“Truth is stranger than fiction” is one of those sayings that seems pretty weird until you’ve lived long enough to see some examples in the flesh. If you are familiar with “the Onion,” you’ll know that there is already a lot of good satire out there. But what about times when real events were just more unhinged?

This Instagram account shares hilarious examples of headlines that are so bizarre that they almost look like something out of “the Onion.” So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to do a few double takes, upvote your favorites and add your own thoughts below.

More info: Instagram

#1

Tesla Cybertruck on a tow truck, damaged after hitting pothole. Owner still praises it as an amazing truck.

Damned_Cat
Damned_Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He must have been driving in my town. We have potholes that could snap a Sherman tank in half

    #2

    Man speaking at a meeting, with text about a controversial statement on women and higher education.

    #3

    Flooded factory site, debris scattered; headline about victims’ families receiving gift cards.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “'Sorry your loved one died, best we can do is a hot meal' was the holiday greeting Impact Plastics’ management chose to send last month to the families of the workers who perished in the catastrophic flooding at their plant during Hurricane Helene in September. Instead of accepting responsibility for their role in the tragedy, the Erwin, Tennessee, company sent $100 gift cards to the grieving families in December. This callous act is a stark illustration of the capitalist class’s utter disregard for the lives, and deaths, of the working class. The families of the deceased, along with surviving employees, received gift cards to McDonald’s, Walmart and Pal’s, another fast-food restaurant in the area."

    #4

    Woman in police car after misunderstandings over squatter, reflecting fake cops raid incident confusion.

    #5

    "Police arrest fake cops at a fake call center in Delhi, India, with officers and suspects on steps."

    #6

    Burned exterior of Wisconsin congressman's office after a fire, showing damaged siding and soot-covered door.

    #7

    A man poses for a mugshot photo, illustrating surprising news headlines.

    #8

    Alexa speaker with removal of privacy options, highlighting cloud recording changes.

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just as well I have shīt conversations with Alexa. She won't commit to our relationship. Nothing; nada!

    #9

    Microsoft Co-pilot shares a free Windows 11 activation script, silhouette of a person on a colorful background.

    #10

    United Healthcare building exterior under a headline about a denied insurance claim.

    cathleen avatar
    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A******s! Typical American capitalist BS -- companies are never held accountable.

    #11

    Young woman in a library, expressing concern about her educational experience in an interview about shocking headlines.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked with a school district in the Southern US who allowed a boy to pass through school due to his ability to play football. He was unhappy that he couldn't get into college because he couldn't pass the most basic exams and won a lawsuit. It was heartbreaking.

    #12

    Walmart CEO discusses stressed customer behaviors at an event, impacting company's valuation.

    #13

    Stressed employee with head in hands at a desk, related to unbelievable fake headlines.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And management wonders why "people just don't want to work these days."

    #14

    Egg supply limit sign above cartons in a store shelf amid crisis discussions.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope Denmark sends them back a reply about sticking the eggs where the sun doesn't shine after the aggressive way Trump has been trying to steal Greenland.

    #15

    Two women in burqas walk by a wall; possible focus on fake news topic.

    #16

    Recording studio setup for musicians' silent album protest against AI copyright changes.

    #17

    Factory emitting smoke with headline about carbon reduction efforts facing bans in Wyoming.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just another reason why Wyoming has the smallest population of any of the US states. They've killed everyone else off.

    #18

    Two men standing in front of a map, involved in a viral headline event related to a fake call center.

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Release their own water, or someone else's? If it was their own water, it probably wouldn't have helped that much.

    #19

    Classroom with students using laptops, discussing removal of Algebra and English exams for graduation.

    #20

    Fox hosts discuss theory about Democrats and cursive writing ban with handwritten notes on live broadcast.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is some very, very, very deep irony here. Very, very deep.

    #21

    23andMe kit with red X marks, highlighting DNA sale in bankruptcy news.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    However, who didn't know this was coming with one or more of these companies?

    #22

    Man in sunglasses and suit outdoors with headline about delayed sentencing for podcasting.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    @#$*!%#@&!!!!!!!!! The Republicans' best and brightest.

    #23

    Protesters with signs demand clean water rights in court ruling scene.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, Floridians - you voted for these people. Sorry about that!

    #24

    Man in greenhouse with marijuana plants, using fertilizer, related to unbelievable headlines.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "18 Dec 2024 — Two men from Rochester, New York, who grew their own cannabis died from pneumonia after being exposed to a harmful fungus in bat poop they'd used as fertilizer." Is New York trying to compete with Florida?

    #25

    Protesters holding signs in a demonstration, including one reading "Trump Lies."

    #26

    Man in a suit stands folded arms at JP Morgan event, related to fake cops and call center news.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's see who is targeted next in some way, shape, or form by the government for trying to give some people the same chances that others were born with by sheer luck. So many people think that by levelling the playing field they are taking away others' "rights" to continue allowing privilege to continue.

    #27

    Man surrounded by reporters with phones, promising lifestyle change for defense secretary role.

    #28

    A person speaking at a press event in front of a backdrop with the headline mentioning electricity.

    #29

    Bald man in a green striped suit speaking at a podium, addressing the media.

    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Strike Ireland off list. Quickly running out of " countries to immigrate to".

    #30

    Airport scene with people in front of a plane, related to fake cops and a controversial video.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If there was a decent person in this administration they'd be ashamed of this. However, that's a very large "if."

    #31

    Man sitting outdoors with a dog, highlighting an unbelievable incident involving fake medical treatment.

    #32

    Man in a suit, concerned, discussing health system issues at a conference.

    #33

    CyberTruck driving down a city street lined with parked rental bikes.

    #34

    Woman in red dress sits calmly in a dim room with plants and books, focusing on mental health amidst insurance challenges.

    #35

    Books including "Catcher in the Rye" on a decorated board, highlighting fake news about Texas bill.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Texas, how many more abominations can you fit into one decade?

    #36

    Coins stacked on a table with text about Virginia's minimum wage increase.

    undakafu2000 avatar
    Bugoy-420
    Bugoy-420
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    8 hours x .41 Cents = 3.28 = 1/2 cup of Starbucks cheapest coffee. Woohoo...

    #37

    Woman in pink dress sitting by a brick house doorway, reflecting on a reported childbirth medication issue.

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s common in 27 states. In some cases parents lost rights to all their children https://www.themarshallproject.org/2024/12/11/pregnant-hospital-d**g-test-medicine

    #38

    DNA testing swab against a British flag background.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, real British people, we know they are not really British if they weren't BORN in Great Britain.

    #39

    A woman at a meeting, labeled as chairwoman, with a nameplate in focus, discusses government worker paychecks.

    #40

    Man at desk with headset, contemplating, with "Fake Cops Raid Fake Call Center" as main SEO keyword.

    #41

    Man wearing sunglasses, contemplating with fingers near mouth, displayed with headline text about prejudice in prosecutions.

    #42

    Businesswoman addressing an audience, headline overlay from The Guardian.

    #43

    Dark road under stormy sky, with headline about new radioactive road material in Florida.

    #44

    Texas official discusses renaming 'New York strip' to 'Texas strip', standing in front of flags and speaking.

    #45

    A wooded area with a dirt path, related to an unbelievable headline involving a DNA test and a cold case.

    #46

    Texas prison under extreme heat, no AC.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would like to see everyone involved in this, including those from the judiciary, subjected to the same heat.

    Protest crowd outside Georgia State Capitol regarding abortion law impact, with demonstrators holding signs.

    #48

    Rescue worker aids a man trapped in a well, illustrating bizarre incidents and misunderstandings from fake call centers.

    Man at podium gestures while speaking about a controversial call center raid.

    #50

    Duolingo owl logo on laptop and phone screens, related to fake headlines.

    #51

    Smoke near Trump Tower Las Vegas after Cybertruck explosion, with cityscape in background.

    #52

    Couples in casual outdoor settings, related to fake headlines and surprising news stories.

    Governor signing document surrounded by applauding officials, addressing foster children funding policy.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard said NPR did a series of investigative stories several years ago about foster care children losing their benefits. States claim the money as reimbursement for the costs of foster care. But governments already have an obligation to pay the costs of foster care under state and federal laws. The result is that only impoverished kids, who receive Social Security benefits because they’re orphans or because they’re disabled or their parents are disabled, get a bill for their own foster care.” Since NPR’s investigation, some states passed legislation to stop the practice, but 36 states still reimburse themselves with the children’s federal benefits. Kansas is the first state to use an executive order to change the practice."

    #54

    Finger touching a medical device screen with an alert about hospital repair restrictions, highlighting a fake headline scenario.

    #55

    Man in a tuxedo with inset image of a house on fire, headline about house fire and celebrations.

    #56

    Person typing on a laptop, digital profiles floating above, illustrating fake employees and call center fraud concepts.

    Singer performs at an inauguration surrounded by officials, expressing feelings of unequal respect compared to Beyoncé.

    #58

    Woman holding a dog in a pet store, highlighting the rise of pet parenting among Gen Z and job growth in veterinary fields.

    #59

    Concrete wall with sewage outlet, headline about US Supreme Court ruling on sewage discharge regulations, The Guardian logo.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yum! If I go back to visit my family in the US I'll be sure not to drink the water and buy bottled beverages instead.

    #60

    Prisoner requests expedited execution, wearing an orange shirt against a plain background.

    People working on laptops in a cafe, related to unbelievable headlines and employment trends.

    #62

    A parking lot filled with Cybertrucks showcasing Tesla's claim on value retention after three years.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!! That's if you can find that many wankpanzers that are still on the road if the tires and panels haven't fallen off by then. Gorilla Glue, however, is going to see a steep rise in their stocks.

    #63

    Man in a suit speaks at a podium; inset shows jugs of raw milk related to bird flu recalls.

    #64

    Measles testing sign on roadside with trees in background, emphasizing a top health department priority in the US.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can tell the priority it has been given by the expensive signs they have produced.

    Wrestler Kane challenges Tim Walz to a charity match, as seen in a headline about fake cops and fake call centers.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does Fox keep calling itself "FoxNews" after they admitted in court they are just an entertainment organisation?

    #66

    Portrait over a landfill landscape related to a fake call center investigation.

    #67

    Doctors concerned over insurance anesthesia time limit in surgery room.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And people still wonder why Luigi allegedly did whatever it was he was alleged to have done.

    #68

    "Madame Web movie ineligible for Oscar, features woman with short hair and Oscar statues in the image."

    Two men in front of a blurred emblem, related to a fake cops headline.

