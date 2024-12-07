ADVERTISEMENT

Once taboo, and a sign of rebellion, tattoos are now much more widely accepted. Body art has become hugely popular. But so too has tattoo remorse. A 2023 survey found that 1 in 4 Americans regret at least one of their tattoos. The poll also revealed that the most regrettable ink includes lettering or script tattoos, symbol tattoos, names, animal designs, and tribal tattoos. Sometimes it's the tattoo artist's fault. Other times the client is to blame. Either way, there's no shortage of shockingly bad tats out there.

“Epic Fail Tattoo’s” is a corner of the internet where bad body art goes to die. The Facebook page is a gallery of gloriously regrettable ink. And the community is united in their aim to shame the absolute worst tattoos ever to be etched on anyone's skin. The page invites its members to "add as many photos as you can of these blundering idiots attempting body art.”

Bored Panda picked the best of the worst, so you know what not to reference at your next trip to the tattoo studio. Keep scrolling for a hilarious but cringeworthy trip down terrible tattoo lane, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.