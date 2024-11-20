“The Most Heartbreaking Reunion”: One Direction Comes Together At Liam Payne’s Funeral

ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Payne was laid to rest in a private funeral on Wednesday (November 20) in Amersham, England, following his death last month at age 31 after a fatal fall in Argentina. His former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan reunited to pay their respects alongside Simon Cowell and other celebrity friends.

Photographs of former One Direction members—Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinso—coming together for the first time in nearly nine years to pay their respects to the late singer have been circulating on social media on Wednesday.

The gut-wrenching reunion sparked emotional reactions, as a Threads user commented: “This honestly makes me sick – I’m so incredibly heartbroken that this is reality.”

A person wrote: “This has me crying at [my] big girl job right now.”

Someone else penned: “They are complete now.”

“The funeral is happening right now,” a netizen added. “Pictures of the boys have arrived at the church, and the coffin is being carried by a white horse.

“Why does it have to be you, Liam Payne, the kindest soul.”

A Bluesky user noted: “RIP Liam Payne. This is so heavy.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Thinking of everyone who is mourning Liam today. Take care of yourself and each other.

“Liam will always be loved and remembered. We will all miss you. Fly high Liam, we love you.”

Harry was the first to arrive at the funeral, photographed with his head down while surrounded by other mourners, Page Six reported on Wednesday.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker reportedly arrived at the funeral accompanied by actor and presenter James Corden.

Louis then reportedly made his way before Zayn. and Niall, along with his girlfriend Amelia Wooley, later joined.

The four singers all arrived separately and wore sunglasses to pay their respects, as per Page Six.

Simon Cowell, who was among the judges in the X Factor competition reality TV show that made the artists into the One Direction band, was also spotted arriving at the funeral, accompanied by his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman.

Girls Aloud stars were also pictured arriving, with Nicola Roberts stepping out of a vehicle dressed in black, alongside Kimberley Walsh.

Moreover, Kate Cassidy, Liam’s girlfriend, arrived wearing blacked-out sunglasses, and a black fur coat. She reportedly walked into the service with Elizabeth Hurley’s son, Damian Hurley.

Only family and close friends gathered to remember the singer. Some of Liam’s less publicized friendships including broadcaster Adrian Chiles, BBC R2 DJ Scott Mills, and ex-footballer Robbie Keane, showed their support, The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

Girls Aloud member Cheryl Cole, the mother of Liam’s son, Bear, was later photographed at the grief-stricken ceremony.

The entrance of the church that hosted the service was decorated with candle lanterns and white roses that had been arranged in the surrounding shrubbery.

An Insider told The Sun: “His family has gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send-off he deserves.

“Liam may have been a global superstar but to Geoff and Karen (Liam’s parents), he will always be their little boy.”

An investigation was launched into the death of the British star by prosecutors, leading to three people being charged in connection with the incident that caused his death.

“It is going to be an incredibly difficult day.”

Liam’s casket reportedly arrived via a white horse-drawn carriage and was then carried into the local church.

His funeral took place over a month after his death, Metro reported on Wednesday. The late singer’s dark blue coffin reportedly arrived at the local church in a horse-drawn carriage with a floral tribute reading “son” and “daddy” placed on top.

Liam died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel while vacationing in Argentina.

He sustained fatal injuries, including skull fractures and internal hemorrhaging, and was found to have alcohol, cocaine, and prescription medication in his system.

The musician had traveled to Argentina in September where he watched his former bandmate Niall perform and saw his close friend Rogelio “Roger” Nores, The Mail reported.

Liam had reportedly extended his stay to renew his US visa when the tragedy occurred.

“The reunion we never really wanted,” a reader commented

