Two ladies are talking in the booth next to mine: Lady1: So how is it going with your man? [name forgotten] told me it was getting serious. Lady2: Well it has been serious for a while but we are getting to move in together finally. He had been telling me for months that he was going to leave his wife and he never did it, well, you remember that lady's car they pulled out of the Illinois a couple weeks ago? That was his wife, she lost control and the car fell into the river. But wait! it gets better. The life insurance payment came through from it and he is using it to take me to new York and put the down payment on a house. Lady1: How is he burying his wife? Lady2: I don't know, that's her family's problem. ^ Best part of this is that neither were fazed by the content of this conversation

