“World Will Blame You”: Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations
Celebrities, Entertainment

“World Will Blame You”: Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

Resurfaced footage of Liam Payne‘s ex-girlfriend, Maya Henry, renewed debates about abuse allegations. The now-viral clip showed Maya revealing that she had been warned she would be blamed if “anything happened” to the former One Direction member. This comes after Maya issued a cease-and-desist order against the late singer.

Highlights
  • Maya Henry claims Liam's friends warned her she'd be blamed if anything happened to him.
  • Maya issued a cease-and-desist against Liam before his tragic passing.
  • Fans debate Maya's alleged blame in the aftermath of Liam Payne's death.

In the aftermath of Liam’s tragic death, a clip of Maya discussing her Looking Forward book and the alleged abuse she has endured by the music star started to circulate on social media.

Earlier this week, Maya appeared on the The Internet Is Dead podcast. At some point, she told the podcast hosts, Sameera Rachakonda and Brittany Deitch: “Even one of his friends was calling me and my mom being like, oh, you know, ‘this isn’t a good time for him, I don’t think you should put the book out.’ 

“You know, ‘he’s not doing well,’ and, ‘if something happens to him, not only are you going to blame yourself, but the whole world is going to blame you’.”

Resurfaced footage of Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend, Maya Henry, renewed debates about abuse allegations

"World Will Blame You": Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty

On X (formerly known as Twitter), the clip amassed nearly 9 million views. Sharing the segment, an X user captioned: “Fck Liam Payne. He k!lled himself after his victim came out about him abusing her. 

Liam’s friends told her if something happens to him the whole world will blame her. sending Maya so much healing.”

Many felt the criticism was inappropriate, considering how recently Liam’s death had been announced.

"World Will Blame You": Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

Image credits: maya_henry

An X user commented: “Bro’s body is still warm, at least give it 24 hrs before you post s**t like this.”

A person wrote: “Things like this should wait a few days when someone passes.”

Someone else penned: “Allegations don’t mean It really happened. RIP.”

A separate individual chimed: “I hope you never have to deal with someone who has mental health issues. Jesus Christ.”

The now-viral clip showed Maya revealing that she had been warned she would be blamed if “anything happened” to Liam

"World Will Blame You": Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

Image credits: sp5dersflaw

Meanwhile, a slew of people flocked to Maya’s latest Instagram post to extend their sympathy, as an Instagram user commented: “Maya am sorry that everybody is blaming you for talking about what you went through please don’t let them bring you down you have every right to speak on it.”

An additional observer echoed: “She’s not responsible for another person’s actions, chronically online people love to pin the blame on someone and try to make someone out to be the villain.”

Liam and Maya confirmed their relationship in 2019 and got engaged in August 2020. After breaking up the following year, they reconciled before splitting for good in April 2022, Bored Panda previously reported.

Prior to his death, the former model accused Liam of harassing her, as well as her friends and family. 

She opened up about her time with the former One Direction member, calling him out for his alleged “disgusting” behavior.

“Ever since we broke up, he’s been blowing up my phone. It’s always from different phone numbers, so I never know where it’s gonna come from. Also, he emails me when his phone gets ‘taken away,’” Maya said in a TikTok video posted on October 6.

She added: “Not only me, but he’ll blow up my mom’s phone. And he’s also messaging my friends. Is that normal behavior to you?”

Maya also claimed that Liam messaged her friends during their relationship, asking them to come over to their house while she was away.

This comes after Maya issued a cease-and-desist order against the late singer

"World Will Blame You": Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

Image credits: Liam Payne

In Looking Forward, Maya was reportedly “inspired by true events,” and wrote a scene in which the main character, Mallory, endures a painful abortion.

Mallory’s partner, the handsome former member of the band 5Forward, warns her that he will leave if she chooses to continue with her pregnancy.

In another scene, Mallory’s partner chases her around the house with an axe. Maya subsequently told fans that the book “contains sensitive material relating to abuse, violence, self-harm, drug and alcohol use, eating disorders and abortion.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

The 23-year-old had started legal proceedings against Liam before his tragic passing. Moreover, she instructed lawyers to issue a cease and desist letter, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (October 14).

Liam tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The incident occurred at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Wednesday (October 16) as confirmed by the Policía Federal Argentina.

A newly leaked WhatsApp audio suggested that the British singer jumped from his balcony after abusing drugs and alcohol.

Bored Panda has contacted Maya’s representatives for comment.

The clip sparked controversy

"World Will Blame You": Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

Image credits: ilyblisss

"World Will Blame You": Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

Image credits: NfJwizz

"World Will Blame You": Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

Image credits: 1canpaint1

"World Will Blame You": Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

Image credits: JamesCoburn3

"World Will Blame You": Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

Image credits: Saturnsmade

"World Will Blame You": Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

Image credits: RosesandRocy

"World Will Blame You": Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

Image credits: uyys

"World Will Blame You": Fans Claim Liam Payne Jumped From Balcony To Avoid Maya Henry Allegations

Image credits: ItsEric208

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

andrewrichardson avatar
AndyR
AndyR
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bit horrific capitalising on someone else's trauma for internet points. But the whole account looks like it's just sh!posting anyway.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
klynch4 avatar
LokisLilButterknife
LokisLilButterknife
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was in extremely poor taste to post, BoredPanda. I have no idea what the hell has happened to this site. A man just tragically died and you’re posting tabloid fodder 🙄

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
