While "observational humor” has been a stand-up staple for awhile, mass internet use has allowed basically everyone to be a comedian from the comfort of their own home. Current events, the weather, some dry, domestic realizations, are all classic fodder for the millions of hilarious netizens out there to post their best jokes.

We’ve gathered some of the best tweets from this February (of 2025, for those future internet archaeologists), so get comfortable, perhaps get a blanket if you live in the northern hemisphere, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Tweet about a child humorously thinking luggage carousel is for riding, highlighting funny February tweets.

allholls Report

    #2

    Tweet about unplugging Wi-Fi causing laughter, with crying emojis and high engagement.

    nyrbhimself Report

    #3

    Spilled eggs on kitchen floor causing laughter online.

    thembosnack Report

    commonplace20-bd avatar
    Bear Hall
    Bear Hall
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Noooooooooooooo! .......... Okay, okay, okay, I got it. We move to Canada. Now."

    #4

    Tweet humor about past abundance of toilet paper and eggs for pranks, causing internet laughter in February.

    Space_Bunzzz Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How TF did I get old enough that "back in my day" is now a relevant phrase?

    #5

    Tweet shows a surprised reaction to payment receipt, sparking laughter online.

    Carolinas_942 Report

    #6

    Tweet about getting banned for moaning at Jersey Mike's, humorously shared online.

    gandalf_thegreg Report

    #7

    Tweet about becoming worse in response to another tweet, related to February internet laughter.

    auraonx Report

    #8

    Funny February tweet about parenting: child hits head, mom kisses it, child says she's nice but walks away unimproved.

    themultiplemom Report

    #9

    Tweet humorously comparing Harry Potter's bravery to personal high school experience.

    JestJeJe Report

    #10

    Meme of a seal looking expectantly, referencing a flight attendant and cookies to create Internet laughter.

    weirddalle Report

    #11

    February tweet with humorous text: "I'll find you in every lifetime (threat)," liked 66.4K times.

    IsabelSteckel Report

    #12

    Hand holding a small chocolate piece, illustrating a funny tweet about sharing a Kinder Egg.

    DeputyGrocott Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The best part of adulting is being able to buy your own candy (but this is funny).

    #13

    Text message humor about husband's diet struggles, expressing eating clean might lead to heart disease.

    kourtneyinhell Report

    #14

    Tweet jokes about stolen card used at Barnes & Noble, went viral in February.

    4theloveofRay_ Report

    #15

    Red Target ball inside store entrance due to cold weather, humorously captured in a popular tweet.

    dinosaurs1969 Report

    #16

    "Funny February tweet shows a map listing 'Mall of Mexico' in Bloomington, Minnesota."

    awaitingtrial Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a Brazilian, I"m okay with the whole Gulf of America thing, since America includes us all. There are three countries in the gulf, Mexico, United States, and Cuba. Why should only one of them get recognized. So yeah, give it to the whole American continent. Sadly, in Brazil we still call it Gulf of Mexico

    #17

    Funny February tweet about “intellectual luggage” sparking laughter and tears, with 276K likes and crying emojis.

    nurse_ugbede Report

    #18

    Tweet about Wi-Fi hotspot with funny network name.

    Aishaa_nagogo Report

    #19

    A tweet about building a blanket fort, creating laughter with a playful age limit.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #20

    Tweet about spring humor with a playful comment, liked 143.5K times.

    t_sadiity Report

    #21

    February tweet humorously prioritizing meatballs over a baby shower.

    TheFliestPlane Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She should have capitalized "MY" baby shower so that everyone would know who was responsible for no meatballs at the shower.

    #22

    Trees resembling broccoli, captioned "broccoli is in the eye of the beholder," in a tweet that made the internet laugh.

    chloeprw Report

    #23

    Funny February tweet about pets, wondering if a cat needs a kitten and if the kitten needs a dog.

    damnitmadeline Report

    #24

    Funny February tweet oversharing on Facebook about missing church due to an unexpected reason, causing laughter.

    weirddalle Report

    #25

    Tweet humor about a child's independent birthday party planning.

    iamjasminexo Report

    #26

    Tweet about office humor with a protein shake mistaken for margaritas, generating laughter online.

    revivemeqt Report

    #27

    Tweet about a woman unable to hear men's voices, engaging and humorous.

    alienpurin Report

    #28

    Tweet about maternity leave being declined, captioned with crying and frustrated emojis, exemplifying February tweets.

    tripleMfats Report

    #29

    A humorous tweet comparing "get his a**" to "seize him," garnering many likes.

    pogobang Report

    #30

    Tweet about TSA line mishap, gaining laughs online.

    BoyYeetsWorld Report

    #31

    Text exchange with a humorous typo, causing laughter on the internet in February.

    glusong Report

    #32

    Humorous February tweet about plane diversity preferences, generating laughter online.

    thetolerantweft Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am flying to Dubai tomorrow morning. I hope I'm still alive by tomorrow evening.

    #33

    Tweet with a humorously inaccurate option to report "Gulf of America" map issue, highlighting February tweets' comedic flair.

    delsalcott Report

    #34

    Tweet about a funny prank involving a non-existent left-handed screwdriver at Home Depot.

    sixfootcandy Report

    #35

    A humorous February tweet about a husband with a cold planning a future rib barbecue, gaining 228K likes.

    chionogirl Report

    #36

    Tweet humorously expressing self-understanding and connection, gaining over 43K likes.

    lilmissdopey Report

    #37

    Tweet with a humorous exchange, bringing laughter on the internet.

    AlexShaneMoore Report

    #38

    Funny February tweet about dining alone and unusual restaurant seating.

    NBABabySecret Report

    #39

    Funny February tweet featuring a humorous cooking instruction.

    NeilNevins Report

    #40

    Woman in sunglasses and pink towel captioned "me bc i don't wanna work but i need the money," related to funny February tweets.

    jynxbby Report

    #41

    Earring at the bottom of a toilet bowl, capturing the humor of February tweets.

    valarirussak Report

    #42

    Tweet with a humorous caption about a brother-in-law's comment. Labeled funny with 211.4K likes on Twitter.

    odailybitch Report

    #43

    Four men in a comedic pose, one dramatically pulling his shirt open, embody laughter from viral February tweets.

    PhxraohMindsxt Report

    #44

    A humorous February tweet about a dad reading AO3 at a somber family gathering.

    adifying Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lost again, looked it up. It's https://archiveofourown.org/ (Archive of our own - a fanfiction site).

    #45

    Animated character with glasses, labeled "leader in ur head," humorously referencing depression in a February tweet.

    colinarmis Report

    #46

    Man humorously mimicking intense scene, fingers on a woman's eyes, capturing February Tweets laughter moment.

    MRCRUZX1 Report

    #47

    Shadow with caption "Lil Trumps almost ripe" over planted hair-like shapes, bringing laughter to the internet.

    weirddalle Report

    #48

    Job scanner used for tweeting, bringing internet tears of laughter.

    hotsoggi Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "It's not Twitter! You're not tweeting! Listen to me! I'm the new president! Oh...wait..."

    #49

    Tweet about Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez queso dip gift, leading to a humorous interaction.

    OrangePaulp Report

    #50

    Dog lying on bed with tweet caption about replacing a husband, showcasing February humor.

    megbasham Report

    #51

    Blurry photo of a Chapel Road sign at night, humorously captioned tweet making the internet laugh.

    5kitch Report

    #52

    Tweet about food delivery with unexpected company that made internet laugh.

    Notdojaaa Report

    #53

    Instagram messages humorously highlighting waxing life on Valentine's Day.

    imkaay Report

    #54

    Woman at an event looking surprised, capturing laughter from a humorous February tweet.

    TevonBlair Report

    #55

    Tweet showing a small Haribo Goldbear piece on a car seat, bringing laughter.

    IGoBySJ Report

    #56

    Tweet joking about paying with a $100 bill, expressing embarrassment, dated February 8, 2025.

    rafael_updates Report

    #57

    Dog playfully chewing a stick, captioned with a humorous tweet bringing laughter to the internet.

    SophiePayne23 Report

    #58

    Tweet humorously questions if a cat can be an emotional support animal if it's unwilling.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #59

    Maury tweet response on Temptation Island clip, highlighting a humorous cameraman comment.

    venusianhunty Report

    #60

    Shadow resembling 2002 Kelly Rowland hairstyle, captioned "my hair after shower," featured in a humorous February tweet.

    jayyemichael Report

