In a world where it feels like we're constantly being bombarded with ads, it’s rare to see one that really stands out and captures the attention of consumers. But if you’re a connoisseur of great ads or are interested in getting some inspiration for how your own company can spread the word about your services, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

Below, you’ll find photos of some of the most brilliant campaigns that have been shared on two subreddits dedicated to high quality advertisements and mind-blowing marketing. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the campaigns you find most clever!

#1

"What If We Cared About Those Living In Poverty As Much As We Care About Celebrities?"

“What If We Cared About Those Living In Poverty As Much As We Care About Celebrities?”

SpottieOttieDopa

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
30 minutes ago

Poverty keeps people busy and away from questioning the government, so why would they want to change it?

#2

Highlight The Remarkable - Remarkable Women And Their Stories By Stabilo Boss

Highlight The Remarkable - Remarkable Women And Their Stories By Stabilo Boss

Spanholz

#3

City Of Los Angeles Facebook Job Posting

City Of Los Angeles Facebook Job Posting

milwaukeeminnesota

While we all know the importance of great advertising, it seems to be one of those things that is easier said than done. Many billboards are simply passed by without being noticed at all, and plenty of ads on YouTube are skipped as soon as possible. But when an ad does stand out, you might want to snap a photo and share it online with fellow ad-enthusiasts. This subreddit, dedicated to “high quality images of advertisements,” has amassed an impressive 465k members over the last 12 years through sharing simply static images of brilliant ads.

We’ve also taken a trip to this subreddit, which is a bit smaller but shares a similar goal. “Only the most creative and mind-blowing marketing ideas and concepts belong here,” the group’s About Community states. And as it turns out, anything can be marketed in a fabulous way, from McDonald’s burgers to job opportunities to luxury cars. So whether you need an IKEA pillow or a reminder not to smoke cigarettes, you’re sure to find something on this list that will catch your eye.   
#4

Forensic Science Ad

Forensic Science Ad

jvilanova99

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Call me crazy, but I love the English language, warts and all.

#5

The Beetles

The Beetles

Devuluh

Jonny Dio
Jonny Dio
Community Member
37 minutes ago

The blue one should be without tyres.

#6

Bold Campaign By Unicef

Bold Campaign By Unicef

just2curiousBF

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 minute ago

ngl although they're telling the truth, it's kinda rude

While advertising may seem simple to those of us who have only ever come across ads, rather than created them ourselves, it can actually be quite complex. According to Indeed, there are three main types of advertising: above the line, below the line and through the line. Above the line ads are not specifically targeted towards any group of people, but rather large, wide audiences. These include TV, radio and magazine ads which are sure to reach a wide variety of people.

Below the line ads have a target audience. These can include mailing lists, in-store ads and commercials created for specific programs where they’ll know their audience. And finally, through the line advertisements use a combination of both above and below the line techniques, often for brand-building campaigns. These are typically widely distributed and use cookies or digital data to give customers a personalized experience. 
#7

About Autism

About Autism

AdWorldMasters

James016
James016
Community Member
24 minutes ago

So true, we were lucky the health visitor picked up on the fact our son didn't meet some milestones. It lead to him being diagnosed as autistic 2 years later just before he started primary school. Having that diagnosis made all the difference as he has an EHCP and the school really look after him.

#8

This Ad By Eskom

This Ad By Eskom

Aequitas19

#9

Donation Ad And Drop Off For USB Sticks To Send To North Korea

Donation Ad And Drop Off For USB Sticks To Send To North Korea

noahjameslove

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Nice idea, but I don't want to think of the consequences for anyone caught with one.

Indeed notes that it’s important for companies to focus on creating great advertising because it increases sales, informs customers, helps introduce new products, informs advertisers about their own competition, retains customers, increases employee morale, differentiates brands, increases customer trust, can help reach target customers, and explains company values. As crucial as it is to provide excellent service and products as well, advertising cannot be overlooked. And to keep your company from being overlooked, ads must be geared to attracting customers’ attention. It can be helpful to use “bright colors, jingles, sketches or clever taglines,” Indeed recommends, but anything out of the ordinary might be a great choice.

#10

Denver Water Billboard

Denver Water Billboard

amirw1

#11

Idm Ad-Smart Ideas For Smarter Cities

Idm Ad-Smart Ideas For Smarter Cities

moparornocar

#12

Jorge Gamboa, "The Tip Of The Iceberg" (Environmental Advert)

Jorge Gamboa, "The Tip Of The Iceberg" (Environmental Advert)

digdilem

A great ad not only captivates audiences but also advocates for a product. It can be helpful to detail why exactly this brand is superior to competitors and what the advantages are of supporting this company. Advertisers should also focus on their target audience, and establish a consistent image. “Identify your target audience by reviewing sales history or demographic information about your customers or by distributing customer surveys,” Indeed explains. “Then design advertising that appeals to them using research and focus groups.” Consistent colors, fonts, logos, etc. can also help your brand become instantly recognizable by your customers.
#13

Standout Point-Of-Sale Merchandising From Pasta Brand

Standout Point-Of-Sale Merchandising From Pasta Brand

edgarz

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
33 minutes ago

But it costs a pretty Penne.

#14

One Child Is Holding Something That's Been Banned In America To Protect Them

One Child Is Holding Something That's Been Banned In America To Protect Them

denvit

Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Well kinder eggs are super-duper dangerous! There are hundreds of mass kinder egg sprees a year...

#15

Cigarette Packaging Done Right

Cigarette Packaging Done Right

alenathomasfc

Kel Jones
Kel Jones
Community Member
45 minutes ago

And yet the companies continue to make and sell it. I doubt that seeing this is really going to change people's minds. They already know the consequences of their actions. It is still a powerful message, though.

While it’s important for companies to pump energy and resources into great, creative ads, advertising is so powerful that it can have positive or negative effects. So companies must be wary of running any ads that will hurt their businesses. According to Amped, bad advertising can alienate your customer base, ruin your brand image and sometimes even lead to lawsuits. In fact, one third of Americans say they refuse to purchase from brands who have previously released bad advertisements, even if the ads were later changed or removed. 
#16

I Guess The Most Simple Yet Powerful Promotional Message

I Guess The Most Simple Yet Powerful Promotional Message

Farzal

#17

IKEA Reminding Us The Importance Of Sleep

IKEA Reminding Us The Importance Of Sleep

RED_WHITE_BLUE_1776

sbj
sbj
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I feel sleepy already

#18

Choose Who Will Drive You Home // Reykjavík Metropolitan Police

Choose Who Will Drive You Home // Reykjavík Metropolitan Police

tailbalance

Celtacross
Celtacross
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I might be wrong, but it some sort of warning against driving in bad weather or against driving drunk? I might missed the message here.

One example of bad advertising that companies must steer clear of is false advertising. “This is when a business uses baseless, misleading, or dishonest content to market or promote products/services,” Amped explains. “No marketing team is perfect and mistakes can occur, but when paired with deliberate ignorance and possible intent to appear clever in the eyes of the public, the result is false advertising. Some advertisements miss the point by misleading their audience and in turn leaving a sour taste in the mouths of consumers. Over time, negative ads can lead to biases about brands by everyday people.”
#19

Ad For A Google Project Called Jigsaw

Ad For A Google Project Called Jigsaw

smmllr95

#20

Thailand Psa Ad Against Driving While Sleepy

Thailand Psa Ad Against Driving While Sleepy

JustBlue

#21

Please Don't Text And Drive

Please Don't Text And Drive

elr3y

According to Inkbot Design, some of the best advertising campaigns of all time include Nike’s “Just Do It,” Coca-Cola’s “Share a Coke,” and Dos Equis’ “The Most Interesting Man In The World.” It’s likely you can already picture these taglines or ads in your mind, as they were, and maybe still are, seemingly everywhere. They were simple, catchy, clever and encouraged people to quote them to keep the conversation going. They’re feel good ads that make customers want to support these companies, and they’ve been massively successful.   
#22

Simple, Yet Effective

Simple, Yet Effective

acamu5x

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Open the doors HAL. I'm sorry, Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that.

#23

Brad Pitt Is Single Ad By Norwegian Airlines

Brad Pitt Is Single Ad By Norwegian Airlines

jvilanova99

Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
26 minutes ago

The marketing team: we need a famous single guy everyone knows by their first name. Tom! Ehh, maybe a bit more down to Earth… Leo! Only for the under 25s. Chris! Which one, there's too many. Well then, let's go with alcoholic old guy Brad. At least people still know his name (I would've gone with Jason since Keanu isn't single anymore)

#24

KFC's Apology For The Chicken Shortage This Week

KFC’s Apology For The Chicken Shortage This Week

Obloidd

sbj
sbj
Community Member
30 minutes ago

When this happened it amazed me how crazy, bordering on violent, we British got about it

Another one of the most popular advertisements the world has ever seen was Old Spice launching “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like,” which starred Isaiah Mustafa and quickly became a viral hit with over 51 million views. “Old Spice’s social media campaign included personalized video responses from Mustafa to comments from fans on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter,” Inkbot Design explained. “In just two days, the company produced 186 funny, personalized videos viewed almost 11 million times. The campaign also helped Old Spice gain over 29,000 new Facebook fans and 58,000 new Twitter followers.”
#25

Fill In Carefully: An Ingenious Ad For A Tattoo Parlour

Fill In Carefully: An Ingenious Ad For A Tattoo Parlour

coram_morte

#26

Duvet Ad By IKEA 2020

Duvet Ad By IKEA 2020

RoflJoe

sbj
sbj
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I want to jump in right now

#27

Wwf - Horrifying / More Horrifying

Wwf - Horrifying / More Horrifying

Gotadime

Have you been inspired to create the next brilliant ad campaign for your own companies, pandas? As with anything else in life, there are no limits to advertising! We hope you’re enjoying these clever pics and feel free to share any more brilliant ads you’ve stumbled across in the comments section. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more amazing ads that we’ve featured on Bored Panda before, we recommend checking out another list right here!
#28

A Picture Is Worth 1000 Words; No Tag Line Necessary

A Picture Is Worth 1000 Words; No Tag Line Necessary

stalwart_rabbit

#29

Well, You Know What He Will Use For

Well, You Know What He Will Use For

icarogby

#30

An Advertisement For Keloptic.com - A French Website That Sells Glasses

An Advertisement For Keloptic.com - A French Website That Sells Glasses

Gaget

Kel Jones
Kel Jones
Community Member
42 minutes ago

That's either a very close lookalike, good photoshop, or a resurrected Van Gogh.

#31

LEGO Ad

LEGO Ad

ash-leg2

#32

Daihatsu Hijet Ad From 1996

Daihatsu Hijet Ad From 1996

giuliomagnifico

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
32 minutes ago

So it's officially an ad targeting pervy creeps, and unintentionally for kidnappers, serial killers,

#33

This Coffee Ad

This Coffee Ad

reddit.com Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better not run out of coffee, I guess.

#34

Some Finalists From Pornhub's User Generated Ad Completion

Some Finalists From Pornhub's User Generated Ad Completion

philstein1 Report

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really liked the idea behind their "Beesexual" adverts to rise awareness to the importance of bees for the ecosystem

#35

This One Minute Brief Ad Concept For Kit Kat

This One Minute Brief Ad Concept For Kit Kat

splashyseal Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, why limit yourself? Eat chocolate during the Zoom calls too, I say.

#36

Ford's Advertising After Women In Saudi Arabia Are Allowed To Drive

Ford's Advertising After Women In Saudi Arabia Are Allowed To Drive

B3yondL Report

#37

One Click Can Change Your Future

One Click Can Change Your Future

adamlm Report

#38

A Pixel For Every Remaining Animal Of That Species

A Pixel For Every Remaining Animal Of That Species

snapmyfingersand Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet a picture of a human would have perfect clarity.

#39

The Police Throwing Paper Airplanes Threw Open Windows To Warn People About Burglars

The Police Throwing Paper Airplanes Threw Open Windows To Warn People About Burglars

whats8 Report

#40

Erdal Shoe Polish

Erdal Shoe Polish

hi7en Report

#41

Innocent - Reaction To iPhone Launch

Innocent - Reaction To iPhone Launch

acearchie Report

#42

Ad For The French Open

Ad For The French Open

Ferrari5746 Report

#43

Firefighters Don't Like Fire Movies

Firefighters Don't Like Fire Movies

adamfcb Report

Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love this! About 80% of firefighters in NZ are volunteers, and so FENZ takes fire education seriously.

#44

Nikon Facedetect

Nikon Facedetect

bonjourmartin Report

Celtacross
Celtacross
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, good, and I very nervous if I were there looking through the viewfinder...

#45

Sebo Museu Do Livro : A Big Part Of The Story Is Lost When It Becomes A Movie

Sebo Museu Do Livro : A Big Part Of The Story Is Lost When It Becomes A Movie

picardo85 Report

#46

Mcdonalds Sun Clock From 2006. Agency: Leo Burnett, Chicago

Mcdonalds Sun Clock From 2006. Agency: Leo Burnett, Chicago

mathiaslund Report

Pirate narwhal
Pirate narwhal
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know why but I absolutely love it

#47

Durex Roasts Facebook Data Leak

Durex Roasts Facebook Data Leak

alenathomasfc Report

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny enough, Durex did have problems with their condoms leaking around 2014/2015 in the UK due to production errors

#48

Utah Ski Resort Uses A 1 Star Review From A Californian To Advertise The Difficulty Level Of Its Ski Mountains

Utah Ski Resort Uses A 1 Star Review From A Californian To Advertise The Difficulty Level Of Its Ski Mountains

milwaukeeminnesota Report

#49

This Ad For An Advertising Agency, Demonstrating The Difference Between Sales & Marketing

This Ad For An Advertising Agency, Demonstrating The Difference Between Sales & Marketing

splashyseal Report

#50

Great Advertising If You Really Are Confident About Your Pizzas

Great Advertising If You Really Are Confident About Your Pizzas

jvilanova99 Report

#51

Burger King Tells People To Order From Mcd's

Burger King Tells People To Order From Mcd's

adamfcb Report

DrumKat
DrumKat
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so wholesome.

#52

Pepsi "Light" Ad

Pepsi "Light" Ad

albando Report

#53

All Of These Movies Got “Pool’d”

All Of These Movies Got “Pool’d”

user-ecks Report

#54

Blood Donation "You Can Be Someone's Hero!"

Blood Donation "You Can Be Someone's Hero!"

Potatohead309 Report

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really don't think someone who gained his powers from radioactive blood poisoning should be giving blood.

#55

Ad For Sharpie Fine Tip Permanent Markers

Ad For Sharpie Fine Tip Permanent Markers

JustBlue Report

#56

One Example To A Great Business Name!

One Example To A Great Business Name!

curlycutediva Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you really want a sick bird working with explosives???

#57

An Idea So Stupid

An Idea So Stupid

Yare_Daze Report

#58

Samsung vs. Apple

Samsung vs. Apple

scaryghostnlm Report

#59

This Is How Mercedes-Benz Advertised Their Strong Headlight Power

This Is How Mercedes-Benz Advertised Their Strong Headlight Power

Biix Report

#60

Points If You Can Relate?

Points If You Can Relate?

darnoux13 Report

#61

KFC Ad In London

KFC Ad In London

Spazzedguy Report

James016
James016
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read somewhere that it's one guy responsible for 90% of fried chicken shop sign designs

#62

Mcdonald’s Minimalistic Typographical Ad

Mcdonald’s Minimalistic Typographical Ad

roguesimian Report

#63

The Lung Association

The Lung Association

bonjourmartin Report

#64

Fun Up Your Home - Windows Vista (New Zealand) Ad By Y&r (2009)

Fun Up Your Home - Windows Vista (New Zealand) Ad By Y&r (2009)

Space_six Report

#65

Nice Watch, Er

Nice Watch, Er

reddit.com Report

#66

Street Advertisement For Mattel Hot Wheels Toy Cars

Street Advertisement For Mattel Hot Wheels Toy Cars

JustBlue Report

#67

Nescafe Wakes You Up