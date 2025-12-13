ADVERTISEMENT

There's something about ancient civilizations that fascinates us even thousands of years later. Their architecture, technology, and everyday life are things we will never experience but want to know as much as possible nonetheless. Ancient Egypt is many people's favorite for a reason: the pyramids, pharaohs, hieroglyphs, and the religion made it stand out in the crowd of other ancient civilizations.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most interesting pics from two online communities: the Ancient Egypt and Egyptology subreddits. We hope you learn something new or just admire the history that seeps from these pictures. So, scroll down and discover the treasures of Ancient Egypt like you've never seen them before!

#1

A New Tomb Discovery In Egypt!

Ancient Egypt tomb interiors with detailed hieroglyphics and colorful wall paintings depicting rituals and artifacts.

A joint French-Swiss archaeological mission has uncovered the mastaba tomb of a royal physician named “Teti Neb Fu” in the southern part of Saqqara, dating back to the Old Kingdom during the reign of King Pepi II.
The tomb is adorned with stunning carvings and vibrant artwork, including a beautifully painted false door and scenes of funerary offerings. Teti Neb Fu held prestigious titles such as Chief Palace Physician, Priest and “Magician” of the Goddess Serket (expert in venomous bites) , Chief Dentist and Director of Medicinal Plants
Despite evidence of ancient looting, the tomb’s walls remain intact, offering a rare glimpse into daily life and cultural practices during the Old Kingdom. The team also discovered a stone sarcophagus with inscriptions bearing the physician's name and titles.
This incredible find adds to Saqqara's rich legacy as one of Egypt's most significant archaeological sites.

    #2

    My Great Grandfather Was One Of The Engineers That Worked On The Relocation Of Abu Simbel. Today I Went Through Some Of His Photo Slides From When He Was Working On It

    Photographs of Ancient Egypt statues and ruins during excavation and restoration, showcasing incredible historical landmarks.

    #3

    I Captured This Photo Of The Temple Of Hatshepsut Last Week. Such A Unique Building For Perhaps The Most Powerful Woman In Antiquity

    Ancient Egypt archaeological site carved into desert cliffs with temple structures at the base in warm sunlight.

    The Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut, standing within the cliff face of the West Bank of ancient Thebes, is one of the most stunning structures ever constructed. The pyramids get all the credit, but this temple, I would claim, is perhaps even more impressive. I just returned from 3 weeks exploring Egypt, and this was my personal favorite site.
    Hatshepsut, pharaoh queen of Eqypt during the 18th dynasty (in the 1400’s BC), led the kingdom into some of Egypt's most prosperous years ever. The architect behind the construction of this temple is Senenmet, Hatshepsut's most trusted advisor who held over 90 titles, despite coming from a non-royal birth.
    However, shortly after the death of the queen and the disappearance of Senenmut, a deliberate erasure of all their statues and inscriptions was carried out by the next pharaoh (the queen's stepson) - Thutmoses III. Archaeologists have been puzzled for centuries as to what prompted Thutmoses III, and then briefly his son, to commit these acts. Perhaps, is there more to the story of Hatshepsut and Senenmut than meets the eye? I believe so...

    #4

    Pyramids Of Giza, Photographed In 1962

    Man leading ox into water near tree with red flowers, with pyramids in the background, ancient Egypt photographs.

    #5

    This Is How Hieroglyphs And Figures In Ancient Egyptian Temples Looked Before Their Colors Faded

    Ancient Egyptian wall carvings and colorful projections showcasing detailed historical scenes and hieroglyphs from ancient Egypt.

    Like the other ancient civilizations, Egyptians loved their colors After thorough research, recreated using a polychromatic light display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

    #6

    A Painter's Palette From Ancient Egypt

    Ancient Egyptian artifact with hieroglyphs and multiple compartments showing different materials from Egypt.

    #7

    Before & After: Temple Of Abu Simbel In Egypt

    Ancient Egypt statues at Abu Simbel temple showcasing incredible historical carvings and architecture with visitors nearby.

    #8

    The Most Incredible Monuments On This Planet

    Great Pyramid and Sphinx in Ancient Egypt with tourists and camels in the desert landscape under clear sky.

    #9

    The Phenomenon Of The Sun Aligning With The Face Of Ramses II At The Grand Egyptian Museum

    Ancient Egyptian statues illuminated by natural light inside a modern museum showcasing artifacts from ancient Egypt.

    The ancient Egyptians initiated this phenomenon, which originally took place at the Abu Simbel temple on February 22 and October 22 of each year. The Grand Egyptian Museum studied the phenomenon in 2019 and announced it in 2020. The phenomenon occurs on February 21 and has repeated 6 times so far, with the exception of 2023 when heavy clouds obscured the sunlight.

    #10

    The Golden Mask. From Grand Egyptian Museum

    Ancient Egypt golden funerary mask with detailed blue and gold stripes displayed in a museum setting.

    #11

    The Burial Chamber Of Rameses V/Vi (Own Images)

    Ancient Egypt tomb interior with detailed hieroglyphs and wall paintings showcasing historical and cultural inscriptions.

    #12

    Tutankhamun's Sandals For Eternity

    Golden ancient Egyptian toe and finger coverings displayed on a dark background, showcasing incredible artifacts from Ancient Egypt.

    #13

    In The 1890s, Tourists In Cairo, Egypt, Could Pose With Their Faces Peeking Out From Inside Prop Sarcophagi And Sculptures. The First Photo Is For Archduke Franz Ferdinand Of Austria

    Vintage photographs showing people posing inside ancient Egyptian sarcophagus and sphinx statues with detailed carvings.

    #14

    Tutankhamun's Folding Bed

    Ancient Egypt wooden bed frame with woven mesh seat showcasing craftsmanship in historical furniture design.

    #15

    The Vineyard Tomb

    Ancient Egypt wall and ceiling paintings featuring hieroglyphs and symbolic figures in a historic tomb chamber.

    #16

    The Sphinx, Giza, Egypt, Circa 1849

    Vintage photograph of Ancient Egypt showing the Great Sphinx, pyramids, and camels in the desert landscape.

    #17

    Photos From My Trip To Egypt. Still Finding It Hard To Fully Appreciate How Old All Of These Artefacts Truly Are

    Ancient Egypt statues and hieroglyphs illuminated at night, showcasing incredible carved stone art and history.

    #18

    Special Access Into The Tomb Of Thutmose III

    Ancient Egypt wall paintings with hieroglyphics and symbolic figures inside a dimly lit historic tomb interior.

    #19

    Tourists Casually Climbing The Great Sphinx, Egypt, Circa 1858–1860

    Vintage photograph of the Great Sphinx with people around, showcasing incredible photographs from Ancient Egypt history.

    #20

    Tutankhamun's Scarab Bracelet, C. 1332-1323 B.c

    Ancient Egypt scarab ring with lapis lazuli and colorful stones showcasing incredible craftsmanship and symbolism.

    #21

    Very Rare Photograph Of The Sphinx In 1894

    Ancient Egypt photograph showing the Great Sphinx with desert landscape and distant hills under a clear sky.

    #22

    The Colossal Statue Of Ramses II At The Mit Rahina Open-Air Museum

    Large ancient Egyptian statue of a pharaoh viewed from above, surrounded by tourists in a museum setting.

    #23

    Mummy Of A Dog

    Ancient Egypt artifact showing a mummified figure wrapped in linen with a black animal head sculpture.

    #24

    The Temple Of Ramses III Looks Like Part Of A Motherboard

    Aerial view of an ancient Egyptian archaeological site showcasing ruins and structures from Ancient Egypt.

    #25

    Breakfast In Egypt

    Breakfast with a view of the pyramids in Ancient Egypt, showcasing traditional scenery and local dining experiences.

    #26

    Famine Stela

    Ancient Egypt rock inscriptions and petroglyphs on desert stones near a river landscape with clear blue sky.

    Sohail Island, home to the famine stela, a rock carved in Ptolomy V's time which discusses a 7 year drought and famine from 2500 years earlier, in the reign of King Djoser. Djoser, under guidance from Imhotep, makes offerings to the God Khnum to send the waters. All ends well. Given, in the time of Ptolomy, the priests of Khnumn were fighting the priests of Isis for power, was this really a historical memory or a desperate reminder of Khnum's power?

    #27

    Restoring Some Of My Grandfather's Photos From Ww2.

    Black and white photos of ancient Egypt, featuring the Great Sphinx and a large statue with a person resting nearby.

    #28

    Royal Ducks Of Gold: Bracelet Of Ramesses II ✨

    Ancient Egypt gold bracelet with intricate patterns and blue stone centerpiece featuring two bird heads design on black background

    A treasure fit for a king: this solid gold bangle, hinged on one side and clasped on the other, once adorned the wrist of Ramesses II (Ramesses the Great). The upper curve is crowned by a double-headed duck whose shared body is a single, richly colored piece of lapis lazuli framed by polished gold. The twin heads and the spread tail are rendered in finely carved gold, worked with delicate granulation and wire detail.
    Inscribed beside the clasp are the royal cartouches of Ramesses II and the words “right” and “left” — a clear indication that these were not simply votive temple offerings but the actual bracelets worn by the king before they were dedicated to the goddess Bastet of Bubastis.
    Discovered in 1906 among the treasures of Tell Basta (ancient Bubastis), the piece dates to the New Kingdom, 19th Dynasty (reign of Ramesses II, c. 1279–1213 BC). The bracelet is catalogued in the Egyptian collections as JE 39873 and has been displayed in the Egyptian Museum, Cairo. )

    #29

    After 4000 Years, It Is Still Full Of Life

    Ancient Egyptian wooden statue with detailed facial features and large eyes, showcasing incredible artifact craftsmanship.

    #30

    Ibis

    Silver and white ancient Egyptian ibis statue on a wooden base, an incredible artifact from ancient Egypt.

    God Thot as an Ibis 6th year after Christ on view: Kunsthistorisches Museum, Ägyptisch-Orientalische Sammlung Room IV
    In addition to the baboon, the ibis is the sacred animal of the god Thot. As the embodiment of wisdom and writing, Thot was the patron saint of the scribes. Thousands of Ibis mummies were found at the various worship sites of the Thot. Votive statues were also used in the cult. The body of this statuette is made of wood, which has been covered with fine stucco. The head with the Atef crown, the neck, the tail feathers and the legs are cast of silver. The eyes are placed on stucco with black glass.

    #31

    Ram Coffin

    Ancient Egyptian ram statue with gold and black striped headdress displayed against a black background, showcasing incredible artifacts.

    #32

    The Most Mystical, Mysterious And Spiritual Place I Have Ever Been

    Crowd exploring ancient Egypt ruins with towering stone columns covered in detailed hieroglyphics and carvings under clear sky.

    #33

    Students Of Ramses College For Girls Wearing Ancient Egyptian Attire In 1934

    Black and white photo and ancient Egyptian painting showing women in traditional attire seated and interacting, ancient Egypt photography.

    #34

    One Of My Favorite Egyptian Artefacts

    Ancient Egyptian stone relief depicting figures and hieroglyphs, an incredible photograph from ancient Egypt history.

    The Narmer Palette (c. 3100 BC) is a piece that really fascinates me. It’s one of the earliest records of ancient Egypt, marking the unification of Upper and Lower Egypt under King Narmer. The detailed carvings include some of the first hieroglyphs, capturing a pivotal moment in history as Egypt began to emerge as a powerful civilization.
    As an Australian, I had the amazing privilege of seeing the Palette in person at the Pharaoh exhibition in Melbourne. It was such an incredible experience—standing in front of this ancient artifact and feeling a direct connection to the past

    #35

    Ramesseum: Temple Of Pharaoh Ramesses The Great [oc]

    Aerial view of ancient Egypt ruins showcasing detailed archaeological site with columns, walls, and structures from historic times.

    #36

    King Tutankhamen’s Dagger That’s Made From Meteorite, And The Other Made From Solid Gold

    Two ancient Egyptian ceremonial daggers with ornately decorated golden sheaths displayed on a dark background.

    #37

    The Ptolemaic Gate In Karnak (Me For Scale)

    Ancient Egypt stone gateway with intricate hieroglyphs and carvings under clear blue sky, showcasing historical architecture.

    #38

    Imhotep’s Book Of The Dead

    Ancient Egypt museum exhibit showcasing long papyrus scroll with hieroglyphics behind glass in well-lit gallery space.

    One of the best preserved copies of “Coming Forth by Day” is the 70 foot long scroll belonging to Imhotep, a Horus Priest of the Ptolemaic era. It is a proud possession (acquired in 1935) of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. If you look carefully you will see that Imhotep had two of these scrolls, a full version and a shorter one. Normally it is difficult to get a full view and perspective of the scrolls because mobs crowd around it. Last week, I was invited to an after hours function and had this gallery to myself

    #39

    The Tomb Of Tutankhamun

    Archaeologists examining an ancient Egyptian sarcophagus and a collection of artifacts from Ancient Egypt.

    The tomb of Tutankhamun (KV62) is one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in human history. Its discovery opened an extraordinary window into the life, death, and beliefs of Ancient Egypt. Here’s a detailed look at everything about the tomb — its discovery, structure, treasures, and legacy.

    Where is the tomb located?
    The tomb of Tutankhamun is located in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, on the west bank of the Nile, and it is officially numbered KV62 (King’s Valley tomb number 62).

    Who was Tutankhamun? • Tutankhamun was a pharaoh of Egypt’s 18th Dynasty, ruling during the late 14th century BC (around 1332–1323 BC). • He became king at a very young age — probably around 8 or 9 years old — and died while still a teenager. • He is best known for restoring the worship of Amun, which had been replaced by his predecessor Akhenaten’s worship of Aten (the sun disk).

    When and how was the tomb discovered? • The tomb was discovered by Howard Carter in November 1922, funded by Lord Carnarvon. • After years of searching in the Valley of the Kings, Carter’s team uncovered a staircase buried beneath the sand, which led to a sealed doorway. • Upon entering, Carter famously said: “I see wonderful things.” • What he saw was a nearly intact royal burial filled with gold, statues, chariots, and countless other treasures.

    Layout and structure of the tomb
    KV62 is smaller than most royal tombs, suggesting Tutankhamun’s death was unexpected. Despite its size, it was packed with thousands of objects. The tomb includes: 1. Entrance staircase — leading down into the tomb. 2. Corridor — a short passage. 3. Antechamber — filled with furniture, chariots, and daily-use items. 4. Annex — a small side room full of disorganized objects. 5. Burial chamber — containing the sarcophagus, coffins, and wall paintings. 6. Treasury — a separate chamber filled with statues, canopic jars, and ritual objects.
    Because of the hurried burial, the rooms were tightly packed, almost as if everything had been placed in a rush.

    What was found inside?
    Over 5,000 artifacts were found inside, ranging from jewelry and statues to food and clothes — everything a king might need in the afterlife. Some of the most famous treasures include: • The Golden Mask of Tutankhamun — the world-famous funerary mask made of solid gold and inlaid with semi-precious stones. It weighs about 10 kilograms (22 pounds) and is considered one of the greatest masterpieces of ancient art. • Three nested coffins — the innermost one made of pure gold, placed inside two gilded wooden ones, all enclosed within a stone sarcophagus. • Throne and furniture — beautifully decorated with gold leaf and inlays. • Chariots and weapons — symbolizing royal power and preparation for the afterlife journey. • Statues of gods and protective figures — placed to safeguard the king’s soul. • Jewelry and amulets — hundreds of items for protection and status. • Food, wine, and clothing — offerings for use in the next world.

    Why was this discovery so important? 1. State of preservation – Unlike most tombs that were looted in ancient times, Tutankhamun’s tomb was almost untouched, providing an authentic view of royal burial practices. 2. Richness of contents – Thousands of beautifully crafted objects revealed the artistry and wealth of the New Kingdom. 3. Scientific value – The discovery offered deep insight into the religion, art, and daily life of the 18th Dynasty. 4. Cultural impact – The find fascinated the world and made Tutankhamun a global icon.

    What we learned about the young king • Health and lineage: Modern CT scans and DNA tests revealed that Tutankhamun likely suffered from several health issues, including bone deformities and malaria. He may have been the product of inbreeding, which explains his frail health. • Religious restoration: His burial objects reflect a return to traditional beliefs centered around Amun and Osiris after Akhenaten’s religious revolution. • Royal status: Despite his short reign, the sheer amount of gold and luxury proves his importance as a pharaoh.

    The legend of the “Curse of the Pharaohs”
    After the tomb was opened, several deaths — including Lord Carnarvon’s — sparked rumors of a mysterious curse. Newspapers claimed that anyone who disturbed the king’s rest would die. However: • Most scientists consider this a myth. • The so-called “curse” can be explained by coincidence or natural causes such as bacteria or mold in the tomb.

    Where are the treasures now? • Most of the artifacts were transferred to the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, where they became the most visited collection in the world. • Today, many objects are being carefully restored and prepared for display in the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) near the Giza Pyramids — the largest archaeological museum in the world.

    Visiting the tomb today • The original tomb KV62 is still open to visitors in the Valley of the Kings. • Due to humidity and preservation concerns, only a limited number of visitors are allowed each day. • An exact replica of the tomb has also been created for tourists to visit without damaging the original.

    Quick Facts • Tomb name: KV62 • Discovered: November 1922 • Discovered by: Howard Carter (funded by Lord Carnarvon) • Location: Valley of the Kings, Luxor, Egypt • Number of objects: Over 5,000 • Famous artifact: The Golden Mask of Tutankhamun • Dynasty: 18th Dynasty (New Kingdom, c. 1332–1323 BC)

    Conclusion
    The discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb remains one of the greatest achievements in archaeology. It not only preserved the incredible craftsmanship and wealth of Ancient Egypt but also reignited the world’s fascination with the pharaohs. A young king who ruled for only a short time ended up achieving eternal fame — not for his reign, but for the wonders buried with him beneath the sands of Luxor.

    #40

    The Great Sphinx Of Giza, Captured By @hmkree

    Aerial view of the Great Pyramid and Sphinx at Giza, showcasing incredible photographs from ancient Egypt's historic landmarks.

    #41

    Exclusive Permit To The Tomb Of Senenmut

    Ancient Egypt hieroglyphs carved on tomb walls and ceiling depicting celestial and religious scenes.

    #42

    Abu Haggag Mosque In Luxor, A Mosque On Top Of A Church On Top Of An Ancient Egyptian Temple

    Ancient Egypt architecture and carvings on temple pillars with historic buildings under clear skies.

    #43

    Karnak, Morning Light

    Massive columns in ancient Egyptian temple covered with hieroglyphs, showcasing incredible photographs from ancient Egypt.

    #44

    King Ramesses III Flanked By Horus & Seth: A King Between Sun And Storm ☀️⚡️

    Ancient Egypt statue showing a pharaoh flanked by gods with animal heads, highlighting incredible historical craftsmanship.

    #45

    Delicate Erasure Of Hatshepsut In Karnak Temple

    Ancient Egypt wall carvings and paintings showing figures and hieroglyphs, part of incredible photographs from ancient Egypt.

    #46

    Bent Pyramid In Dahshur

    Ancient Egyptian pyramid in the desert under a clear blue sky, showcasing incredible architecture from ancient Egypt.

    #47

    Millions Of People Have Climbed These Stairs For Thousands Of Years, Letting Them Disappear As You Saw Stairs Of The Temple Of Hathor In Dendera

    Ancient Egypt stone floor with carved grooves surrounded by hieroglyphs and wall reliefs inside historic tomb.

    #48

    An Extremely Rare Photo Of The Relocation Of Abu Simbel Temple Due To The Flooding Of The Nile After The Construction Of The High Dam

    Large ancient Egyptian statue head being lifted by crane during excavation with workers and desert landscape in background.

    #49

    Very Rare Funerary Clay Masks. In The Egyptian Museum Of Barcelona

    Painted ancient Egyptian funerary masks displayed in a museum showcasing artifacts from ancient Egypt.

    #50

    My Late Father's Collection

    Collection of small ancient Egypt artifacts and figures laid out on fabric, showcasing incredible historical craftsmanship.

    #51

    Two Baboons Worshipping A Solar Disc

    Ancient Egypt artifact showing two monkey statues standing on a wooden base holding a stone disc between them.

    #52

    Untouched Tomb

    Ancient Egypt burial chamber with sarcophagi and artifacts revealing insights into historical burial practices.

    Imagine being the first person to lay eyes on this tomb since it was sealed and buried some 2,500 years ago.
    This is one of the intact tombs discovered in Saqqara this month by Egyptian archaeologists. You can even see a little pile of ash on the floor by the left-hand wall, which is likely the remains of a burning offering left there by the family of the last person to be interred here.
    The tombs were reused over many generations, which is quite normal. The newest coffins are the ones piled at the front. This group is dated to Egypt's 26th Dynasty (664-525 B.C.)
    So far 59 coffins have been pulled out of the three unplundered shaft tombs discovered by the Egyptians, with the expectation that there are many more to come...
    "Nile Magazine"

    #53

    Hathor Temple

    Ancient Egypt ceiling carvings and hieroglyphs with vibrant blue and detailed symbolic artwork inside a historic temple.

    #54

    The Seated Scribe (C. 2600–2500 Bce, Saqqara)

    Ancient Egypt statue of a seated scribe holding a papyrus scroll, showing detailed craftsmanship and lifelike features.

    #55

    The Sacred Sun

    Ancient Egypt papyrus painting showing figures performing rituals with hieroglyphs and symbolic circular design.

    The Sacred Sun Book of the Dead of Chonsu-mes. 21st Dynasty, ca. 1000 B.C.
    Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna

    #56

    Dice Shown In The Egyptian Museum

    Ancient Egyptian dice displayed in a museum exhibit showcasing incredible artifacts from ancient Egypt.

    #57

    Box. Circa 1279–1213 B.c. Period: New Kingdom, Ramesside Dynasty

    Ancient Egyptian wooden artifact with hieroglyphs and painted figures showcasing art from ancient Egypt.

    #58

    A Pic Of Me Sitting On The Great Pyramid Of Khufu

    Person sitting on large ancient stones of a pyramid wall, showcasing incredible photographs from Ancient Egypt history.

    #59

    From The Roman Catacombs In Alexandria

    Ancient Egypt stone carving depicting deities and a lion, showcasing incredible historical artwork and cultural symbolism.

