The rarest books in the world are also some of the oldest. Hence, it shouldn’t be surprising that the rarest books also contain the oldest pieces of information known to mankind. And as is often the case with art, music, or film, original works of literature are almost always more valuable. And that value grows substantially with each copy that gets lost due to the passage of time.

Original texts and printed first editions, especially the older ones, are very limited. And although many old books and their original copies got lost to history, usually, there were very few of them to begin with. Without human intervention, it’s doubtful that rare books or first editions of the oldest books, often written by famous authors or the most influential people of the time, would still be preserved today. And luckily, quite a few (although not too many) rare and antiquarian books have been located and taken care of, making them especially valuable for private book collectors, historians, and national libraries. Since most original sources have been lost or destroyed, first editions are often the most desired collectible books. However, those are often nonetheless harder to acquire than the original texts.

Below, we've compiled a list of rare books, which are simultaneously some of the oldest books in the world and have survived to this day. Original texts, one-of-a-kind books, handmade copies, and special and first editions make up the list of the rarest books still in existence.