“Fake Cops Raid Fake Call Center”: 69 Unbelievable Headlines That Are Sadly Not Fake
“Truth is stranger than fiction” is one of those sayings that seems pretty weird until you’ve lived long enough to see some examples in the flesh. If you are familiar with “the Onion,” you’ll know that there is already a lot of good satire out there. But what about times when real events were just more unhinged?
This Instagram account shares hilarious examples of headlines that are so bizarre that they almost look like something out of “the Onion.” So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to do a few double takes, upvote your favorites and add your own thoughts below.
He must have been driving in my town. We have potholes that could snap a Sherman tank in half
“'Sorry your loved one died, best we can do is a hot meal' was the holiday greeting Impact Plastics’ management chose to send last month to the families of the workers who perished in the catastrophic flooding at their plant during Hurricane Helene in September. Instead of accepting responsibility for their role in the tragedy, the Erwin, Tennessee, company sent $100 gift cards to the grieving families in December. This callous act is a stark illustration of the capitalist class’s utter disregard for the lives, and deaths, of the working class. The families of the deceased, along with surviving employees, received gift cards to McDonald’s, Walmart and Pal’s, another fast-food restaurant in the area."
Just as well I have shīt conversations with Alexa. She won't commit to our relationship. Nothing; nada!
A******s! Typical American capitalist BS -- companies are never held accountable.
I worked with a school district in the Southern US who allowed a boy to pass through school due to his ability to play football. He was unhappy that he couldn't get into college because he couldn't pass the most basic exams and won a lawsuit. It was heartbreaking.
And management wonders why "people just don't want to work these days."
I hope Denmark sends them back a reply about sticking the eggs where the sun doesn't shine after the aggressive way Trump has been trying to steal Greenland.
Presumably the estate of John Cage will sue for plagiarism
Just another reason why Wyoming has the smallest population of any of the US states. They've killed everyone else off.
Release their own water, or someone else's? If it was their own water, it probably wouldn't have helped that much.
There is some very, very, very deep irony here. Very, very deep.
However, who didn't know this was coming with one or more of these companies?
@#$*!%#@&!!!!!!!!! The Republicans' best and brightest.
Yeah, Floridians - you voted for these people. Sorry about that!
"18 Dec 2024 — Two men from Rochester, New York, who grew their own cannabis died from pneumonia after being exposed to a harmful fungus in bat poop they'd used as fertilizer." Is New York trying to compete with Florida?
Let's see who is targeted next in some way, shape, or form by the government for trying to give some people the same chances that others were born with by sheer luck. So many people think that by levelling the playing field they are taking away others' "rights" to continue allowing privilege to continue.
If there was a decent person in this administration they'd be ashamed of this. However, that's a very large "if."
Texas, how many more abominations can you fit into one decade?
It’s common in 27 states. In some cases parents lost rights to all their children https://www.themarshallproject.org/2024/12/11/pregnant-hospital-d**g-test-medicine
Yes, real British people, we know they are not really British if they weren't BORN in Great Britain.
I would like to see everyone involved in this, including those from the judiciary, subjected to the same heat.
"Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard said NPR did a series of investigative stories several years ago about foster care children losing their benefits. States claim the money as reimbursement for the costs of foster care. But governments already have an obligation to pay the costs of foster care under state and federal laws. The result is that only impoverished kids, who receive Social Security benefits because they’re orphans or because they’re disabled or their parents are disabled, get a bill for their own foster care.” Since NPR’s investigation, some states passed legislation to stop the practice, but 36 states still reimburse themselves with the children’s federal benefits. Kansas is the first state to use an executive order to change the practice."
Yum! If I go back to visit my family in the US I'll be sure not to drink the water and buy bottled beverages instead.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!! That's if you can find that many wankpanzers that are still on the road if the tires and panels haven't fallen off by then. Gorilla Glue, however, is going to see a steep rise in their stocks.
You can tell the priority it has been given by the expensive signs they have produced.
Why does Fox keep calling itself "FoxNews" after they admitted in court they are just an entertainment organisation?
And people still wonder why Luigi allegedly did whatever it was he was alleged to have done.