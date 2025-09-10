Danny Veloz from Miami asked everyone on TikTok to share their unhinged corporate job hacks that allow them to endure the grind and has received more than 4,700 replies. Some of the tips addressed the importance of work/life balance, while others focused on things like networking and keeping appearances, using calendar blocks to sneak out for a midday workout, or dragging out bathroom breaks to scroll in peace. Clearly, the real skills are the ones you don't put on your resume.

#1 TRUST NOBODY. DOCUMENT EVERYTHING.

#2 Never, never, do your best.

#3 Job hopping is the only way to get an adequate pay rise.

#4 Just look busy and have lots of papers on ur desk & look stressed at all times.

#5 Take advantage of anything worth value. 401k match, free legal counsel, tution reimbursement, turn business trips into vacations. Corporate jobs have a lot of perks, learn to use them to your advantage.

#6 Learn how to detach your personal worth and self-esteem from your career. The moment you start internalizing professional feedback of any kind as some sort of a reflection for who you are outside of that job, you’re cooked. Detach and keep a very strict line between your personal and professional life.

#7 It’s about being seen not about how hard you work so make sure you’re friendly and helpful towards everyone

#8 Find a side hustle you can do WHILE AT WORK.

#9 Climb back down the ladder and preserve ur sanity. In hindsight, I wish I had done it 10 years ago.

#10 Find your 3rd spot. As crazy as it sounds, you NEED a place to go that’s not at work and not at the house where you can relax, recharge, or socialize. Could be the gym, pickleball court, Starbucks, bar, or whatever works for you!

#11 Take lunch from 1-2pm, most people take lunch from 12-1pm, by doing this, you will have 2 hours of unbothered time.

#12 Be nice to everyone but don’t trust anyone!

#13 A 10-minute bathroom break a day adds up to a week’s vacation in a year.

#14 Coworkers aren’t friends. They are just daytime trauma buddies.

#15 Take care of all your personal business while on company time.

#16 If you work in a building with multiple floors, leave your coat and bag on a different floor so no one on your team clocks that you’re leaving.

#17 Don’t put your laptop in a bag/rucksack. Just carry your laptop. That way, you can walk out naturally and it’ll look like you’re simply heading to a meeting.

#18 Literally don’t worry about anything, it's not like we are saving lives

#19 Pretend it’s a TV show. Notice the places that would funny if you were watching it on TV. Life-changing.

#20 Use the corporate jargon in your assessments and reports. You'll seem "aligned' with the upper leadership.

#21 Separate your identity as a person from what you do to earn money to live.

#22 Have things to do outside of work.. I go to concerts, happy hr, vacation so when I’m mad at work I’m like yeap concert tomorrow woohoo.

#23 Be likeable. That’s really it. It will get you further than anything else.

#24 Visible medium work > invisible hard work.

#25 “Networking” with management is more important than hard work when it comes to getting a promotion 😭 -with lots of love from a hard worker that hates networking.

#26 Do as little work as possible without getting fired. Work on making yourself more qualified to move to a better paying position somewhere else. Rinse and repeat.

#27 It is crucial to be important enough to not get fired but not important enough to get held accountable for anything.

#28 Pomodoro method, that time be flyingggg.



Editor's note: The Pomodoro method is a time-management system that breaks work into 25-minute intervals, called "pomodoros," followed by short 5-minute break.

#29 Never let anyone know you don’t like them.

#30 Find a work crush.

#31 Any job can be remote if you dissociate hard enough.

#32 Take your lunch as late in the day as possible. Trust.

#33 Work in an international group. My boss is not even in the same country.

#34 Don’t trust anyone, don’t take things personal, never do more than necessary.

#35 Act like you’re in “The Office” looking at a non existent camera and treat everything like a bit.

#36 Work with people that genuinely like you and you genuinely like. Makes the work so much lighter.

#37 Do not take the lunch break in front of the computer. Go to a park, take a break.

#38 Pull your current book up as a PDF and read and pretend you’re looking at important documents.

#39 I let my manager spill all the tea but I keep my business hush hush.

#40 Avoid talking to people😅only speak when spoken to.

#41 Don’t trust anyone you work with, and create a personal tracker of all your work and projects, with a timeline. Document everything and use email. Will be hard to sabotage you if you cover all your bases, speaking for those toxic workplaces where performance is measured.

#42 Do not tell ANYONE ANYTHING about your life out of the office, just the best minimum to make a conversation. 2.Be nice with everyone, because the person who you hate at the moment, one day in the future could be your future boss.

#43 *HR is NOT your friend. *get EVERYTHING in writing. Be that person that sends an email 5 min after a meeting. "I just wanted to recap our meeting..." *don't over share personal information. Create boundaries and stick to them.

#44 Escape corporate. That's what I did.

#45 ALWAYS start your corporate job with 4 living grandparents. take all your PTO. your coworkers are not as cool as you think they are, they don't need to know anything that may compromise you or your position. if it's not in procedure, you're not mandated to do it. If you're supposed to log in at 8 and it takes you 10 to start your computer, that still counts, even if you're not available till 8:10, don't work a minute you're not paid for.

#46 Trust nobody. You’re there to make money, not friends. Use free time for courses on professional development and certifications- use that to negotiate for higher pay.

#47 Less is more when explaining. Just say “yes” “sounds good” to 💩 that probably deserves more words. Don’t explain why you made a mistake just what you’re going to do to fix it. LESS WORDS

#48 Rage room every Friday to empty out all the negative or journaling! But morning working out works too.

#49 Document everything. And I promise the money isn’t worth your mental health and/or personal wellbeing for a toxic corporate job. Been there, done that!

#50 Exercise before work and take the stairs after lunch; move the body, move the mind.

#51 Realising its just a job and there are more important things in life like health, happiness and loved ones. they'll replace you, so don't stress yourself out.

#52 Drink a lot of water so you get to go on side quests like refilling your water or going to the bathroom.

#53 Lexapro. I don’t even flinch when the customers get crazy anymore. It’s very nice and I am surviving.

#54 Be the personality hire 🤝

#55 Go on walks constantly, whether it’s at the office or if you work from home. I am notorious for not being found at my desk throughout the day 😂

#56 Paraphrase everything that the person in charge just said in a meeting when it's your time to speak.... also lots of nodding.

#57 Don’t complain and always agree 😌 Be so nice that when you make mistake, people brush it off 😌 And when someone talk bad about you, no one else believe 😌

#58 I pretend I’m Mike Ross from suits just cosplay as other corporate baddies.

#59 Don’t eat lunch on your break. Do something for yourself. Eat lunch when you back to your desk.

#60 I pretend I’m not a permanent member of staff. I’m just here as an intern to help out temporarily. Makes me feel so much better - I don’t know why.

#61 Take a lot of vacation and sick days. I hope that helps.

#62 What people say about you is more important than what you actually do. Be strategic with your time and people.

#63 Lexapro and scary podcasts while I work 😅 only way I survive the monotony.

#64 Never get your ego involved. It’s THEIR ego you focus on.

#65 Don’t respond to Gossip in teams chats.

#66 Make colleagues laugh but never overshare.