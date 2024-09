School's back , and so are the problems in the classroom. In an attempt to learn more about them, a person who goes online by the nickname Itwasobviouslyburke made a post on the subreddit r/AskTeachers that read, "What screams 'I have unlimited screen time' in students?" And they got plenty of replies. While nobody is denying that electronic devices can enhance learning, here are some of the red flags that educators believe suggest children should take it down a notch.

#1 Sleeping all the time because they were up all night gaming or scrolling. (Mine aren’t old enough to work).

#2 Parroting video phrases(especially ones that are above their maturity level) and telling me they are bored within seconds of downtime. The kids don’t know what to do with themselves without an iPad.

#3 When they act like their entire life is a YouTube reaction video.

#4 High school teacher here.



They think that they know so much more about technology and computers than adults. Really they just know more about c***py social media apps and some about web use. They have no clue how to save a file to a specific location, or use a simple spreadsheet.

#5 "My hand hurts." Trying to write one paragraph or cut a square with scissors.

Can not think creatively. Says inappropriate things like 'skibbidi toilet' 'what the..' and 'yes daddy'





These are 2nd graders. .

#6 The ones that talk constantly. They watch these streamers/reaction videos/whatever in which the narrator never stops talking. They don't know how to hold a conversation, sit and listen, or even try to mentally process something before opening their mouth.

#7 “I don’t like coloring/playing with toys” being bored while I read them a book or put on an educational video.

#8 In early childhood I find that it's the kids who talk about weapons/violence. Usually I'll have 3-4 in a class who bring it up constantly/model all of their play around it.

#9 The flat affect and only talking about characters in the videos they watch - their imagination literally does not go past the “huggy wuggy did this….” And this was first grade.

#10 When I ask the kids what they did over the weekend and all they can tell me is they played video games. All they talk about is video games. All they write about is video games. They have no interests besides video games. It infuriates me.

#11 Not thinking to read written instructions....

#12 A nine year old asked me if I knew what a "pick-me" was.



It made me realize the danger of unfettered internet access + parents who don't speak English.

#13 Middle school…some are so addicted to staring at a screen they look at you like you did horrible violence to them when you flip the laptop closed. You’ve told them to close it nicely and they just CANNOT detach from the screen, so you walk over and close it and they lose it! They acted like they were one click away from saving the world. I am not exaggerating that they are mentally deranged.

#14 Screaming and punching tables every time they’re asked to do work pencil-and-paper instead of on a computer or even merely to just put a computer away. Yes, I have a student who’s really like this. And yes, they are too old for tantrums. They’re 11.

#15 I had multiple 8th graders this year who have never made a paper airplane….

#16 Seeing innuendo in EVERYTHING at age 7. being obsessed with calling people “beta” or “sigma” also at age 7. reacting to educational ipad programs like they’re fortnite (screaming when they get a question wrong on i-ready, etc).

#17 Watch how they act when their access to computers/phones/iPads is cut off. We had a major internet outage. No signal and no Wi-Fi. The kids with decent parents groaned, pouted for a minute and found something else to do. The kids with unlimited screen time had a complete meltdown for hours. Teenagers screaming, literal tears, tantrums and complete regression to toddler behavior.

#18 So little attention and the inability to not be doing something. Like they just can’t “hang out” for a second, they need to consistently be doing something.

#19 Being unable to play board games.

#20 Those that can't make it 10-15min into a movie.



Movie day at the end of the year was such a reward when I was in school (and I actually remember a lot from watching those films in a critical way). I have so many kids that genuinely cannot sit still or stay off their phone/laptop for more than 15min.



These are seniors by the way...

#21 The ones who are bored every recess and won't touch any of the playground equiptment/gear- just complain the whole time that they're bored. Also the ones who super struggle to engage in quiet, independent activity that does not involve a screen.

#22 I have parents of kids my kids are friends with who let their kids watch hours and hours of tablet a day. I don’t understand how they think this is okay. One mom told me that her kids (kindergartner and prek) watch tablet from the time they get home (2pm) till dinner but she doesn’t allow it after that, like wtf.

She said that they cannot handle extracurricular activities and that her daughter is too tired after school to do anything.

#23 When they are mumbling memes and internet jargon to themselves constantly almost like a tic or like they are self soothing.

#24 For us, it's them asking to go to the bathroom every 2 minutes (so they can check their phones).

#25 I'm a preschool teacher. I've had young children say something like "like and subscribe" at the end of interactions, because they think it's something you say when saying bye.



I've also had literal infants who know how to open apps, and know which one is YouTube- before they can walk.



Also, babies who have a strong selfie game. If you turn the camera on the tablet, they instantly stop crying and start cheesing.

#26 Yesterday we had a water day at my school in the afternoon.



They had these huge inflatables but they were all wet rides like a bouncy house with water, a giant water slide, etc.



They also had lots of water related games. If I was a kid, I would have played without stopping.



Several of our students were simply not able to play. They whined about being bored and wanted to go inside even begging me to leave my station and take them inside. “Ms. Ride this is boring. Can you take us inside to your room.”



Finally they found a platform on the field and sat there on their phones for most of the 3 hours.



Not being able to engage in or enjoy non screen activities screams “I have unlimited screen time.”.

#27 I teach 5th grade. First of all, having little to no good/close friends, because they don’t ever hang out with anyone outside of school because they just want to be on a screen the whole time. Second, sleeping in class often because they were up all night on their screens…and usually when I call home about it, the parent says they have a strict “no screens after 8/9 PM” rule, but the problem is they don’t enforce it/check that it is being followed. Third, when they have a *haarrrddd* time staying off their Chromebooks. I had some kids who would literally prefer to mindlessly scroll their computers with the lid and inch open when I have blockers built in to where they can’t browse anything but the select few sites I have given permission to be on than to just shut the dang lid for 5 minutes and listen to me teach/give directions. It always took everything I had not to call them screen crackheads to their faces. Lastly, when they lack the ability to keep their mouth closed at times when even they know they should. They’re so used to YouTube and TikTok videos with people talking over one another and so used to having a reaction to every little thing. I’m thinking of one kid in particular right now and just - UGH I’m so glad it’s summer and that kid is officially not my problem anymore.

#28 My sister is 12 going on 13 and she stays up all night, has a lot of questions about stuff but doesn’t have the common sense to google it if she’s that curious, and has no hobbies outside of her phone. I’m not a teacher but she definitely has a certain degree of chronically online behavior. Also she used to pull the “what the…” line CONSTANTLY between about 6-9.

#29 I noticed a change in my little cousin (5 yo) when he changed day cares- suddenly he'd be GLUED to the TV, to the point he'd get upset if you cut it off- before, it was background noise that he'd look at occasionally when things got quiet.

His mom noticed the issue too, and investigated his new day care some- turns out they'd just plop the kids in front the TV and leave them be for most of the day. Thankfully, swapping him to a more responsible day care changed this new habit pretty quick... sharing bc I want people to realize how much it ACTUALLY affects young kids to not have an adult help them in regulating this stuff.

#30 I dunno about that, but when Squidgame was very popular we leaned pretty fast which middle school students have minimal to no screen supervision at home.

#31 Diagnosing themselves with many mental illnesses.

#32 I teach middle school. Significantly reduced attention span is a big indicator, and so is total desensitization to racism, sexism, violence, and sex. These students will try to be funny by saying the most shocking and [inappropriate] things I’ve ever heard and not even fully realize how weird and hurtful they’re being. Also, the moaning in the middle of class is a big deal.

#33 Well, most of them are addicted to the internet..



Sometimes I start a lesson with a typical influencer styled "Hey guys!" Lol and kinda do that "Welcome to my channel" spiel.



We basically all have to up our game a bit in terms of also being HIGHLY entertaining, in order to keep their attention.



Oddly, these shenanigans, as odd as they might seem on the surface, really do work to keep them engaged.



And there isnt one behavior. They dont even really want to be on Canvas, which is a very entertaining learning system. They just want or need EVERYTHING to be super entertaining.

That said, some of these students can whiz through their online lessons like its nobody's business, while their efforts on paper require a lot more goading.



Also, the constant talking and getting up out of their seat, and a lack of any real boundaries and limitations at home become excruciatingly evident in the first hour of class.

#34 I teach kindergarten, and I've noticed the ones who are addicted to screens get insanely territorial over any tech device, but especially touch screen ones like iPads. I literally had to put away the iPads this year and just not use them because there were kids who would scream and throw tantrums as you wrestled the iPad away from them because they just would. not. stop. playing. Nothing worked, not setting timers, not having a buddy use it with them(then they would just fight over it), not any sort of behavioral intervention-- they just wanted the iPad all to themselves and would fight tooth and nail to keep it, even going so far as to try to destroy them rather than willingly give them up. It was extreme, sad, and a pain in the a*s, so they've been locked in the iPad cart for probably 6 months now. 🤷‍♀️.

#35 When they start quoting flat earth/red pill/Fox News type language or sounding fake deep, trying to one up or pop quiz the teacher as if they are suddenly superior with these questionable pieces of information; let’s me know they have ventured too far in YouTube. You have to scrolling a long time for your algorithm to look like that.

#36 I teach high school.



Anything that connects to the "real world" is automatically boring/useless. Anything that requires thinking past one step is too hard.



The other thing that drives me crazy is when they skip to a question on an exam and ask me what they're supposed to do. Like I get it; sometimes we miss stuff or it's unclear. But... The directions are right there. And it's not complicated. You just couldn't be bothered to read them. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Not sure if that's a screen time thing or not, but all the mobile games they play are so basic and simplistic that they didn't need directions really, or it's only pictures done one at a time - it wouldn't surprise me if it's related.

#37 If they are not excited about getting out the ipads in school….

#38 Not accepting no as an answer.

#39 Student left an assembly without letting anyone know to sit in the hallway and play on his iPad 🫡.

#40 The absolute inability to focus on something that doesn’t interest them. They are so pumped full of dopamine all the time from their devices, when something doesn’t interest them they go in to withdrawal and shut down.

#41 Being aggressively and loudly wrong about anything.

#42 It's funny. I was just talking about the chromebooks with my co teacher. This year, if we had a little extra time at the end of the lessons, I'd give the kids a bit of free time. I teach middle school special education. I realized the kids were always going on the chromebooks with headphones. Sometimes, they would come in the room, and before class started, be on games already. They hardly touched the board games and other stuff I had. So we decided next year free time will be without chromebooks. I had one couldn't even put it under his desk when I asked him he actually hugged it. It's really an addiction.

#43 Constantly talking/interrupting/trying to get the class off topic.



Major attention span problems (granted this also a sign of things like adhd, but across the board I see that the kids with unlimited screen time can’t sit still and pay attention for more than five minutes at a time)



Saying video games references constantly or parroting stuff they hear from YouTube videos. That and teaching classmates those words and phrase that aren’t always appropriate.



No integrity with their chromebooks.



When given free time to read, draw, do word puzzles etc. they refuse cause it doesn’t involve a screen.



Wanting instant gratification. Like if they’re doing a math worksheet, they have to know if they got a problem right instantly and can’t wait till the whole sheet is graded,.

#44 When they say “i saw this thing on TikTok about” and they’re only 5 years old.



Bad sleeping habits/coming in late constantly.



Wanting to talk over others, not understanding social norms



When they tell me they’ve never had a playdate, or that when I ask about when they go to restaurants they just talk about their iPad



Zoning out into space in the middle of doing work. Falling asleep during class.

#45 When they get so zoned out in something that that they can't transition to a different activity. Or the kids will try to ask me for help to do something on their Chromebook (Right now we are doing robotics in the library) and then swat my hands away.

#46 Getting twitchy or agitated when I forced them to take out their ear buds.



Immediately taking out the phone as soon as there is a lull or time to work independently.



Fidgeting in their seat when they have to give me attention for more than 2 minutes.



They have to have their phone on their desk (even if it's face down) as a security blanket.

#47 When you say “you need to put your phone up in the caddy, you can’t keep it at your desk” and the students response is “well, just give me a detention and kick me out.”.

#48 Intimate knowledge of warfare and killing in children ages 10 and under.



Low to zero stamina for challenge or any task involving any amount of labor/effort without immediate rewards.



Obsessions with serious/dangerous/destructive pranks and complete confusion about how pranks could be harmful to others (actual response “but so and so on YouTube does it so it can’t be bad”)





Basically, parents need to understand that no matter what you preface or follow up with, children ages 10 and under will internalize the games and media they consume, they WILL bring it to school and re-enact it on their peers, they WILL emulate the self-talk. They WILL take everything the adults on these vids and in comms chat say to them literally and it will become part of their internal script.



And they will never know actual joy and success and a sense of awe and wonder after working so hard and overcoming so many barriers to finally arrive at something born uniquely of their hard work and efforts, because they cannot make it beyond the first mile marker in any task without a reward attached to it. .

#49 I taught elementary music. They become bored SO easily and have no attention spans. I will have them listening to a song that’s 1:30 long, and they will complain that it’s “too long”. They are consistently overstimulated by their screens, so non-screen activities are boring to them. It’s really upsetting to watch.

#50 I teach pre-k and the number of parents that are shocked by behaviors because "they never do this at home!" Well at home they never have to interact with anyone because they're always staring at a screen sooooo....