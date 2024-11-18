ADVERTISEMENT

None of us want to see our hard-earned money go to waste. That’s what makes buying things of poor quality and other unnecessary spending so painful. But sometimes you can’t know that you’re spending money on something that is totally not worth it until you see what you got.

After such unsuccessful attempts at shopping, many people let their frustrations online, and today, we’re bringing them all to one bittersweet list – arguably only amusing to those who weren’t the ones paying. If you’re curious to see what people were frustrated about, scroll down to find netizens’ instances of ‘money not so well spent’ on the list below and use this as a reminder – buy cheap, buy twice.

#1

The Box My Cats New Cat Tree Came In Had Instructions To Turn It Into A Little House, And My Cat Prefers The Box To The Tree

#2

Bought A Fake Snake To Deter Birds. Instead They Used It As A Nest

#3

The View From My 30€ Ticket

#4

I Bought This Pallet Specifically For The “Blue” Middle Shade. Wasted My Money Because I Need It For My Halloween Costume

#5

I Ordered An Iced Tea From A Cafe At My University. When I Complained To The Barista She Told Me “That’s Just How We Do It Here, This Isn’t Starbucks”

#6

Paid $12 To Go To This “Pumpkin Patch”, Aka A Field With Pumpkins Placed In It

#7

I Think The Raccoons My Brother Paid To Get Rid Of Are Back

#8

I Paid 16 Euros For This Pizza

#9

There Aren't Enough Seats In The Lecture Rooms, So I Don't Have A Table Or Seat, Even Though I Pay A Lot Of Money To Study

#10

I Paid For An Upgraded Lake View

#11

This Guy

#12

To Shoot Some Sweet Archery Video

#13

This Haircut That I Paid $60 For

#14

My Wedding Tux Pants Ripped 45 Min Before The Ceremony

#15

I Spent $12 On "Anti Fog" Mirror Film

#16

This Is The Hot Tub Of The Airbnb Which Was The Main Reason Why I Rented The Spot. Smelled Terrible And Was Obviously Not Cleaned In Forever

#17

I Spent My Hard Earned Money On A "Smile" Cookie To Brighten My Day. This Is What I See When I Open The Bag When I Get Home

#18

My Sister Spent Her Own Money For A New TV For My Dad On Christmas Opened It And Turned It On And We See This

#19

Money Well Spent On A Map!

#20

I Had Misplaced My Wedding Ring, Spent Money Buying An Exact Same One; Only To Find The Lost Ring Later At Home

I had misplaced my wedding ring, I didn’t want anyone to find out about the missing ring hence I spent a bunch of money to get an exact same band. Couple months later my mom found the lost ring at home. Now I’ve got two identical wedding rings.

#21

Months Of Saving, Travelled Over 5000 Miles And An 11 Hour Flight. Ladies And Gentlemen The Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, CA

#22

My Window Seat On The Plane I Paid Extra For

#23

I Paid $100 For This? I Can Barely See Half The Field

#24

The Bacon And The Cheese Were Good And The Bread Was Fine Which Is Why It's A Shame The Egg Is The Size And Flavor Of A Buick

#25

Wore These “Waterproof” Hiking Boots For 30 Min In The Rain

I have to walk home now

#26

2 Minutes After I Bought My Breakfast And Left It Outside

#27

Poor Man Couldn't See Wtf Was He Suppose To Do

#28

My 7 Year Old Spent Saved-Up Pocket Money On 4 Mystery Box Toys. We Warned Him

#29

Paid $3 For A Chocolate Croissant, Got This

#30

This Is Terrifying

#31

My Husband Was Very Upset About This Cake. Thoughts?

The baker we ordered it through said it was "no problem" and she's done "many like it". It was $175 plus he tipped her $20. She dropped it off at our house at 6am (she was supposed to bring it around noon-2pm) so in the chaos of her literally waking him from a deep sleep with the doorbell and handing her the tip (he prepaid for the actual cake so he didn't have to handle that), he didn't even think to check it and she didn't offer (probably because she knew it's not what we wanted lol). He stuck it straight in the fridge and didn't even look at it until we were getting ready for my party, and he was heartbroken. We don't usually order cakes like this, we just don't have the money, but he wanted to do something nice for me this year because we've had a lot of crap going on. He was very upset with the final product. Not only was it ugly and not what he wanted, but it tasted awful, it was very bland but also VERY salty. He reached out to her about it, but heard nothing back whatsoever, so he left a review showing the pictures. Her site isn't up anymore, or on Google. 🤷🏼‍♀️

#32

This Checkerboard Rug My GF Bought. It Gets Worse The Longer You Look At It

#33

Bought This Ring On My Birthday And 9 Stones Fell Out In Just 48 Hours Of Wear. The Center Stone Is Loose, Too

#34

Paid For First Story Furniture Delivery. Delivered To Staircase Instead..!

#35

My Neighbor Spent A Ton Of Money On A Granite Mailbox Post. They Used An “O” Instead Of A Zero To Make The Street Number. It Annoys Me Every Time I Walk By

#36

Something Tells Me The Salad I Bought Last Night Isn't Safe To Eat

#37

My Sister Bought Me Donuts For My Birthday. They Were Left Outside For 4 Minutes. Found This Next Street Over Later

#38

Bought A New Volume Of Berserk. Did I Get Scammed?

#39

Headphones Purchased 1 Year Ago Brand New, I've Barely Used Them. Why Does This Always Happen?

#40

I Bought A Sprite, And This Is What Popped Out

#41

Accidentally Bought The Coach Mini Rogue 17 Without Fully Understanding The Size

Here it is modeled with its new owners, Bimothy and Bertha
I don’t know how I didn’t notice the size when I purchased this from Mercari!!! It’s adorable but so small!

#42

No Wonder I Had To Pay $50 Shipping And I Didn’t Even Question It

#43

Couch Doesn’t Fit (Horizontally) Into Room

I bought an 8’ couch. It doesn’t fit horizontally around a corner, so I had to carry it in vertically. Problem is, my ceiling is 8’ and there’s absolutely no room for the couch to tip down from this position.
Do I have any options? Partially break the couch and repair it? Partially break the ceiling/flooring so I can tilt the couch then fix it? Any suggestion is welcome at this point.

#44

I Was Charged $62 For A Haircut And It Wasn’t Even Cut Correctly

#45

This Pizza At The Airport

#46

Does "Don't Cry Over Spilt Milk" Hold True When It's A $17 Milkshake?

Does it make it better or worse that the milkshake definitely didn't taste like it cost $17 in the first place?

#47

Company I Bought A Sculpture From Claims "Approx. 12cm" Equates To 7cm

I bought this bird sculpture for my dad for Christmas and spent, what for us, is quite a bit of money on it (£90). It's just arrived and there is visible glue around the beak, its legs are so uneven in length it can't stand up, and it's less than a third the advertised size. I contacted the company, TwentyTwenty One, to arrange a return and refund, and whilst that's possible (which is good though still annoying), the person on the company chat tried to convince me that 8cm is approx. 12cm. They even told me that it's actually the height standing up that counys - which if it could, would make it only 7cm. That feels like that's a push, right? Anyway, the interaction with customer service upgraded this from a mildly frustrating moment for me to a mildly infuriating one for me.

#48

That Wall Used To Be One Big Writable Surface. Then They Spent Time And Money To Make It Less Functional

#49

Gave My Stepkid $50 For His Birthday. Within 2 Days, He Gave It All To Streamers And Youtubers. He Got Nothing For Himself

I specifically gave him the money because he's always talking about Steam games he wants.

#50

Bought A $2500 E-Bike Two Weeks Ago. Locked It Up In My Apartment Building's "Secure Storage Room". Walked Downstairs Today To See This Where My Bike Was

#51

The Silver Roll Of Wrapping Paper I Bought Is Actually Clear

Absolutely no way of knowing this was clear wrapping paper until I bought it and went to wrap something in it. It's clear wrapping paper. Who would use clear wrapping paper?

#52

Spent Money On A "No Soliciting" Sign, But People Ignore All The Time

#53

I’ve Been Saving Up For A Switch For A Couple Months Now. I Finally Got It Last Week And Found This In My Dog’s Mouth This Morning

#54

My Son Was So Excited To Build In His Tempered Glass PC Case He Saved On His Own For…

#55

I Paid For The WiFi On My 3hr Flight To Play, Only For The Servers To Shut Down 15 Mins In

#56

What Happens When You Hire The Cheapest Contractors

#57

Sliced Open A Newly Bought Cabbage For Dinner And Found This Surprise Inside

I've never had a cabbage like this before. Is it worms? Rot? Bummer.

#58

Bought A 3-Pack Of Blank Cassettes And None Of Them Had Any Tape In It

#59

Looks Like Squid

#60

My Aunt Bought This For $9 At A Thrift Store. My Cousin Has Been Placing It In Random Places To Scare People

#61

I Need A Pair Of Those For Cleaning The Hair Out Of My Bathtub Drain

#62

I Accidentally Bought A Pair Of Pink Non-Stretch, Non-Refundable Jeans Online Because I Didn’t Know They Made Jeans That Don’t Stretch And. I Looked Up How To Stretch Them And. Oh God. And You Have To. I’m Almost Cry-Typing Writing This. I’m In A Really Dark Place Right N

#63

I Ordered This "Ottoman" For My Wife... Should Have Double Checked The Dimensions

#64

Cyber Truck Is Cyber Stuck On Local Santa Cruz Beach

#65

Repaint Around Your Current Furniture, Keep The Tradition Alive

#66

Dropped $330 On A "New" Vacuum Cleaner On Sale For Memorial Day

Drove 1.5 hours to a big box store, saw that one of the vacuum cleaners one our list of potential buys was on sale for more than $100 off! Drove home, cut the box open, and started unpacking. My first clue something was off was the dust covering the brush rolls. Continued to unpack and found I spent over $300 for a used vacuum. So thank you to whoever reboxed this used vacuum to still look new from the outside so that I could waste my time and money on it.

#67

After 20 Years With My Previous Instrument, I Recently Spent An Ungodly Amount Of Money Upgrading. Today…

#68

My Mom Bought The Pro Power Save Devices. (Scam)

She called me and told me she had a gift for me. To come over and pick it up. So I did. She excitedly hands me this and tells me how it’s supposed to to save me 100s of dollars on my power bill. Tells me how it cleans my dirty electricity from my appliances and it was developed by ELON MUSK…. Wow!! It’s so amazing I can’t even believe it!! She’s not got dementia or anything but she sure did fall for this one.

#69

What The Hell I Bought This Dij Drone Off Of Temu Did I Get Scammed?

#70

Paid $3.00 Extra For Fries At The Appleton Airport

#71

Spent All My Money On A Gold Bracelet For My 31st Bday And Today I Look Down And It’s Gone. Rip

#72

Spent Four Months Building A Campervan, Decided To Make A Little Money Renting It Out, First Rental Came Back Like This

#73

Something Tells Me These Cheap Adhesive Hooks Aren't Working For Them

#74

Just Paid A Lot Of Money To Get The Bathroom Re-Done

#75

I Might Be The Idiot Here For Not Doing My Research Beforehand, But, I Spent The Extra Money Buying Transition Lenses Just To Find Out They Don't Work In Cars When No One At The Office Said They Wouldn't

