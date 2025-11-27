ADVERTISEMENT

What do you know about Ancient Egypt, Pandas? I'll be honest – my personal knowledge pretty much begins and ends with the 1999 classic "The Mummy." And it's a shame, since the film is not historically accurate; Hamunaptra was not a real place in Ancient Egypt, and Imhotep was actually an architect, not a high priest of the New Kingdom.

But you don't have to be an Egyptologist to enjoy some jokes about Ancient Egypt – being an enthusiast will suffice. So, here we present to you the funniest posts about pharaohs, pyramids, Egyptian gods, and Egyptian culture that we could find online. Turns out, even a modern person can find bits of Ancient Egyptian life relatable.