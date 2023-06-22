While we all know the importance of great advertising, it seems to be one of those things that is easier said than done. Many billboards are simply passed by without being noticed at all, and plenty of ads on YouTube are skipped as soon as possible. But when an ad does stand out, you might want to snap a photo and share it online with fellow ad-enthusiasts. This subreddit, dedicated to “high quality images of advertisements,” has amassed an impressive 465k members over the last 12 years through sharing simply static images of brilliant ads.

We’ve also taken a trip to this subreddit, which is a bit smaller but shares a similar goal. “Only the most creative and mind-blowing marketing ideas and concepts belong here,” the group’s About Community states. And as it turns out, anything can be marketed in a fabulous way, from McDonald’s burgers to job opportunities to luxury cars. So whether you need an IKEA pillow or a reminder not to smoke cigarettes, you’re sure to find something on this list that will catch your eye.