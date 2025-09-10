ADVERTISEMENT

Danny Veloz from Miami asked everyone on TikTok to share their unhinged corporate job hacks that allow them to endure the grind and has received more than 4,700 replies. Some of the tips addressed the importance of work/life balance, while others focused on things like networking and keeping appearances, using calendar blocks to sneak out for a midday workout, or dragging out bathroom breaks to scroll in peace. Clearly, the real skills are the ones you don't put on your resume.

#1

Office workers collaborating on laptops in a modern workspace, illustrating corporate hell challenges and unhinged tricks. TRUST NOBODY. DOCUMENT EVERYTHING.

little_miss_mmh , Mizuno K Report

    #2

    Person writing notes in notebook beside laptop, illustrating corporate hell struggles and productivity at desk. Never, never, do your best.

    francescobianchi1291 , Ivan Samkov Report

    #3

    Man and woman in a corporate office having a serious discussion, illustrating navigating corporate hell challenges. Job hopping is the only way to get an adequate pay rise.

    andytranfilms , Mina Rad Report

    #4

    Person working late in a dimly lit office surrounded by paperwork and a laptop reflecting corporate hell challenges. Just look busy and have lots of papers on ur desk & look stressed at all times.

    kazimiaesthetics , Elena Helade Report

    #5

    Man wearing headphones and glasses working on a laptop in a private plane, portraying corporate hell escape concept. Take advantage of anything worth value. 401k match, free legal counsel, tution reimbursement, turn business trips into vacations. Corporate jobs have a lot of perks, learn to use them to your advantage.

    charleswitlock1923 , cottonbro studio Report

    #6

    Man in a dark suit adjusting his jacket in a corporate setting symbolizing corporate hell challenges and solutions. Learn how to detach your personal worth and self-esteem from your career. The moment you start internalizing professional feedback of any kind as some sort of a reflection for who you are outside of that job, you’re cooked. Detach and keep a very strict line between your personal and professional life.

    ebailssonotorious , Hunters Race Report

    #7

    It’s about being seen not about how hard you work so make sure you’re friendly and helpful towards everyone

    ugc_livmay Report

    #8

    Woman using a DSLR camera to photograph items on a table, illustrating creativity escaping corporate hell tricks. Find a side hustle you can do WHILE AT WORK.

    lian.s.2804 , cottonbro studio Report

    #9

    Man wearing glasses and watch looking stressed at a laptop, depicting corporate hell and workplace frustration. Climb back down the ladder and preserve ur sanity. In hindsight, I wish I had done it 10 years ago.

    wlofl1795 , Oladimeji Ajegbile Report

    #10

    Man lifting weights on an incline bench in a gym, symbolizing strength to overcome corporate hell challenges. Find your 3rd spot. As crazy as it sounds, you NEED a place to go that’s not at work and not at the house where you can relax, recharge, or socialize. Could be the gym, pickleball court, Starbucks, bar, or whatever works for you!

    timjac001 , Andrew Valdivia Report

    #11

    Take lunch from 1-2pm, most people take lunch from 12-1pm, by doing this, you will have 2 hours of unbothered time.

    ernestomart10 Report

    #12

    Be nice to everyone but don’t trust anyone!

    atann051 Report

    #13

    Worn wall with arrow and WC sign, symbolizing the struggles and escape routes of corporate hell. A 10-minute bathroom break a day adds up to a week’s vacation in a year.

    quintenscott6 , Bekky Bekks Report

    #14

    Coworkers aren’t friends. They are just daytime trauma buddies.

    pancakes4dinner Report

    #15

    Woman in a corporate office handling a phone call and taking notes, illustrating corporate hell challenges and solutions. Take care of all your personal business while on company time.

    vannasaulz , Anna Shvets Report

    #16

    If you work in a building with multiple floors, leave your coat and bag on a different floor so no one on your team clocks that you’re leaving.

    elinormurphycomedy Report

    #17

    Man holding a Microsoft laptop outdoors, symbolizing corporate hell and unhinged tricks for workplace survival. Don’t put your laptop in a bag/rucksack. Just carry your laptop. That way, you can walk out naturally and it’ll look like you’re simply heading to a meeting.

    carls2275 , Surface Report

    #18

    Open office with rows of employees working on laptops, illustrating the reality of corporate hell and workplace stress. Literally don’t worry about anything, it's not like we are saving lives

    joyfulliving , Alex Kotliarskyi Report

    #19

    Two women laughing and collaborating over a laptop in a bright office, illustrating corporate hell survival tricks. Pretend it’s a TV show. Notice the places that would funny if you were watching it on TV. Life-changing.

    zachdmellen , Canva Studio Report

    #20

    Use the corporate jargon in your assessments and reports. You'll seem "aligned' with the upper leadership.

    aquaticxbat Report

    #21

    Separate your identity as a person from what you do to earn money to live.

    jennymarie203 Report

    #22

    Crowd enjoying a vibrant concert with hands raised, illustrating escape from corporate hell through unhinged tricks. Have things to do outside of work.. I go to concerts, happy hr, vacation so when I’m mad at work I’m like yeap concert tomorrow woohoo.

    chevanburen , Getty Images Report

    #23

    Be likeable. That’s really it. It will get you further than anything else.

    mysticmollyyy Report

    #24

    Visible medium work > invisible hard work.

    chickadee_123 Report

    #25

    “Networking” with management is more important than hard work when it comes to getting a promotion 😭 -with lots of love from a hard worker that hates networking.

    wowitsang Report

    #26

    Do as little work as possible without getting fired. Work on making yourself more qualified to move to a better paying position somewhere else. Rinse and repeat.

    colin_barnett3 Report

    #27

    It is crucial to be important enough to not get fired but not important enough to get held accountable for anything.

    mdblr Report

    #28

    Pomodoro method, that time be flyingggg.

    Editor's note: The Pomodoro method is a time-management system that breaks work into 25-minute intervals, called "pomodoros," followed by short 5-minute break.

    holmsteadacres Report

    #29

    Never let anyone know you don’t like them.

    itsjesusgarcia Report

    #30

    Find a work crush.

    mariacamilap92 Report

    #31

    Any job can be remote if you dissociate hard enough.

    gregoryvolk Report

    #32

    Take your lunch as late in the day as possible. Trust.

    ronhop Report

    #33

    Work in an international group. My boss is not even in the same country.

    carolinedemeyer1979 Report

    #34

    Don’t trust anyone, don’t take things personal, never do more than necessary.

    melinashandle Report

    #35

    Act like you’re in “The Office” looking at a non existent camera and treat everything like a bit.

    jclanc4 Report

    #36

    Work with people that genuinely like you and you genuinely like. Makes the work so much lighter.

    exoticafrican Report

    #37

    Do not take the lunch break in front of the computer. Go to a park, take a break.

    isurudissanayake24 Report

    #38

    Pull your current book up as a PDF and read and pretend you’re looking at important documents.

    amyyyjillllll Report

    #39

    I let my manager spill all the tea but I keep my business hush hush.

    momo.in.toronto Report

    #40

    Avoid talking to people😅only speak when spoken to.

    ruth.zuri Report

    #41

    Don’t trust anyone you work with, and create a personal tracker of all your work and projects, with a timeline. Document everything and use email. Will be hard to sabotage you if you cover all your bases, speaking for those toxic workplaces where performance is measured.

    star7ish Report

    #42

    Do not tell ANYONE ANYTHING about your life out of the office, just the best minimum to make a conversation. 2.Be nice with everyone, because the person who you hate at the moment, one day in the future could be your future boss.

    alibiancu92 Report

    #43

    *HR is NOT your friend. *get EVERYTHING in writing. Be that person that sends an email 5 min after a meeting. "I just wanted to recap our meeting..." *don't over share personal information. Create boundaries and stick to them.

    1in50000 Report

    #44

    Escape corporate. That's what I did.

    mariposamexicana94 Report

    #45

    ALWAYS start your corporate job with 4 living grandparents. take all your PTO. your coworkers are not as cool as you think they are, they don't need to know anything that may compromise you or your position. if it's not in procedure, you're not mandated to do it. If you're supposed to log in at 8 and it takes you 10 to start your computer, that still counts, even if you're not available till 8:10, don't work a minute you're not paid for.

    nanaoise8squad Report

    #46

    Trust nobody. You’re there to make money, not friends. Use free time for courses on professional development and certifications- use that to negotiate for higher pay.

    longlivethedean Report

    #47

    Less is more when explaining. Just say “yes” “sounds good” to 💩 that probably deserves more words. Don’t explain why you made a mistake just what you’re going to do to fix it. LESS WORDS

    bysarahsteelo Report

    #48

    Rage room every Friday to empty out all the negative or journaling! But morning working out works too.

    ebssk21 Report

    #49

    Document everything. And I promise the money isn’t worth your mental health and/or personal wellbeing for a toxic corporate job. Been there, done that!

    foreversnapshots Report

    #50

    Exercise before work and take the stairs after lunch; move the body, move the mind.

    user4934610594753 Report

    #51

    Realising its just a job and there are more important things in life like health, happiness and loved ones. they'll replace you, so don't stress yourself out.

    nic_sunday Report

    #52

    Drink a lot of water so you get to go on side quests like refilling your water or going to the bathroom.

    aidennotaidan_ Report

    #53

    Lexapro. I don’t even flinch when the customers get crazy anymore. It’s very nice and I am surviving.

    _ghost_in_thee_shell Report

    #54

    Be the personality hire 🤝

    eatndulge Report

    #55

    Go on walks constantly, whether it’s at the office or if you work from home. I am notorious for not being found at my desk throughout the day 😂

    ejfeliu Report

    #56

    Paraphrase everything that the person in charge just said in a meeting when it's your time to speak.... also lots of nodding.

    user5338529087231 Report

    #57

    Don’t complain and always agree 😌 Be so nice that when you make mistake, people brush it off 😌 And when someone talk bad about you, no one else believe 😌

    ashaahmad_ Report

    #58

    I pretend I’m Mike Ross from suits just cosplay as other corporate baddies.

    giraffewaterbottle1 Report

    #59

    Don’t eat lunch on your break. Do something for yourself. Eat lunch when you back to your desk.

    fergiesmadre Report

    #60

    I pretend I’m not a permanent member of staff. I’m just here as an intern to help out temporarily. Makes me feel so much better - I don’t know why.

    mamaclayton97 Report

    #61

    Take a lot of vacation and sick days. I hope that helps.

    gloria_vdubz Report

    #62

    What people say about you is more important than what you actually do. Be strategic with your time and people.

    aa..ll..ii..aa.ll..ii Report

    #63

    Lexapro and scary podcasts while I work 😅 only way I survive the monotony.

    _aleja734 Report

    #64

    Never get your ego involved. It’s THEIR ego you focus on.

    georgemilo5 Report

    #65

    Don’t respond to Gossip in teams chats.

    themikegonzalez__ Report

    #66

    Make colleagues laugh but never overshare.

    mamangola Report

