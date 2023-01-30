Most of you are probably familiar with that world-renowned saying that claims that money can’t buy happiness, but is that actually the case?

According to a piece from LendingTree, an online loan marketplace for various financial borrowing needs, including auto loans, small business loans, personal loans, credit cards, and more, 33% of Americans say money makes them happier than love does. 

A decent percentage, isn’t it? 

It all varies from person to person, of course – however, one thing we know for sure is that money does make us happier, but only up to a certain point. You know, before you go mad like a fair bunch of those A-list celebrities. 

Nevertheless, every single one of us has thought about having all the cash in the world, and a Redditor that goes by the name u/GrouchyResolution974 has given us the opportunity to lurk into other people’s dreams. 

“What’s one thing you would treat yourself to regularly if money was no object?” – this internet user approached one of Reddit’s most informative and thought-provoking subreddits, inviting its members to reveal the go-to things that they would constantly splurge on if money wasn’t an issue. The thread managed to garner over 22K upvotes as well as 12.4K comments containing some pretty intriguing answers.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dental Care

Dental Care Dental care.

SomeGuyWearingPants , cottonbro studio Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Massages

Massages Massages

razzledazzle626 , Karolina Grabowska Report

8points
POST
#3

Fancier Date Nights With Wife

Fancier Date Nights With Wife Fancier and more frequent date nights with the wife

payneinthemike , Arthur Brognoli Report

8points
POST
#4

Trips Abroad And Lavish Hotels

Trips Abroad And Lavish Hotels Trips abroad and stays in expensive hotels.

Shamanofthealike1 , Pixabay Report

7points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not my style, 1 buy a serious 4x4, 2nd pack it with suplies, 3rd start driving, in case of needing to sleep just get a hotel ( as in 3 stars hotel )

1
1point
reply
#5

Retirement

Retirement I would treat myself to retirement.

PMYourLovelyBody , Monica Silvestre Report

6points
POST
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This shouldn't need to be a "treat" ether

2
2points
reply
#6

Personal Staff

Personal Staff Staff. Just staff.

Housekeeper, nannies, chauffeurs, personal trainer, personal chef, personal assistant, etc..

jorsiem , Andrea Piacquadio Report

6points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1st i would buy a fancy throne looking chair, then i would hire 8 huge Danish or Norwegian guys ( to carry my throne with me in it of course ), then i would hire 10 Irish redheaded girls, to walk in front of my throne spreading Rose pétals on the ground, finaly i would hire 10 or 12 Japanese Taiko drummers to follow us wille drumming of course, and maybe 4 Scottsmen in full Scottish traditional attire, to play bagpipes at the rithem of the Taiko drummers, probably a tad ostentatious, but i fell i deserve it lmao. ( Im jocking of course )

-1
-1point
reply
#7

Art Classes

Art Classes Art classes. All of the art classes, all over the world.

Which-Ad-9338 , Pavel Danilyuk Report

6points
POST
#8

Personal Cook And A Nutritionist

Personal Cook And A Nutritionist Personal cook/nutritionist.

Having my meals made for me, and them being healthy meals, would be so nice.

Think I would never have takeout food/bad food ever again.

Foreverfa11ing , Yaroslav Shuraev Report

5points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or you could just learn to cook.

-1
-1point
reply
#9

Neighborhood Parties

Neighborhood Parties When I was a younger man, I once won $500 in a local raffle. Not enough for anything life-changing, but enough that I wanted to do something memorable. So I spent it on several dozen pounds of meat, sides, briquettes, beer, and a permit, and threw a neighborhood BBQ. About three dozen people showed up across the 4 hours we were allotted, and we all had a great time eating, drinking, and playing Hammerschlagen (hit the nail into the stump).

I'd throw a neighborhood party once a month if money was no object.

SweaterZach , Kampus Production Report

4points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Helllll no, i don't like people that much, i would buy a big, really big warehouse, then put hardwood with radial heating on the floor, make a few skylights, buy c**p loads of cat beds, and cat toys, hire a vetirinary and a veterináry nurse, and make a Stray cat sanctuary, i like animals ( especially cats ) a lot more than i like people, cats may be a******s, but they don't pretend to be your friends when they dont like you.

0
0points
reply
#10

Therapy

Therapy Therapy

Scooby-Doo-Man-Child , Alex Green Report

4points
POST
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like im repeating myself but SHOULD NOT NEED TO BE A "TREAT"

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Personality Trainer

Personality Trainer A personality trainer.

Specialist-Cake-9919 , fauxels Report

4points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmao, i have Asperger, i don't need a personality trainer, i need a f*****g miracle ( case and point Elon Musk )

1
1point
reply
#12

Traveling

Traveling Travel. No big plans around trips but just deciding to spend a week or two in another country because I saw it mentioned somewhere and it sounded nice. With money as no object airfare hotels food luggage and all that wouldn’t matter as expenses to plan or save for and it would be so awesome to feel that freedom to just go somewhere whenever the idea strikes you.

Eternal_Bagel , Oleksandr Pidvalnyi Report

4points
POST
#13

LEGO

LEGO lego. so much f****n lego

Hyrax_Matoi , Pietro Zuco Report

3points
POST
#14

Paying For People's Prescriptions Without Them Knowing

Paying For People's Prescriptions Without Them Knowing Paying for people’s prescriptions at the pharmacy without them knowing.

Pittman247 , Alexandros Chatzidimos Report

2points
POST
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would love to do this. And give random people money without them knowing who its from

2
2points
reply
#15

Mangoes

Mangoes A f**k ton of mangos

CardinalCargill , Prasanth M J Report

1point
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man.... You must really love mangos, if thats you " money is not an isue " wish lol, don't get me wrong i love them to, just not that much lol.

0
0points
reply
#16

Saffron

Saffron saffron. i would buy so much saffron.

mia_smith257 , RODNAE Productions Report

1point
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like Scrooge McDuck gold coin vault, amounts of saffron? And them dive and swim butt naked in it?

0
0points
reply
#17

Getting Whatever They Want On A Restaurant Menu

Getting Whatever They Want On A Restaurant Menu Now that I do have money, the one thing I treat myself to is getting whatever I want on a restaurant menu. If I want appitizers, I don't try to get the cheapest, just what sounds good.

GringoDemais , ROMAN ODINTSOV Report

1point
POST
#18

Leisure Time

Leisure Time Leisure time. More of it.

roidesoeufs , Leah Kelley Report

1point
POST
#19

Brand New Socks Every Day

Brand New Socks Every Day Brand new socks everyday

parrylarocque , The Lazy Artist Gallery Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

High-Quality Food

High-Quality Food High quality food, with actual nutrition.

LitoTheUnknownPrince , Jane Doan Report

1point
POST
#21

Musical Instruments

Musical Instruments Every musical instrument I can fit under a roof

Flat_Bodybuilder_175 , RODNAE Productions Report

1point
POST
#22

Sleep

Sleep Sleep

huiscloslaqueue , Pixabay Report

0points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing to do with cost.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Yarn Shopping Spree

Yarn Shopping Spree Yarn Shopping Spree

Elaerys_Lynx , Surene Palvie Report

0points
POST
#24

Buy Whatever They Want Without Feeling Guilty

Buy Whatever They Want Without Feeling Guilty Whatever I wanted. A little treat at the shop, a cute but impractical piece of clothing, a dinner out maybe.

I'd just like to be able to buy something I want for no other reason than because I want it, without having to do all of the mental gymnastics and algorithms about whether it's "worth it" or what I might need that money for later on as I regret the purchase. It must be a really liberating feeling.

MostlyNormal , Andrea Piacquadio Report

0points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You would still feel guilty lol, because there you go on your Balenciaga clothes, and your Chanel bag and your Prada shues, getting in to your Bentley, and you see a homeless person going thru garbage.... Don't think that having money doesn't make you feel guilty, especially if you're a decent person and come from nothing.

0
0points
reply
#25

Healthcare

Healthcare Healthcare.

CostofRepairs , EVG Kowalievska Report

0points
POST
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel you live in the wrong country if this is a treat only the rich can afford and your government doesn't see a problem with that

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

A House

A House I’d buy a house…so tired of how I’m treated as renter but I mean…I CAN’T buy so I don’t get to choose my own paint or have pets or whatever other rules that come up with. THEN your rent is twice what the mortgage would be if you owned. Less ownership MORE restrictions. Blows.

ashbuch1980 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

0points
POST
PunnyPanda
PunnyPanda
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or at least fewer roommates...

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

Personal ASMRtist

Personal ASMRtist in person asmr. i’ve always wanted someone to make the crinkley noises in my ear and massage my head.

monsterultrablue , Karolina Grabowska Report

0points
POST
#28

Full Body Wax

Full Body Wax waxing ma whole body

would save so much time over shaving

punjabi_femboy , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

0points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nop, that would be painfull, and i would look like some sort of Marvel vilain...

0
0points
reply
#29

New Towels, Bedsheets And Socks

New Towels, Bedsheets And Socks New towels, bed sheets and socks

Like brand new every day.

Low-Broccoli-9845 , Dom J Report

0points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just stupid. Some of them, towels in particular, aren't at their best until they've been washed once anyway. Get top quality, launder regularly, change weekly and they'll feel as good as new for many moths at least.

0
0points
reply
#30

Charcuterie Boards, Tattoos And Massages

Charcuterie Boards, Tattoos And Massages Charcuterie boards, tattoos, and deep tissue massages.

AniseClover , Karolina Grabowska Report

0points
POST
#31

Prime Ribeyes

Juicy prime Ribeyes

derpderpderpfizzfizz Report

0points
POST
#32

Flights

Flights. I don't have the money to regularly fly places, and wish to be able to fly home and see my family for the first time in 2 years

SovietGunther Report

0points
POST
#33

Private Flights

If money was truly no object, private flights.* No more flying commercial.

Slightly less ambitious - personal trainer, personal chef, maybe a personal assistant for all the little annoying things one has to do in life.

*Geez people, it's a fantasy... The math is simple: {odds of me flying private} x {carbon output of private jet} = 0.

eury13 Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!