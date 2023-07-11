If you were pretty online between 2013 and 2018, first of all, I’m sorry, second of all, you are most likely familiar with the somewhat hard-to-define sire called Tumblr. Part interactive blog, a repository for creative works, and a safe haven for fandoms, its influence can still be felt across various internet spaces to this day.

“The Worst of Tumblr” Facebook page actually goes above and beyond its name and shares hilarious and random posts as well. Below you will find a collection that should be entertaining and a bit unhinged, regardless of your taste, so remember to upvote your favorites as you scroll through and comment your thoughts below.

More info: Facebook