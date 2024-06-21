ADVERTISEMENT

Most signs you’ll see on the street either deliver information (“Beware of Dog”) or instructions (“Do Not Enter”). But occasionally, you will encounter one that is out of the ordinary. 

The Give Me A Sign Facebook group features photos of billboards, store windows, and car windshields. They are often funny, witty, and cleverly play on words. If you’re having a bad day, these posts could be your source of free laughs

Jumping off Bored Panda’s previous piece, we’ve compiled a new set of photos from the page.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Awesom Steele Johnson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Aimen Tehseen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Carol Focht Cheney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
rayneofsalt avatar
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Banning Chihuahuas is a bold choice, let's see how it plays out for them.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The public Facebook group has more than 950,000 followers as of this posting. As the ‘About’ section states, the goal is to be “a sanctuary to escape the daily grind and just relax and laugh.”

Discussing politics, religion, and other hot-button topics is primarily avoided because they “only serve to spoil the fun atmosphere.”

#4

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Josh Gougher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Dorrie Savannah Honchel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Robert Morriz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I worked there I'd be itching for a customer to ask where they could find garden supplies.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

A funny sign will make anyone look, and advertisers know this. According to the online billboard company Movia, 30% of campaigns incorporate some form of humor, and 50% of TV ads follow the same strategy. 
#7

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Catherine Lee Rodriguez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Christopher C. Miller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Barry Rudd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

What makes a funny ad powerful is its instant hook on a person’s emotions. The message becomes memorable and tends to stick for a long time. 

Market research company Kantar Media mentioned six humor styles often used in advertising: The childish prank, shock value, the everyday laugh, the innocent smile, the put-down, and clever wit.

#10

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Kelly Strickland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Catherine Lee Rodriguez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Mark Davies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

However, veteran content marketer and LinkedIn influencer Steve Olenski pointed out in an article for Forbes that humor has a potential downside. For one, an inappropriate joke could make your brand seem amateurish.
#13

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Jarrod Driskell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yellow is generally used for better visibility at night

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Jaysin Lewis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Nasrullah Zeeshan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

There is also the mistake of making jokes to draw some buzz, which Olenski strongly advises against. 

“If people think you’re cracking jokes for the sole purpose of getting more attention, you’ll be seen as exploitative rather than funny.”
#16

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Irene Beth Shafer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Linda Darlene Moore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Mike Frye Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Apart from keeping things light, avoiding serious topics deters you from touching on sensitive matters. Treading those waters carries a potential threat, according to Olenski, who also advises being extra careful when joking about a group of people and certain issues. 

“Kenneth Cole tried to make a joke about Egyptian rioting being related to their new spring collection back in 2012,” Olenski wrote. “It didn’t go over well.”
#19

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Meosha Whetstone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Torben Christensen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Erik Hill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
englishwill67 avatar
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most things are still evolving...I mean yeah.. Sharks, Crocodiles and Alligators have kinda hit the ceiling. But screw those guys. Bitey băstards.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Conversely, Olenski shared some key areas where humor could significantly enhance the existing message. One of them is for an already valuable piece of work. 

"If you're writing up an article or eBook that's helping people understand a complex topic, making an occasional joke or writing with a more tongue-in-cheek voice is only going to make that work more appealing and memorable."
#22

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Torben Christensen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Brian Trafford Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Belinda Roe McIsaac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
iwishiwas_me avatar
Andy Pandy
Andy Pandy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I looked a right idiot with suncream downstairs and a condom on my head

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Olenski says the power of humor can make a brand more distinct. It can be that X factor that lets a brand stand out. 

“For example, Oreo has long differentiated itself by offering a quirky, tongue-in-cheek voice across its social media platforms. This is especially effective in dry, or otherwise ‘boring’ industries.”
#25

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Gøril Hvidsten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Desiree Beckett Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Bruce Hosmer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Janet Skelton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Mohamed Elbhaiy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Zain Liaqat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Paul Lewis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Took what I thought was a nice photo of my home and discovered an issue with my welcome sign

Sean Daniel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Amy Lee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
englishwill67 avatar
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally. Written permission to kill Tim. I've been after that guy for ages.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Bailey Bloch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Tim Lowery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Darcie Cotie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#37

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Brad Hyde Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
annabelle-doecke avatar
I AM A LOLLY SNEK (she/her)
I AM A LOLLY SNEK (she/her)
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Think before you speak because if you are rude i will make your order and then eat it in front of you

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Tim Lowery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Rob Zen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Valerie Nancy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Pete Erickson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Maddie Bond Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Robert Marsden Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Jennifer Geary Berry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
mireetta avatar
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh come on! R****m is the anatomical term for a b******e, not a dirty word Edit: really???

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Tim Lowery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Tabitha Gail Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Robert Morriz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Sara Jay Sweet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Pete Erickson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Interesting-Signs

www.facebook.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Gabija Palšytė
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Funny-Interesting-Signs

This was 2 miles from a local Renaissance Festival.

John Schneider Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
rayneofsalt avatar
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

PETA are absolute scum. I say that as someone who worked for a real animal welfare organisation for 20 years. Those a$$hats made our job so much harder.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Koh Kimmie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Aimen Tehseen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Mishi Potash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My favourite. I've taken a photo of that sign. Melbourne's top tourist attraction.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Torben Christensen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Gary Pouzar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Robby Brendemuehl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Ryan Millar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
annabelle-doecke avatar
I AM A LOLLY SNEK (she/her)
I AM A LOLLY SNEK (she/her)
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tsuyu Asui is the only person who wouldn't have a problem, but she doesn't exist so...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Kathleen Korn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Nita Mitchell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
stress021 avatar
STress (I/me)
STress (I/me)
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Last time I did it, I got a restraining order, and been put on the s€x offenders' list. So, no, thanks...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Zain Liaqat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Nick Wulfekuhle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Consciously Mini Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Erik Hill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Gianni Gallucci Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes but have do you know the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Al Smith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Bob Neuman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Jason Smith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Lee Kempf-Wetzling Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#70

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Gøril Hvidsten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Nathan McIntosh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Taniesha Castle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
minirett avatar
Miss Tinker
Miss Tinker
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless they’re all adopted I’m not sure that’s something to be proud of.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#73

Funny-Interesting-Signs

Nita Mitchell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-4points
Add photo comments
POST
rayneofsalt avatar
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

fun fact: sociologists did several studies on this, and it turns out that men talk a LOT more than women do. Men appear to lack perspective though, and *think* women talk more.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!