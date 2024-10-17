Liam Payne Went To Argentina To “Square” Things Up With Niall Horan: “We’ve Got A Lot To Talk”

ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Payne’s tragic passing came just two weeks after he made a surprising social media revelation about Niall Horan.

The former One Direction star, who died at 31, said he was traveling to Argentina so he could “talk” to his ex-bandmate.

Unfortunately, during his trip in Buenos Aires, he suffered a fatal fall from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Wednesday, October 16.

Liam Payne tragically passed away just two weeks after expressing a desire to reconnect with Niall Horan

Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

He “jumped from the balcony of his room,” Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, told AP.

In a video shared on Snapchat a few weeks ago, the deceased British pop singer had opened up about wanting to reconnect with Niall and “square up a couple things with the boy.”

“We’re going to Argentina to see Nialler,” read the text on his video, in which he listed the reasons behind his trip to the South American country.

The English singer-songwriter shared a video on Snapchat discussing his plans to “square up a couple things” with his former One Direction bandmate

Image credits: liampayne

“Niall Horan is playing down there and I think we might just go to say hello. It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken,” Liam said.

“We’ve got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple of things up with the boy,” he continued.

The former boybander clarified that there were “no bad vibes” between them.

“We’ve got a lot to talk about,” Liam said about meeting Niall during his trip to Argentina

🚨LIAM PAYNE SAYS IS GONNA GO TO SEE NIALL HORAN’ SHOW IN ARGENTINA !! can’t believe we are going to get a niam reunion pic.twitter.com/FXFgMxxF3F — ᯓ★ laure • saw louis x2 𓊍ᶻ (@zquadrry28x) October 1, 2024

“No bad vibes or anything like that. But just … we need to talk,” he added.

Liam and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had indeed attended Niall’s concert in Argentina on October 2.

At the concert, he seemed in high spirits, clapping along and dancing as his former bandmate performed. He even took time to pose for fan photos at the show.

Liam attended Niall’s concert in Buenos Aires on October 2 alongside his girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Image credits: liampayne

Image credits: liampayne

The pop icon first tasted fame on The X-Factor in 2010, and even though his group didn’t win the show, One Direction quickly achieved stardom and turned Liam, Niall, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson into global stars.

After Liam embarked on his solo career, he spoke about the issues the band members initially had among them.

“At the start we couldn’t get past our own egos,” he told The Guardian. “Everybody had their own little thing – it was like having four older brothers.”

The Strip That Down singer was captured dancing, clapping, and posing for photos with fans during Niall’s concert

liam payne disfrutaba hace unos días del concierto de niall horan en argentina, y ahora está muerto. qué injusta es la vida. pic.twitter.com/IVNDsuYm46 — gian sanchez (@giansanxez) October 16, 2024

Image credits: liampayne

He told Men’s Health Australia in 2019 that he would often turn to alcohol to cope with the struggles of being in the band.

“When you’re doing hundreds and hundreds of [concerts] and it’s the same 22 songs at the same time every single day, even if you’re not happy, you’ve got to go out there,” he told the outlet.

In the past, Liam shared that things would sometimes get “toxic” between the One Direction members

Image credits: liampayne

— Él solo había venido para apoyar a Niall Horan en su concierto en Argentina 😭 Q.E.P.D Liam Payne 🕊️#OneDirection pic.twitter.com/n98M3JYtmr — 𝐋¹³ 지민 | JIMTOBER (@musejiminface) October 16, 2024

“It’s almost like putting the Disney costume on before you step up on stage and underneath the Disney costume I was pissed quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on,” he continued.

“I mean it was fun. We had an absolute blast but there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic,” he added.

Fans shared their grief on social media following the shocking passing of the singer