136 Amazing Ads That Might Suprise You With Their Creativity
In a world where it feels like we're constantly being bombarded with ads, it’s rare to see one that really stands out and captures the attention of consumers. But if you’re a connoisseur of great ads or are interested in getting some inspiration for how your own company can spread the word about your services, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.
Below, you’ll find photos of some of the most brilliant campaigns that have been shared on two subreddits dedicated to high quality advertisements and mind-blowing marketing. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the campaigns you find most clever!
“What If We Cared About Those Living In Poverty As Much As We Care About Celebrities?”
Poverty keeps people busy and away from questioning the government, so why would they want to change it?
Highlight The Remarkable - Remarkable Women And Their Stories By Stabilo Boss
City Of Los Angeles Facebook Job Posting
While we all know the importance of great advertising, it seems to be one of those things that is easier said than done. Many billboards are simply passed by without being noticed at all, and plenty of ads on YouTube are skipped as soon as possible. But when an ad does stand out, you might want to snap a photo and share it online with fellow ad-enthusiasts. This subreddit, dedicated to “high quality images of advertisements,” has amassed an impressive 465k members over the last 12 years through sharing simply static images of brilliant ads.
We’ve also taken a trip to this subreddit, which is a bit smaller but shares a similar goal. “Only the most creative and mind-blowing marketing ideas and concepts belong here,” the group’s About Community states. And as it turns out, anything can be marketed in a fabulous way, from McDonald’s burgers to job opportunities to luxury cars. So whether you need an IKEA pillow or a reminder not to smoke cigarettes, you’re sure to find something on this list that will catch your eye.
Forensic Science Ad
Call me crazy, but I love the English language, warts and all.
The Beetles
Bold Campaign By Unicef
ngl although they're telling the truth, it's kinda rude
While advertising may seem simple to those of us who have only ever come across ads, rather than created them ourselves, it can actually be quite complex. According to Indeed, there are three main types of advertising: above the line, below the line and through the line. Above the line ads are not specifically targeted towards any group of people, but rather large, wide audiences. These include TV, radio and magazine ads which are sure to reach a wide variety of people.
Below the line ads have a target audience. These can include mailing lists, in-store ads and commercials created for specific programs where they’ll know their audience. And finally, through the line advertisements use a combination of both above and below the line techniques, often for brand-building campaigns. These are typically widely distributed and use cookies or digital data to give customers a personalized experience.
About Autism
So true, we were lucky the health visitor picked up on the fact our son didn't meet some milestones. It lead to him being diagnosed as autistic 2 years later just before he started primary school. Having that diagnosis made all the difference as he has an EHCP and the school really look after him.
This Ad By Eskom
Donation Ad And Drop Off For USB Sticks To Send To North Korea
Nice idea, but I don't want to think of the consequences for anyone caught with one.
Indeed notes that it’s important for companies to focus on creating great advertising because it increases sales, informs customers, helps introduce new products, informs advertisers about their own competition, retains customers, increases employee morale, differentiates brands, increases customer trust, can help reach target customers, and explains company values. As crucial as it is to provide excellent service and products as well, advertising cannot be overlooked. And to keep your company from being overlooked, ads must be geared to attracting customers’ attention. It can be helpful to use “bright colors, jingles, sketches or clever taglines,” Indeed recommends, but anything out of the ordinary might be a great choice.
Denver Water Billboard
Idm Ad-Smart Ideas For Smarter Cities
Jorge Gamboa, "The Tip Of The Iceberg" (Environmental Advert)
A great ad not only captivates audiences but also advocates for a product. It can be helpful to detail why exactly this brand is superior to competitors and what the advantages are of supporting this company. Advertisers should also focus on their target audience, and establish a consistent image. “Identify your target audience by reviewing sales history or demographic information about your customers or by distributing customer surveys,” Indeed explains. “Then design advertising that appeals to them using research and focus groups.” Consistent colors, fonts, logos, etc. can also help your brand become instantly recognizable by your customers.
Standout Point-Of-Sale Merchandising From Pasta Brand
One Child Is Holding Something That's Been Banned In America To Protect Them
Cigarette Packaging Done Right
While it’s important for companies to pump energy and resources into great, creative ads, advertising is so powerful that it can have positive or negative effects. So companies must be wary of running any ads that will hurt their businesses. According to Amped, bad advertising can alienate your customer base, ruin your brand image and sometimes even lead to lawsuits. In fact, one third of Americans say they refuse to purchase from brands who have previously released bad advertisements, even if the ads were later changed or removed.
I Guess The Most Simple Yet Powerful Promotional Message
IKEA Reminding Us The Importance Of Sleep
Choose Who Will Drive You Home // Reykjavík Metropolitan Police
I might be wrong, but it some sort of warning against driving in bad weather or against driving drunk? I might missed the message here.
One example of bad advertising that companies must steer clear of is false advertising. “This is when a business uses baseless, misleading, or dishonest content to market or promote products/services,” Amped explains. “No marketing team is perfect and mistakes can occur, but when paired with deliberate ignorance and possible intent to appear clever in the eyes of the public, the result is false advertising. Some advertisements miss the point by misleading their audience and in turn leaving a sour taste in the mouths of consumers. Over time, negative ads can lead to biases about brands by everyday people.”
Ad For A Google Project Called Jigsaw
Thailand Psa Ad Against Driving While Sleepy
Please Don't Text And Drive
According to Inkbot Design, some of the best advertising campaigns of all time include Nike’s “Just Do It,” Coca-Cola’s “Share a Coke,” and Dos Equis’ “The Most Interesting Man In The World.” It’s likely you can already picture these taglines or ads in your mind, as they were, and maybe still are, seemingly everywhere. They were simple, catchy, clever and encouraged people to quote them to keep the conversation going. They’re feel good ads that make customers want to support these companies, and they’ve been massively successful.
Simple, Yet Effective
Open the doors HAL. I'm sorry, Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that.
Brad Pitt Is Single Ad By Norwegian Airlines
The marketing team: we need a famous single guy everyone knows by their first name. Tom! Ehh, maybe a bit more down to Earth… Leo! Only for the under 25s. Chris! Which one, there’s too many. Well then, let’s go with alcoholic old guy Brad. At least people still know his name (I would’ve gone with Jason since Keanu isn’t single anymore)
KFC’s Apology For The Chicken Shortage This Week
Another one of the most popular advertisements the world has ever seen was Old Spice launching “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like,” which starred Isaiah Mustafa and quickly became a viral hit with over 51 million views. “Old Spice’s social media campaign included personalized video responses from Mustafa to comments from fans on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter,” Inkbot Design explained. “In just two days, the company produced 186 funny, personalized videos viewed almost 11 million times. The campaign also helped Old Spice gain over 29,000 new Facebook fans and 58,000 new Twitter followers.”
Fill In Carefully: An Ingenious Ad For A Tattoo Parlour
Wwf - Horrifying / More Horrifying
Have you been inspired to create the next brilliant ad campaign for your own companies, pandas? As with anything else in life, there are no limits to advertising! We hope you’re enjoying these clever pics and feel free to share any more brilliant ads you’ve stumbled across in the comments section. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more amazing ads that we’ve featured on Bored Panda before, we recommend checking out another list right here!
A Picture Is Worth 1000 Words; No Tag Line Necessary
Well, You Know What He Will Use For
An Advertisement For Keloptic.com - A French Website That Sells Glasses
LEGO Ad
Daihatsu Hijet Ad From 1996
So it's officially an ad targeting pervy creeps, and unintentionally for kidnappers, serial killers, and other twisted freaks?
This Coffee Ad
Some Finalists From Pornhub's User Generated Ad Completion
I really liked the idea behind their "Beesexual" adverts to rise awareness to the importance of bees for the ecosystem
This One Minute Brief Ad Concept For Kit Kat
Oh, why limit yourself? Eat chocolate during the Zoom calls too, I say.
Ford's Advertising After Women In Saudi Arabia Are Allowed To Drive
One Click Can Change Your Future
A Pixel For Every Remaining Animal Of That Species
The Police Throwing Paper Airplanes Threw Open Windows To Warn People About Burglars
Erdal Shoe Polish
Innocent - Reaction To iPhone Launch
Ad For The French Open
Firefighters Don't Like Fire Movies
Nikon Facedetect
Yup, good, and I very nervous if I were there looking through the viewfinder...
Sebo Museu Do Livro : A Big Part Of The Story Is Lost When It Becomes A Movie
Mcdonalds Sun Clock From 2006. Agency: Leo Burnett, Chicago
Durex Roasts Facebook Data Leak
Funny enough, Durex did have problems with their condoms leaking around 2014/2015 in the UK due to production errors
Utah Ski Resort Uses A 1 Star Review From A Californian To Advertise The Difficulty Level Of Its Ski Mountains
This Ad For An Advertising Agency, Demonstrating The Difference Between Sales & Marketing
Great Advertising If You Really Are Confident About Your Pizzas
Burger King Tells People To Order From Mcd's
Pepsi "Light" Ad
All Of These Movies Got “Pool’d”
Blood Donation "You Can Be Someone's Hero!"
I really don't think someone who gained his powers from radioactive blood poisoning should be giving blood.
Ad For Sharpie Fine Tip Permanent Markers
One Example To A Great Business Name!
Do you really want a sick bird working with explosives???