blow up my mom’s phone. And he’s also messaging my friends. Is that normal behavior to you?”

Maya also claimed that Liam messaged her friends during their relationship, asking them to come over to their house while she was away.

Image credits: Liam Payne

In Looking Forward, Maya was reportedly “inspired by true events,” and wrote a scene in which the main character, Mallory, endures a painful abortion.

Mallory’s partner, the handsome former member of the band 5Forward, warns her that he will leave if she chooses to continue with her pregnancy.

In another scene, Mallory’s partner chases her around the house with an axe. Maya subsequently told fans that the book “contains sensitive material relating to abuse, violence, self-harm, drug and alcohol use, eating disorders and abortion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

The 23-year-old had started legal proceedings against Liam before his tragic passing. Moreover, she instructed lawyers to issue a cease and desist letter, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (October 14).

Liam tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The incident occurred at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Wednesday (October 16) as confirmed by the Policía Federal Argentina.

A newly leaked WhatsApp audio suggested that the British singer jumped from his balcony after abusing drugs and alcohol.

Bored Panda has contacted Maya’s representatives for comment.

The clip sparked controversy

Image credits: ilyblisss

Image credits: NfJwizz

Image credits: 1canpaint1

Image credits: JamesCoburn3

Image credits: Saturnsmade

Image credits: RosesandRocy

Image credits: uyys

Image credits: ItsEric208