73 Chaotically Funny Signs That People Shared To The “Give Me A Sign” Facebook Group (New Pics)
Most signs you’ll see on the street either deliver information (“Beware of Dog”) or instructions (“Do Not Enter”). But occasionally, you will encounter one that is out of the ordinary.
The Give Me A Sign Facebook group features photos of billboards, store windows, and car windshields. They are often funny, witty, and cleverly play on words. If you’re having a bad day, these posts could be your source of free laughs.
Banning Chihuahuas is a bold choice, let's see how it plays out for them.
The public Facebook group has more than 950,000 followers as of this posting. As the ‘About’ section states, the goal is to be “a sanctuary to escape the daily grind and just relax and laugh.”
Discussing politics, religion, and other hot-button topics is primarily avoided because they “only serve to spoil the fun atmosphere.”
If I worked there I'd be itching for a customer to ask where they could find garden supplies.
A funny sign will make anyone look, and advertisers know this. According to the online billboard company Movia, 30% of campaigns incorporate some form of humor, and 50% of TV ads follow the same strategy.
What makes a funny ad powerful is its instant hook on a person’s emotions. The message becomes memorable and tends to stick for a long time.
Market research company Kantar Media mentioned six humor styles often used in advertising: The childish prank, shock value, the everyday laugh, the innocent smile, the put-down, and clever wit.
However, veteran content marketer and LinkedIn influencer Steve Olenski pointed out in an article for Forbes that humor has a potential downside. For one, an inappropriate joke could make your brand seem amateurish.
There is also the mistake of making jokes to draw some buzz, which Olenski strongly advises against.
“If people think you’re cracking jokes for the sole purpose of getting more attention, you’ll be seen as exploitative rather than funny.”
Apart from keeping things light, avoiding serious topics deters you from touching on sensitive matters. Treading those waters carries a potential threat, according to Olenski, who also advises being extra careful when joking about a group of people and certain issues.
“Kenneth Cole tried to make a joke about Egyptian rioting being related to their new spring collection back in 2012,” Olenski wrote. “It didn’t go over well.”
"So.... Who is the pale child in 18th century clothing then?
Conversely, Olenski shared some key areas where humor could significantly enhance the existing message. One of them is for an already valuable piece of work.
"If you're writing up an article or eBook that's helping people understand a complex topic, making an occasional joke or writing with a more tongue-in-cheek voice is only going to make that work more appealing and memorable."
I'm fine with the brakes i've got thanks
I looked a right idiot with suncream downstairs and a condom on my head
Olenski says the power of humor can make a brand more distinct. It can be that X factor that lets a brand stand out.
“For example, Oreo has long differentiated itself by offering a quirky, tongue-in-cheek voice across its social media platforms. This is especially effective in dry, or otherwise ‘boring’ industries.”
Took what I thought was a nice photo of my home and discovered an issue with my welcome sign
Think before you speak because if you are rude i will make your order and then eat it in front of you
Oh come on! R****m is the anatomical term for a b******e, not a dirty word Edit: really???
This was 2 miles from a local Renaissance Festival.
PETA are absolute scum. I say that as someone who worked for a real animal welfare organisation for 20 years. Those a$$hats made our job so much harder.
My favourite. I've taken a photo of that sign. Melbourne's top tourist attraction.
Tsuyu Asui is the only person who wouldn't have a problem, but she doesn't exist so...