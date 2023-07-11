If you were pretty online between 2013 and 2018, first of all, I’m sorry, second of all, you are most likely familiar with the somewhat hard-to-define sire called Tumblr. Part interactive blog, a repository for creative works, and a safe haven for fandoms, its influence can still be felt across various internet spaces to this day. 

The Worst of Tumblr” Facebook page actually goes above and beyond its name and shares hilarious and random posts as well. Below you will find a collection that should be entertaining and a bit unhinged, regardless of your taste, so remember to upvote your favorites as you scroll through and comment your thoughts below. 

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

glamgamine Report

29points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Legitimate problem!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#2

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

TweetXan_ Report

28points
POST
Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would have backed up a few feet and braked hard. Door slams shut. Boss comeback.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

25points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Having a kid in the hospitality industry, I have heard that a lot.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Part of the appeal of Tumblr was its key differences with other social media. Instead of focusing on the individual person, the focus revolved around fandoms, art, memes, and discussions. One’s personality plays a part in what one creates, but the anonymity did allow for more freeform content. 

It’s not surprising that many artists, actors, and musicians all had Tumblr accounts at some point, before, during, and after fame. Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and even Ryan Reynolds have and perhaps still are allegedly Tumblr users. While one does not have to stay anonymous on Tumblr, it no doubt adds to the appeal. 
#4

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

_RobertSchultz Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#5

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

StokeyyG2 Report

21points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Puss in Boots got a weird translation here, the dog is called Perrito and every time they say his name the subtitle goes "Speaking Spanish", like it is his NAME you dont have to translate it!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#6

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

18points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a few "wash day" outfits for things like this, things I wouldn't wear out - just around the house 😅

5
5points
reply
View more comments

While still quite popular, or at least recognizable, Tumblr is still a pretty niche platform compared to giants like Twitter or Facebook. While this might mean less revenue for its owners, the flip side is more focused content and a more consistent demographic. The vast majority of its users were teens and college students, with at least half of its active user base being younger than 25
#7

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

18points
POST
Ray McArdle
Ray McArdle
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is there really such a phone?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

TheMsunu Report

17points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This makes no sense 😕 You're already crying so you obviously already have something to cry about!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

17points
POST
View more comments

Unlike many other social networking sites, Tumblr users are surprisingly prolific, as many do make their own content. In 2019, there would be over 21 million posts made a day, despite only approximately 30 million active users at that time. Compared to Facebook or Instagram, where the majority of users almost never post anything, it’s still a vibrant community, if somewhat reduced over the last few years. 
#10

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

IBFunnyMan Report

16points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That kid deserve his free meal!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#11

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

Lizz Report

16points
POST
Cara
Cara
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never understood the I’ll only date men over a certain height thing. We’re all the same height lying down!

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

16points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"How could you leave me? Every day there has been a very persistent burglar here looking for me. Luckily I am good at hiding."

9
9points
reply
View more comments

This reduction in content and usage came about in 2018 when adult content was banned in an attempt to make the platform more marketable. This, predictably, backfired, as more adult-style content was quite popular. The anonymity and relative freedom of content originally made Tumblr a haven for people exploring their sexuality and researching others’ experiences. 
#13

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

15points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If he doesn't, I remind him. After 30 years together (26 married), his memory isn't what it used to be! 😁

3
3points
reply
#14

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

14points
POST
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Purrrfect!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

14points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ROTFLMAO 😄 That's hilarious 😂

1
1point
reply

While many assume that the rapid reduction in usage following the adult content ban indicated that much of Tumblr content was not for children, statistically, only approximately 22% of its traffic was specifically for this sort of content. Many left the platform in protest, not so much because they needed it for adult content, but because they did not like the direction it was going. 
#16

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

13points
POST
Francis
Francis
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i almost always say i go to bed/going to slepp and still scroll insta and co for a bit.. she was a psycho!

3
3points
reply
#17

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

puckandprosecco Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#18

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

mickeywon234 Report

13points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel that so much! What happened!?!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

12points
POST
Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man I’d be ROLLING lmao I have to remember this for when my sister turns 32

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#21

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

stephanienam_ Report

11points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Done that trying to make French onion soup. Disaster!

1
1point
reply
#22

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

11points
POST
#23

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

RichkidDaren Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#24

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

bigreegs1985 Report

11points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This shouldn't be funny but it is! 😄

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

11points
POST
#26

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

11points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww! This is amazing! 😍

1
1point
reply
#27

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

Shenanigans_luv Report

11points
POST
Cara
Cara
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great idea, unless you have a habit of dropping your drink whilst in bed. Maybe I’ll buy a sippy cup…

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

simoncholland Report

11points
POST
#29

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

11points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My BFF from HS lives over an hour away (more if there is traffic-Houston). When my kids were little, she always came to my house to visit. She married later in life and had 1 kid. Now I try to go visit her when her schedule allows. And that's why we've been BFFs for 42 years and counting.

1
1point
reply
#30

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

11points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let me know when you figure out how to do this.

1
1point
reply
#31

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

11points
POST
#32

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

takeyourzoloft Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#33

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

MustiJan0 Report

10points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like this entry is in a foreign language XD source: am aged 41

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

c_roach4 Report

10points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes feels like that!

1
1point
reply
#35

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

nerdjpg Report

10points
POST
Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ChatGPT sweating rn. “I’m sorry, but as an AI language model, I cannot produce sentient opinions. Please refrain from hydrating the hardware.”

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#36

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

JefferyWerkins Report

9points
POST
Clare Nowak
Clare Nowak
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was born in 2007…

0
0points
reply
#37

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

9points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guess she wasn't impressed

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

9points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Any cat owner/cat lover knows the axiom: all orange cats share only one braincell.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#39

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

chelseajenks_ Report

9points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually, that's kinda brilliant. Hubby loaned his NEW fast charger to youngest and it disappeared. Yup, never using mine!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

9points
POST
#41

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

9points
POST
Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Video games don’t help me “relax,” they have me screaming “yessss YESSSS” at the screen like Gollum when he gets the Ring. Get it right, EnochPowell. 🙄

1
1point
reply
#42

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

8points
POST
#43

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

8points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got 2 of them. Raise them with sarcasm, live with it forever! 😂🤣😅

1
1point
reply
#44

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

7points
POST
#45

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

7points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Got my first at 38. Told my kids that as long as they mean something to you, I have no problem with them getting them. I have 3, son has 2,daughter has 3 tiny ones. All have special meaning and we regret nothing

2
2points
reply
#46

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

7points
POST
#47

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

7points
POST
#48

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

7points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Santa/tooth fairy/Easter bunny won't come if your room is messy. Worked til about 6

1
1point
reply
#49

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

7points
POST
#50

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

7points
POST
#51

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

7points
POST
#52

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

6points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cause, you know, we get off at 5pm. That's plenty of time to get to your bank in rush hour traffic. NOT!

0
0points
reply
#53

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#54

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

6points
POST
#55

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

5points
POST
#56

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

5points
POST
#57

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

5points
POST
#58

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

5points
POST
#59

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

5points
POST
#60

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr

The Worst of Tumblr Report

5points
POST
#61

The-Worst-Of-Tumblr