69 Of The Most Beautiful And Witty Conversations Found On Tumblr
You probably already know how much we love reading books, dear Pandas. However, there’s a lot of beauty, wisdom, and wit to be found on the internet, too—you just need to know where to look. Tumblr, for instance, can be a wonderful inspiration for all kinds of writers, no matter the genre.
The @authorinmyhead Instagram page features some of the most interesting and funny writing prompts and advice from Tumblr. But you’re bound to enjoy these whether you’re a literature geek and writer (hello there!) or not—these Tumblr conversations crack open a window and provide a fresh perspective on real life and fantasy. Check out the best posts and don’t forget to upvote your faves as you scroll down.
Bored Panda got in touch with the founder and curator of @authorinmyhead, writer Maria Artemis Mavridou, the author of the dark fantasy book, ‘Of Shadows, Demons, and Lost Brothers.’ We asked her about the project, Tumblr’s culture, and the advice she’d give her fellow writers. Read on for our full interview with her!
Writer Mavridou has been running @authorinmyhead for 4 years now. The idea to start the page first came about when she was dealing with writer’s block—something that many of us have faced time and again.
“When I started the page, in 2019, I desperately needed inspiration myself,” she said that she was dealing with writer’s block and that nothing seemed interesting to her.
“I was searching for anything to give myself the spark to continue writing, to keep myself motivated. So I decided to gather all the content I could find in one place, like an inspirational portfolio.”
In the beginning, @authorinmyhead was mostly meant for Mavridou herself. However, she soon realized that she wasn’t the only one struggling with the lack of inspiration. “I kept searching and I kept posting, always making sure the original creator is credited with their username visible on the post, and it has already been four years of this.”
Mavridou revealed that her Instagram page wasn’t focused exclusively on Tumblr in the beginning. “When I started, I was a kid who had no idea how to blog. I was regularly posting memes and my page had no consistency,” she opened up to Bored Panda.
“Soon, I realized that Tumblr has pretty much everything you need. In my opinion, Tumblr is the best online community to express yourself, but at the same time, it's the hardest to find people to listen to you. So I combined the two: Tumblr and Instagram.”
We were interested to hear what advice Mavridou would give someone who’s just now starting to write stories or to work on a novel. Perseverance, according to her, is a vital skill to have.
“There will be a million things that make you feel like giving up. You should believe in your story and believe in yourself. See your story as your child: it came from you and it's your responsibility to help it grow and watch it bloom.”
According to the writer, many of her followers have reached out to her with their problems. The two most common issues that they face include perfectionism and a perceived lack of originality.
“They want the story to be perfect, and they edit and edit so much that they're never moving the plot forward, only staying at the same spot. Personally, what I recommend is don't edit your story until the first draft is completed,” she urged. And we agree. The ‘write now, edit later’ philosophy is a very practical one, in our experience, because it keeps up the momentum and helps with the flow.
“Maybe along the course of the story you’ll decide to change a major plot point, and then you'll have to go back to changing things you thought were perfected and spent hours on. Keep in mind this: all your first draft needs to do is exist, so create it,” Mavridou said.
Meanwhile, some writers also feel the pressure to be completely original. “They may feel like what they write has been written before. Maybe it has. But not by you. No one else can have your thoughts, no one else can feel what you feel. Keep writing, express yourself, and you'll be rewarded,” she told Bored Panda.
Writer and Bram Stoker Award-winning editor Doug Murano, the founder of Bad Hand Books, previously explained to Bored Panda that it’s important to consider the idea that the basic units of meaning might be sentences, not words.
"If you're a writer, that means vary up your sentence lengths and listen to the momentum you're creating. You can lull your reader into a groove with sentences that stretch on, describe setting, investigate a character's state of mind or follow action. Then add a punch at the end with a shorter sentence. It works,” he said.
Meanwhile, editing is a vital part of good writing. "New writers often believe more is more and, as a result, they'll start doing something I call 'tap-dancing in front of a burning building.' Essentially, this means you're drawing more attention to yourself as a writer than the picture you're trying to create because you lack restraint. Let the reader fill in some of the gaps in their own minds and resist the urge to toss descriptive and figurative language in every sentence,” Murano urged.
Getting over writer’s block is no easy task. We’ve found that changing things up helps a lot. It’s perfectly fine to take a break from writing. Take the time to be out in nature. Move more. Meet up with your friends and spends some time on the other hobbies that you love so much. In short, you have to give your creative muscles enough time to recover. Enjoy life while you get some much-needed rest.
Penguin Random House suggests putting less pressure on yourself. You can, for example, write a few pages of random scribbling that’s meant just for you and you alone. It’s freeing because you don’t need to censor or edit anything. It can also help to write badly, on purpose.
At the time of writing, the @authorinmyhead Instagram page had just shy of 80k followers. It’s easy to see why so many people enjoy the posts. They’re fun to read and they’re overflowing with creativity. They’re also a fantastic inspiration for anyone who’s been dealing with writer’s block. The screenshots also provide a glimpse into Tumblr’s culture, a site that far from everyone uses these days but which still has a dedicated following.
Tumblr, which was launched back in 2007, was an immediate hit with internet users. It enjoyed immense popularity. So much so that, in 2013, Yahoo! Inc. bought it for a jaw-dropping sum: 1.1 billion dollars. However, the site’s power has waned over the years. In 2019, Automattic, the parent company of WordPress, bought Tumblr for less than 3 million dollars. Though still a large sum, it’s nowhere near what Yahoo! had paid for it.
According to Statista, in 2019, Tumblr had 472 million registered users and 376 unique visitors around the globe. Its decline started in 2018 after a public backlash due to the platform banning adult content.
Feel free to take a peek at Mavridou’s dark fantasy book, ‘Of Shadows, Demons, and Lost Brothers.’ She told us that the book is about a kid getting lost in the forest, his two brothers running after him, and the aftermath of it all. “It has magical creatures, a lot of dark moments, and a few emotional ones.”
