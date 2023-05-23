People Share 44 Things That They Think Are A Huge Waste Of Money
Money comes and goes, and when you consider the fact that more than half, or 58%, of all Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck, saving becomes as important as ever. This usually starts with cutting down on unnecessary spending.
To find out what people can do without, Redditor u/gejiw94601 made a post on r/AskReddit earlier this month, asking everyone, "What's the biggest waste of money?" Since then, it has received over 2.6k comments, prompting a discussion on our budgeting, spending habits, and everything inbetween. Here are some of the most popular answers to their question.
Donating to rich twitch streamers. I’ll probably never understand why people do it.
If you just have to give money away, give it to someone doing something actually worthwhile. Or me. I vote me.
Weddings.
Crazy expensive day. Guaranteed at least one relative will kick up a stink. Massive pressure to be The Happiest Day of Your Life. Everything doubles in cost if you say its for a wedding (dress, suit, cake, venue)
Just do the quick registry office paperwork, have a surpise party and run away for a long honeymoon with the money you saved.
Buying ridiculously expensive clothes to flex.
A great Libertines lyric from the 'Campaign of Hate' song sums up most of the UK: "Poor kids dressing like they're rich (Mods), Rich kids dressing like they're poor (Oh my god!)"
those that are donated to house of worships, for pastors to buy private jets & catholic priest to play dress up
Cigarettes. $13+ for a pack of cancer
Giving your money to the Catholic Church. You’ve got to be f*****g kidding me.
I'm not in accord with this. I have plenty to say against my late priest as he didn't have time for his seminarists, but he always donated everything he could to the poors. Everyone who need something and went to his door got whatever he had, to the point that the local Charitas had a discussion with him because often he was tricked by conmen. The same Charitas help a lot of people, often people that didn't want any help to maintain the appearance, so they are helped in secret. A falling tree makes more noise than an entire growing forest
Gambling for sure
Donating to politicians
If you can't afford to buy them, then why would you ever give them money?
War...what is it good for.......?
Absolutely nothing... now i can't get Rush Hour out of my head :D
NFT artwork
Cryptocurrency.
I work from home and last week made £3 trillion in crypto currency just by spinning round three times and touching my head once. Check out my website : www.definitelynotascamhonestly.com
Twitter verification
Astrology.
Agreed, absolute nonsense. I'm an Aquarius so I can say that.
Celebrity meet and greets.
I have a friend who is not very well off financially, and is complaining about money to me once a week. Yet she always seems to have money to pay for a celebrity meet and greet at least twice a year. Some of them are only a couple hundred dollars, but some can get really expensive, really fast. For what? A picture next to a famous person? They neither know you, nor do they care about you.
Cod points or any other online game currency bs. Yeah its cool at first but meh after you realize you spent $20 for basically nothing.
Coronations and monarchies in general.
Fireworks, i love them, but it's like 50$ per second for the good ones.
Diamond rings.
Playing the lottery.
I play because someone has to win it, it is not financially excessive for me, and I don't really have any other vices, but it is nice to dream about winning it, and if you ain't playing that dream definitely won't come true.
Unnecessary plastic surgery
Buying pro-grade stuff you don't need is wasted money. My dad once told me to not spend excessive money on tools at first. Buy them for dirt cheap, learn which tools you really need, and when they break, replace them with quality ones.
True. A lot of times the cheap tool turns out to be good enough. Save your money for the expensive tools that make a difference. And never bother with a cheap hammer. They tend to hurt when they break.
Any dating apps subscription - like find out who liked you now for only a billion dollars!
Gold Food, or more accurately food that are covered in something called gold leaf. In my eyes, food are worth buying if they provide a great amount of nutrition for considerably good prices. After all, you probably avoid paying 50 million dollars just to buy a few molecules that are useless to your health and needs
And then there's gold leaf food, sure the food looks fancy but at the cost of ludicrous amount of money! And with the gold having no usable nutrients at all, it just not worth it to buy such expensive food for relatively small amount of nutrients
For instance, Industry Kitchen(hopefully that's the name of the place) at NYC serves a pizza with a gold leaf covering for a whopping price of $2000. While at my home country which is Indonesia, Domino's serves an American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza(idk that's a thing) which is the most expensive pizza I could find on the website costs around $7 which is just baffling to me
An entire gold leaf (8x8cm or 10x10cm) costs around 1 euro/1 dollar. The small part used to decorate a cake, a pastry or whatever in a dish costs only a few cents. You are definitely not paying for the gold added. And stop with the b******t about nutrition, it’s purely a cheap (yes cheap) decoration, it’s not about feeding you. Then if you’re stupid enough to buy a $2000 pizza you’re a moron, it’s not about the gold leaf.
Pod style coffee makers
Starbucks - bahhhh
Overdraft fees. Like, the bank should know better than anybody that I have no money. So what are you trying to take?
Gift wrapping paper, ribbons etc
technically correct, but i think it's worth it just to see the expression on the recipient's face when they unwrap the gift. sometimes joy, sometimes disappointment... still worth it :D
Buying cheap [stuff] you have to replace.
.. and replacing things that don't need replaced. You don't REALLY need the latest iphone or type of fad tv. Buy good quality, then replace when lost or no longer functional.
Credit Card interest
Bottled water.
Life saving bottled water? Eh .. nope! Daft choice! If you live in a country where it is safe to drink from the tap, then yes .. but, if you don't? There's no choice!
The required classes most colleges make you take the first year. I was forced to take Finite math. I never use it. It doesn’t make any sense to have general required courses when you already know what you want to study. And if they actually care the classes would be about living like an adult-especially since usually it is the first time young adults are on their own.
Omg not again.. You really missed the point of learning. Even if “finite math” or anything else is not crucial to your career, it shaped your mind. It taught you something. That’s the point. Educational institutions are not about teaching you to “live like an adult”
Tipping.
I don't get this. Just pay your staff a decent living wage.
Third-party delivery i.e. DoorDash/Uber Eats/GrubHub
The fees + tips are exorbantly high, and a normally affordable fast food meal becomes the price of a sit-down restaurant meal or more.
This is from first hand experience lol
You have the option to spend time to get the food yourself, or spend money to have someone else get it for you. So it depends on whether you value your time more or less than your money
Lawn care companies. Paying someone money to make your yard toxic to children, birds, dogs and other animals because you want your grass to look like green wall to wall carpet…meanwhile, all your yard does is burn fossil fuels (mower) and deplete the soil. Make it make sense.
Settlements to pay victims of police brutality and civil rights violations added to the paid vacations given to the the police while they pretend to investigate eachother and allow eachother to continue to work and brutalized innocent people, and violate people's civil rights. Police budgets continue to be increased and so do lawsuit Settlements paid by that taxpayers over and over again because the police face no repercussions.
UK too they normally get suspended on full pay, sometimes for years and can retire early with no blemish on their record etc etc. NWA were right.
So called beauty products, makeup, expensive clothes and purses, most things marketed towards women.
iPhones.
Nah, I have iphone, ipad and some old ipod shuffles. Have to say they're handy as hell and if you lose your phone you at least haven't lost everything for ever. Have so many books and over a thousand songs and photos etc in the cloud that it is a great peace of mind. Sure, now a slave to them, but I don't buy a new one every year etc (iphone 8 and ipad 8 )
Alcohol
totally not a waste of money. It helps shy people get over their inhibitions so as to socialise easier.
Brand new cars
Again, many of these are depending on the country you're from...
Rent.
you can always live in a box. were the people who came up with this list on drugs? Not everyone can afford a house and rent is the only option in that case
Insurance!
are you insane? NO. Insurance is what I buy before food. If you crash your car, or your laptop is stolen, you are ROYALLY SCREWED without insurance. You won't be able to get to work in many countries, nor would you be able to do your work (if a knowledge-worker). So No. Absolutely you need it. In many countries you have mediocre healthcare offerings (I'm not talking about UK/EU). Meaning health insurance helps you get access to a better quality. Same for life insurance. If you have a family to support and no pension fund, you better have life insurance so that if you die, your family is not left destitute. This post is extremely irresponsible.
Industrial-scale tourism.
I can't fathom paying a small fortune to get stuffed into a giant aluminum tube with 300+ (rude) strangers for hours on end only to be harassed and groped by airport security at my destination.
I'm not even talking about visiting some landmark with a battalion's worth of people jostling to take selfies.
They say people should buy experiences, not things. Well I'd rather have a roof over my head in my old age than fond memories of bad wine from a tourist trap vineyard.
Thanks but no thanks. I'll just wait for the invention of VR tours.
This sounds like someone who only ever went on an organised tour once in their life and thinks that all tourism is the same. Unfortunately, to get to most places, you do need to be stuck in an aluminium tube of farts for a few hours. But once you reach your destination there are so many things you can do to discover another country/city/etc while staying away from the crowds
Shoes. I don’t understand why people spend so much money on them.
This needs to specify whether it's the super expensive fancy/collectible shoes or just shoes in general... coz the latter are kind of essential in most scenarios
organic and "clean" products. a big freaking marketing joke. Paying for a feeling basically
You're paying for a lack of pesticides and other sprays which may (or may not) damage your health