33 Things People Would Treat Themselves To Regularly If Money Was No Object, As Shared In This Online Group
Most of you are probably familiar with that world-renowned saying that claims that money can’t buy happiness, but is that actually the case?
According to a piece from LendingTree, an online loan marketplace for various financial borrowing needs, including auto loans, small business loans, personal loans, credit cards, and more, 33% of Americans say money makes them happier than love does.
A decent percentage, isn’t it?
It all varies from person to person, of course – however, one thing we know for sure is that money does make us happier, but only up to a certain point. You know, before you go mad like a fair bunch of those A-list celebrities.
Nevertheless, every single one of us has thought about having all the cash in the world, and a Redditor that goes by the name u/GrouchyResolution974 has given us the opportunity to lurk into other people’s dreams.
“What’s one thing you would treat yourself to regularly if money was no object?” – this internet user approached one of Reddit’s most informative and thought-provoking subreddits, inviting its members to reveal the go-to things that they would constantly splurge on if money wasn’t an issue. The thread managed to garner over 22K upvotes as well as 12.4K comments containing some pretty intriguing answers.
Dental Care
Dental care.
Massages
Massages
Fancier Date Nights With Wife
Fancier and more frequent date nights with the wife
Trips Abroad And Lavish Hotels
Trips abroad and stays in expensive hotels.
Not my style, 1 buy a serious 4x4, 2nd pack it with suplies, 3rd start driving, in case of needing to sleep just get a hotel ( as in 3 stars hotel )
Retirement
I would treat myself to retirement.
Personal Staff
Staff. Just staff.
Housekeeper, nannies, chauffeurs, personal trainer, personal chef, personal assistant, etc..
1st i would buy a fancy throne looking chair, then i would hire 8 huge Danish or Norwegian guys ( to carry my throne with me in it of course ), then i would hire 10 Irish redheaded girls, to walk in front of my throne spreading Rose pétals on the ground, finaly i would hire 10 or 12 Japanese Taiko drummers to follow us wille drumming of course, and maybe 4 Scottsmen in full Scottish traditional attire, to play bagpipes at the rithem of the Taiko drummers, probably a tad ostentatious, but i fell i deserve it lmao. ( Im jocking of course )
Art Classes
Art classes. All of the art classes, all over the world.
Personal Cook And A Nutritionist
Personal cook/nutritionist.
Having my meals made for me, and them being healthy meals, would be so nice.
Think I would never have takeout food/bad food ever again.
Neighborhood Parties
When I was a younger man, I once won $500 in a local raffle. Not enough for anything life-changing, but enough that I wanted to do something memorable. So I spent it on several dozen pounds of meat, sides, briquettes, beer, and a permit, and threw a neighborhood BBQ. About three dozen people showed up across the 4 hours we were allotted, and we all had a great time eating, drinking, and playing Hammerschlagen (hit the nail into the stump).
I'd throw a neighborhood party once a month if money was no object.
Helllll no, i don't like people that much, i would buy a big, really big warehouse, then put hardwood with radial heating on the floor, make a few skylights, buy c**p loads of cat beds, and cat toys, hire a vetirinary and a veterináry nurse, and make a Stray cat sanctuary, i like animals ( especially cats ) a lot more than i like people, cats may be a******s, but they don't pretend to be your friends when they dont like you.
Therapy
Therapy
Personality Trainer
A personality trainer.
Lmao, i have Asperger, i don't need a personality trainer, i need a f*****g miracle ( case and point Elon Musk )
Traveling
Travel. No big plans around trips but just deciding to spend a week or two in another country because I saw it mentioned somewhere and it sounded nice. With money as no object airfare hotels food luggage and all that wouldn’t matter as expenses to plan or save for and it would be so awesome to feel that freedom to just go somewhere whenever the idea strikes you.
LEGO
lego. so much f****n lego
Paying For People's Prescriptions Without Them Knowing
Paying for people’s prescriptions at the pharmacy without them knowing.
Mangoes
A f**k ton of mangos
Man.... You must really love mangos, if thats you " money is not an isue " wish lol, don't get me wrong i love them to, just not that much lol.
Saffron
saffron. i would buy so much saffron.
Like Scrooge McDuck gold coin vault, amounts of saffron? And them dive and swim butt naked in it?
Getting Whatever They Want On A Restaurant Menu
Now that I do have money, the one thing I treat myself to is getting whatever I want on a restaurant menu. If I want appitizers, I don't try to get the cheapest, just what sounds good.
Leisure Time
Leisure time. More of it.
Brand New Socks Every Day
Brand new socks everyday
High-Quality Food
High quality food, with actual nutrition.
Musical Instruments
Every musical instrument I can fit under a roof
Sleep
Sleep
Yarn Shopping Spree
Yarn Shopping Spree
Buy Whatever They Want Without Feeling Guilty
Whatever I wanted. A little treat at the shop, a cute but impractical piece of clothing, a dinner out maybe.
I'd just like to be able to buy something I want for no other reason than because I want it, without having to do all of the mental gymnastics and algorithms about whether it's "worth it" or what I might need that money for later on as I regret the purchase. It must be a really liberating feeling.
You would still feel guilty lol, because there you go on your Balenciaga clothes, and your Chanel bag and your Prada shues, getting in to your Bentley, and you see a homeless person going thru garbage.... Don't think that having money doesn't make you feel guilty, especially if you're a decent person and come from nothing.
Healthcare
Healthcare.
A House
I’d buy a house…so tired of how I’m treated as renter but I mean…I CAN’T buy so I don’t get to choose my own paint or have pets or whatever other rules that come up with. THEN your rent is twice what the mortgage would be if you owned. Less ownership MORE restrictions. Blows.
Personal ASMRtist
in person asmr. i’ve always wanted someone to make the crinkley noises in my ear and massage my head.
Full Body Wax
waxing ma whole body
would save so much time over shaving
Nop, that would be painfull, and i would look like some sort of Marvel vilain...
New Towels, Bedsheets And Socks
New towels, bed sheets and socks
Like brand new every day.
Charcuterie Boards, Tattoos And Massages
Charcuterie boards, tattoos, and deep tissue massages.
Prime Ribeyes
Juicy prime Ribeyes
Flights
Flights. I don't have the money to regularly fly places, and wish to be able to fly home and see my family for the first time in 2 years
Private Flights
If money was truly no object, private flights.* No more flying commercial.
Slightly less ambitious - personal trainer, personal chef, maybe a personal assistant for all the little annoying things one has to do in life.
*Geez people, it's a fantasy... The math is simple: {odds of me flying private} x {carbon output of private jet} = 0.
A proper, original, classic Juke Box. Filled with the entire Queen back catalogue.
Why have a juke box, when you could have them? Minus Freddy of course ( remember money is no isue )
I would love to have the time and money to learn new thinks and crafts
This is a " money is no isue bucket list ", i see a lot of humble dreamers here, if you're gonna dream, dream big, don't wish for travels, wish for a private jet, or your private yacht ( boat i probably misspelled that lol ). Don't wish for a house, wish for a French style chateou, remember boys and girls, dreams are still free, and is no sin to dream.
