ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever worked in retail, you know the mix of chaos, confusion, and unexpected humor that comes with the job. Stephen Beals, the creator behind the comic series Adult Children, captures these everyday struggles perfectly. His simple, expressive art and spot-on timing turn frustrating moments—like dealing with entitled customers or impossible managers—into laugh-out-loud experiences that many who have survived a shift behind the register might relate to.

Beals has been making daily comics for years, and his work is a reminder that even in the most stressful jobs, humor can be the best way to get through the day. Scroll down to check out the newest batch of his relatable strips!

More info: Instagram | stbeals.com | Facebook | x.com | gocomics.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic strip showing humorous retail chaos with customers and employees dealing with strange requests at a store counter.

stbeals Report

3points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic strip showing a humorous clash between a retail worker and a demanding customer about speaking to the store manager.

    stbeals Report

    2points
    POST
    #3

    Comic showing a humorous conversation about career paths and work related to the chaos of working in retail.

    stbeals Report

    2points
    POST
    #4

    Comic strip showing the chaos of working in retail with a cashier and customer awkwardly chatting about self-checkout machines.

    stbeals Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Retail worker talking to customers, showing the chaos and humor of working in retail through relatable comic scenes.

    stbeals Report

    2points
    POST
    #6

    Comic strip showing amusing retail chaos with a confused customer and a sarcastic cashier at the checkout counter.

    stbeals Report

    2points
    POST
    #7

    Comic strip showing the relatable chaos of working in retail when employees try to leave on time but face unexpected delays.

    stbeals Report

    2points
    POST
    #8

    Comic panels showing a retail worker dealing with a difficult customer complaint about wilted lettuce and management.

    stbeals Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic strip showing a frustrated retail worker and customer discussing product availability and price changes in a store setting.

    stbeals Report

    2points
    POST
    #10

    Comic panels showing retail worker explaining product discontinuation with humorous chaos of working in retail interactions.

    stbeals Report

    2points
    POST
    #11

    Comic illustrating relatable chaos of working in retail, showing characters discussing work-life balance and energy drain.

    stbeals Report

    2points
    POST
    #12

    Comic strip showing relatable chaos of working in retail with staff drama and holiday season Christmas music starting.

    stbeals Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Retail work comic showing two employees debating breaks while customers ignore posted signs.

    stbeals Report

    2points
    POST
    #14

    Two retail workers discuss leaving work on time while the service desk remains open during a comic about retail chaos.

    stbeals Report

    2points
    POST
    #15

    Comic shows the chaos of working in retail with a cat called an emotional attack animal causing a work injury.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #16

    Comic strip showing relatable retail work chaos as employees discuss day off confusion near clock-in machine.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comic strip illustrating the chaos of working in retail, showing a conversation about overtime and hiring freeze frustrations.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #18

    Comic panels showing a humorous conversation about the chaos of working in retail and difficult customers at checkout lanes.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #19

    Comic strip showing a humorous conversation about the chaos of working in retail during store remodeling.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #20

    Comic strip showing retail workers celebrating full staffing but then catching colds, highlighting chaos of working in retail.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #21

    Comic strip showing relatable chaos of working in retail with oversleeping and alarm mishaps humor.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #22

    Customer humorously asks retail worker for help deciding between two olive oils shortly before store closing time.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #23

    Customer asks retail worker about shift length and annoying customers in a comic illustrating chaos of working in retail.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #24

    Comic strip showing a retail worker and customer humorously dealing with chaos in a busy retail environment.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #25

    Comic strip showing two women discussing the chaos of working in retail and dealing with difficult customers.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #26

    Retail worker talks to a customer about birds in the store and animal control cat in a funny comic scene.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #27

    Comic strip showing a humorous conversation about professionalism, capturing the chaos of working in retail.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #28

    Comic strip showing the chaos of working in retail with a manager asking favors and an employee refusing extra work.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #29

    Comic showing retail workers dealing with loud noises and customer interactions illustrating chaos of working in retail.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    Comic strip depicting the chaos of working in retail with a customer demanding to speak to a manager and assistant manager.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #31

    Comic strip showing retail workers humorously discussing the horrible smell and chaos of working in retail.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #32

    Comic showing the chaos of working in retail with humorous signs and a customer tripping over caution warnings.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #33

    A retail worker and customer humorously debate store bag policy, highlighting relatable chaos of working in retail.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #34

    Comic panels showing humorous interactions between retail workers and customers, capturing the chaos of working in retail.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #35

    Comic strip showing a relatable conversation about the chaos of working in retail during a lunch break.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #36

    Comic strip showing two retail workers discussing exhaustion and sleep struggles after a day off, highlighting retail work chaos.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    Comic strip showing a retail worker dealing with a confused customer about rewards cards and phone numbers.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #38

    Retail work comic showing two employees discussing schedule changes and vacation, capturing relatable retail chaos humor.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #39

    Comic panels showing office workers discussing retail work challenges while a disheveled customer passes by, depicting retail chaos.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #40

    Comic panels showing a humorous conversation about love and chaos of working in retail between a customer and a retail worker.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Comic strip showing relatable retail work chaos with employee and customer discussing holiday music and discounts.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #42

    Comic strip showing a humorous retail worker and customer interaction about hiring cashiers and job challenges in retail.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #43

    Two coworkers humorously discuss the chaos of working in retail and difficult customer encounters at a break table.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #44

    Four-panel comic illustrating the chaos of working in retail through humorous employee conversations and situations.

    stbeals Report

    1point
    POST
    #45

    Comic about the chaos of working in retail showing a conversation on job attitudes and employee perspectives.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #46

    Comic strip showing relatable chaos of working in retail at a gas station with funny customer interactions and employee responses.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #47

    Comic strips depicting the relatable chaos and humor of working in retail at a gas station store.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #48

    Comic strip depicting relatable chaos of working in retail with humorous customer interactions at a gas station counter.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #49

    Comic panels showing a humorous retail worker conversation about light duty and climbing a ladder chaos in retail.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #50

    Comic strip showing retail worker discussing self-checkout removal, highlighting the chaos of working in retail environments.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Comic showing retail chaos with confused staff and customers at the service desk in a humorous retail work setting.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #52

    Comic strip showing a retail worker dealing with an angry customer over faulty dental floss, highlighting retail chaos humor.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #53

    Comic showing relatable retail chaos with gas station workers discussing holiday sales and customer craziness.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #54

    Two retail workers discussing seasonal work and holiday chaos in relatable retail comic panels.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #55

    Comic strip showing two retail workers discussing winter chaos and holiday season stress with humor and support.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #56

    Comic panels depicting relatable retail work chaos with characters discussing job frustrations and paycheck dilemmas humorously.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #57

    Comic panels showing relatable chaos of working in retail with characters discussing spending time apart in a funny way.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #58

    Comic strip showing a retail worker humorously dealing with a confused customer about missing bathrooms during store remodeling.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #59

    Comic panels showing relatable chaos of working in retail with a humorous conversation between a manager and employee.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #60

    Comic strip showing retail workers humorously struggling with unfinished store repairs and customer expectations in a retail work setting.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Comic illustrating relatable chaos of working in retail with customer complaints and awkward empathy training moments.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #62

    Comic strip showing the chaos of working in retail with an employee nervously handling customer questions.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #63

    Comic strip showing relatable retail chaos with employees discussing company policies, safety videos, and work challenges.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #64

    Comic strip showing the chaos of working in retail, featuring a trainee cashier struggling with a complicated customer checkout.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #65

    Comic strip depicting relatable retail chaos with two coworkers discussing vacation plans and calming customer stress.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #66

    Comic strip showing a retail worker and customer humorously discussing chaos and confusion in store management.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #67

    Comic strip showing a humorous retail work conversation highlighting the chaos of working in retail and coworker interactions.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #68

    Two retail workers discuss scheduling problems and replacement staff in a comic illustrating the chaos of working in retail.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #69

    Retail worker behind counter dealing with customer confusion about inaccurate in-stock info in this relatable retail comic.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #70

    Comic panels showing humorous and relatable chaos of working in retail with a stressed cashier and customer interaction.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    Retail work comic showing customer asking for help and feeling rejected when employee is unavailable.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #72

    Comic strip showing a retail manager and employee discussing gossip causing chaos and delays in store operations.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #73

    Comic strip showing two retail workers discussing covering a shift and the chaos of working in retail jobs.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #74

    Comic strip depicting relatable chaos of working in retail with humorous dialogue between two employees at a store counter.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #75

    Comic strip showing humorous conversations between retail workers and customers about meat department chaos.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #76

    Comic strip showing the chaos of working in retail with humorous job interview and scheduling struggles.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST
    #77

    Comic strip showing humorous retail chaos with a customer asking for samples and a worker explaining store rules.

    stbeals Report

    0points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!