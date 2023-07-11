146 Times People Spotted Something On Tumblr That Was Worth Sharing With The Whole World
If you were pretty online between 2013 and 2018, first of all, I’m sorry, second of all, you are most likely familiar with the somewhat hard-to-define sire called Tumblr. Part interactive blog, a repository for creative works, and a safe haven for fandoms, its influence can still be felt across various internet spaces to this day.
“The Worst of Tumblr” Facebook page actually goes above and beyond its name and shares hilarious and random posts as well. Below you will find a collection that should be entertaining and a bit unhinged, regardless of your taste, so remember to upvote your favorites as you scroll through and comment your thoughts below.
I would have backed up a few feet and braked hard. Door slams shut. Boss comeback.
Part of the appeal of Tumblr was its key differences with other social media. Instead of focusing on the individual person, the focus revolved around fandoms, art, memes, and discussions. One’s personality plays a part in what one creates, but the anonymity did allow for more freeform content.
It’s not surprising that many artists, actors, and musicians all had Tumblr accounts at some point, before, during, and after fame. Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and even Ryan Reynolds have and perhaps still are allegedly Tumblr users. While one does not have to stay anonymous on Tumblr, it no doubt adds to the appeal.
Puss in Boots got a weird translation here, the dog is called Perrito and every time they say his name the subtitle goes "Speaking Spanish", like it is his NAME you dont have to translate it!
While still quite popular, or at least recognizable, Tumblr is still a pretty niche platform compared to giants like Twitter or Facebook. While this might mean less revenue for its owners, the flip side is more focused content and a more consistent demographic. The vast majority of its users were teens and college students, with at least half of its active user base being younger than 25.
Unlike many other social networking sites, Tumblr users are surprisingly prolific, as many do make their own content. In 2019, there would be over 21 million posts made a day, despite only approximately 30 million active users at that time. Compared to Facebook or Instagram, where the majority of users almost never post anything, it’s still a vibrant community, if somewhat reduced over the last few years.
"How could you leave me? Every day there has been a very persistent burglar here looking for me. Luckily I am good at hiding."
This reduction in content and usage came about in 2018 when adult content was banned in an attempt to make the platform more marketable. This, predictably, backfired, as more adult-style content was quite popular. The anonymity and relative freedom of content originally made Tumblr a haven for people exploring their sexuality and researching others’ experiences.
While many assume that the rapid reduction in usage following the adult content ban indicated that much of Tumblr content was not for children, statistically, only approximately 22% of its traffic was specifically for this sort of content. Many left the platform in protest, not so much because they needed it for adult content, but because they did not like the direction it was going.
Man I’d be ROLLING lmao I have to remember this for when my sister turns 32
My BFF from HS lives over an hour away (more if there is traffic-Houston). When my kids were little, she always came to my house to visit. She married later in life and had 1 kid. Now I try to go visit her when her schedule allows. And that's why we've been BFFs for 42 years and counting.
I feel like this entry is in a foreign language XD source: am aged 41
ChatGPT sweating rn. “I’m sorry, but as an AI language model, I cannot produce sentient opinions. Please refrain from hydrating the hardware.”
Any cat owner/cat lover knows the axiom: all orange cats share only one braincell.
Video games don’t help me “relax,” they have me screaming “yessss YESSSS” at the screen like Gollum when he gets the Ring. Get it right, EnochPowell. 🙄