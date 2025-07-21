ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, the ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition brings together stunning views of the night sky from around the world. Organized by the Royal Observatory Greenwich and supported by ZWO in partnership with BBC Sky at Night Magazine, the competition showcases the incredible talent of both amateur and professional photographers. In 2025, a record-breaking 5,880 entries were submitted from 68 countries, capturing everything from distant galaxies to rare celestial events.

Now in its 17th year, the competition continues to reveal the beauty and mystery of space through breathtaking images. From glowing nebulae and star-studded skies to planetary portraits and lunar close-ups, this year’s shortlist is full of awe-inspiring moments. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the standout photographs ahead of the winners being announced on 11 September.

