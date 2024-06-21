ADVERTISEMENT

Most signs you’ll see on the street either deliver information (“Beware of Dog”) or instructions (“Do Not Enter”). But occasionally, you will encounter one that is out of the ordinary.



The Give Me A Sign Facebook group features photos of billboards, store windows, and car windshields. They are often funny, witty, and cleverly play on words. If you’re having a bad day, these posts could be your source of free laughs.



Jumping off Bored Panda’s previous piece, we’ve compiled a new set of photos from the page.