You don't need to be a computer person to know that exposed wires are trouble. Or that driving a bolt through a screen might cause it to go black. But to some people, technology is so foreign that even these concepts are hard to grasp.

So when they inevitably damage their software and hardware, someone needs to show up and fix the problems... As well as take a picture and post it on the subreddit 'Tech Support Gore' to remind everyone that IT literacy matters.

#1

They Said "My PC Shut Off Suddenly And Won't Turn Back On"

They Said "My PC Shut Off Suddenly And Won't Turn Back On"

katushenciya Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
27 minutes ago

Is that dust? Or something more horrific?

#2

I'm A Computer Noob But I Open My Laptop To Look For Tracking Devices

I'm A Computer Noob But I Open My Laptop To Look For Tracking Devices

BenTheTechGuy Report

#3

Just Realised I Haven't Had To Do This For Years

Just Realised I Haven't Had To Do This For Years

Rufus_Dufus Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
21 minutes ago

I am this many years old.

#4

So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors

So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors

BateauSai Report

Phendrena
Phendrena
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Finally a good use for anything (cr)apple.

#5

Travelled 1000km To Fix 5 Brand New Desktops Which Are Slow For Strange Reasons. Strange Reasons:

Travelled 1000km To Fix 5 Brand New Desktops Which Are Slow For Strange Reasons. Strange Reasons:

crippledchameleon Report

Akucdota
Akucdota
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Hope they paid you well.

#6

Wondering The Story Behind This

Wondering The Story Behind This

FinishedToxicity Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
22 minutes ago

It's like someone took a pair of those squiggly scissors you had as a kid and cut the laptop

#7

I Drove Over An Hour For This

I Drove Over An Hour For This

fUnderdog Report

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
12 minutes ago

We once had this happen at work - and the cable actually fit pretty nicely into the wrong hole that it was plugged into, so it took a lot of time before I realized what the problem was...

#8

Someone Knows Where Can I Get That Router Skin ?

Someone Knows Where Can I Get That Router Skin ?

pzzht Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Is that in a restaurant?

#9

PC Has Been Up Against My Desk For A While. That Won't Be Continuing

PC Has Been Up Against My Desk For A While. That Won't Be Continuing

Zech17_ Report

#10

Ladies And Gentlemen: The US Government

Ladies And Gentlemen: The US Government

ProbablyAnOcelot Report

#11

Dj Electrocutioner

Dj Electrocutioner

Gloear Report

#12

My Boss Placing A Deada*s Pot Of Ice Twice A Day On The Transformer (If That's What It's Called) Cus It Keeps Overheating And The Entire Pos & Internet Server Goes Down

My Boss Placing A Deada*s Pot Of Ice Twice A Day On The Transformer (If That’s What It’s Called) Cus It Keeps Overheating And The Entire Pos & Internet Server Goes Down

ancaaremere Report

#13

Anybody Up For Char Broiled GPU?

Anybody Up For Char Broiled GPU?

dandilycrosscut Report

#14

My Cousin Cleaned The Laptop While I Was Away For A Bit, I Come Back To This

My Cousin Cleaned The Laptop While I Was Away For A Bit, I Come Back To This

Itsquishyy Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
25 minutes ago

The title says cleaned....."You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."

#15

I Present The: "Hey Guys, Dropped My Phone, Can Ifixit??"

I Present The: "Hey Guys, Dropped My Phone, Can Ifixit??"

awkwardtheturtel Report

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited)

It's like with destroyed money bills: You have to have more than 50% of it....

#16

"On A Scale Of One To Ten How Recoverable Is The Data On This Disk?"

"On A Scale Of One To Ten How Recoverable Is The Data On This Disk?"

Orgy-Wan-Kenobi-Sama Report

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Seems like a negative ten to me ;)

#17

My Mom Said That It Once Shocked Her When She Plugged It In

My Mom Said That It Once Shocked Her When She Plugged It In

GeroX13 Report

Akucdota
Akucdota
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited)

shocking indeed

#18

When The Users Push Their Tower PC As Far Back Against The Desk Privacy Board As It Will Go

When The Users Push Their Tower PC As Far Back Against The Desk Privacy Board As It Will Go

thetoastmonster Report

#19

My Grandma's TV After The Housecleaners Cleaned Her TV With A Mystery Liquid (Gone Wrong)

My Grandma's TV After The Housecleaners Cleaned Her TV With A Mystery Liquid (Gone Wrong)

EiZenHoweLL Report

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Powerful solvents, especially acetone-based ones, aren't very kind to plastic.

#20

How Much For A Repair?

How Much For A Repair?

quitesizeablefeces Report

#21

Got A New Stand For My iPad I Love It

Got A New Stand For My iPad I Love It

RuinAdventurous8390 Report

#22

Brand New Laptop Off The Truck

Brand New Laptop Off The Truck

Toxicwaste4454 Report

#23

My Laptop Isn't Working

My Laptop Isn't Working

seebarmur Report

#24

Someone Sent It This After They Got Fired

Someone Sent It This After They Got Fired

JustLooten Report

#25

Does This Count? "Beat Up Like Crazy" Core 2 Duo On Ebay

Does This Count? "Beat Up Like Crazy" Core 2 Duo On Ebay

Phlarfbar Report

#26

On A Fishing Boat Where Everyone Stands Around Soaked In Salt Water 👍

On A Fishing Boat Where Everyone Stands Around Soaked In Salt Water 👍

newbrevity Report

#27

Why Won't My Call Go Through?

Why Won’t My Call Go Through?

ComeGetYourOzymans Report

#28

I.t. Knows

I.t. Knows

neondrifter Report

#29

No, Just No

No, Just No

Edned_ Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Have you tried turning it off and on again?

#30

Spicy MacBook Pillows

Spicy MacBook Pillows

xXemil420Xx Report

#31

Not Oc But This Hurt Me Enough To Hurt You Too

Not Oc But This Hurt Me Enough To Hurt You Too

BuJH7 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Someone has rearranged the keys right? That is not a legit keyboard, right?

#32

Hes Tiled His Desktop. Creative

Hes Tiled His Desktop. Creative

golferprince Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
23 minutes ago

My office comp looks like that tbh.

#33

I Tried Setting My Alarm For Tomorrow… I May Need A New Clock

I Tried Setting My Alarm For Tomorrow… I May Need A New Clock

Antakad Report

#34

Which Ev Charger Would You Like Installed? "Yes"

Which Ev Charger Would You Like Installed? “Yes”

gnarley_quinn Report

#35

Not My Image But Oh Dear

Not My Image But Oh Dear

Gooberg_ Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Someone screwed that up.

#36

Mercury Thermal Paste

Mercury Thermal Paste

xCuri0 Report

#37

Best Way To Measure This Cell's Dimensions?

Best Way To Measure This Cell's Dimensions?

youpricklycact

#38

Colleague Got This Today

Colleague Got This Today

Rowenth Report

#39

It Security Is Job Number One

It Security Is Job Number One

Desurvivedsignator Report

#40

A PSU That Hasn't Been Clean For At Least 25 Years

A PSU That Hasn't Been Clean For At Least 25 Years

DiogoSN Report

#41

Now Thatsa Spicya Apple - Full Airbag Deployment

Now Thatsa Spicya Apple - Full Airbag Deployment

Microdoted Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is legit scary. That thing is about to start a fire.

#42

The Contractor Built The Endpoint On The Wrong Side Of The Wall

The Contractor Built The Endpoint On The Wrong Side Of The Wall

MrRamazuri Report

#43

Studs, Who Needs Studs

Studs, Who Needs Studs

ssjviscacha Report

#44

Flood-Damaged UPS Main Board

Flood-Damaged UPS Main Board

retardedgummybear12 Report

#45

Be Careful When Unplugging The Laptop, The Stores Security System Might Go Out With It :,)

Be Careful When Unplugging The Laptop, The Stores Security System Might Go Out With It :,)

supervegitos Report

#46

This Cpu On Display In A Children’s Museum

This Cpu On Display In A Children’s Museum

NNUfergs Report

#47

I Was Trying To Create A Partition Of 1 Tb

I Was Trying To Create A Partition Of 1 Tb

sambro8600 Report

#48

Customer: “Can You Back Up My Data Onto This? It Was A Good Deal At 40 Bucks!”

Customer: “Can You Back Up My Data Onto This? It Was A Good Deal At 40 Bucks!”

DeadxWreckoning Report

#49

Braided Cables

Braided Cables

SweetlySmooth Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's pretty! I'd buy that!

#50

God Sucked A*s At Cable Management

God Sucked A*s At Cable Management

lotofpigskilled Report

#51

What Does The Word "Fragile" Mean?

What Does The Word "Fragile" Mean?

DiogoSN Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe it is French for "throw about freely"

#52

Fiber Switch

Fiber Switch

FrDiver Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is that? Gunk? Creatures?

#53

Mouse I Am Currently Using At Work… Delivery Guy Better Get Here Quick

Mouse I Am Currently Using At Work… Delivery Guy Better Get Here Quick

Peanutbutt3r0923 Report

#54

Speed Holes! They Make The Switch Go Faster!

Speed Holes! They Make The Switch Go Faster!

Rutch Report

#55

I Saw Your Nicotine PC And I Raise You This

I Saw Your Nicotine PC And I Raise You This

kentukky Report

#56

When Your Pet Rat Escapes With The Intention Of Burning Down The House (Little F**ker Was Completely Fine)

When Your Pet Rat Escapes With The Intention Of Burning Down The House (Little F**ker Was Completely Fine)

Unicorn-Cake Report

#57

Burned Cigarette Marks On A Ps4 Brought In For Repair. Device Was Filled With Dead Roaches

Burned Cigarette Marks On A Ps4 Brought In For Repair. Device Was Filled With Dead Roaches

zebz_ Report

#58

Sorry For The Social Media Screenshot, But I Couldn't Not Repost This. Yes, I Had To Censor His Card Number

Sorry For The Social Media Screenshot, But I Couldn't Not Repost This. Yes, I Had To Censor His Card Number

the123king-reddit Report

#59

This Came Over My Works Group Chat This Morning

This Came Over My Works Group Chat This Morning

seeker2319 Report

#60

The Rear Side Of Linus's Main Server Rack

The Rear Side Of Linus's Main Server Rack

MundaneSausage Report

#61

Spent 10 Hours Looking For The Cause Of Our Network Storm And

Spent 10 Hours Looking For The Cause Of Our Network Storm And

bringbackswg Report

#62

Snap

Snap

YTAppleDemo Report

#63

I See Your Band-Aid Fix, And I Present My Own, Bent-Paperclip-Bit-Around-Screw Fix

I See Your Band-Aid Fix, And I Present My Own, Bent-Paperclip-Bit-Around-Screw Fix

BX_N3S Report

#64

Our Freenas Server Sometimes Becomes Unavailable. Could You Check What Is Wrong With It?

Our Freenas Server Sometimes Becomes Unavailable. Could You Check What Is Wrong With It?

elbrus56 Report

#65

Visiting My Mother For The First Time In A While. 'Oh, I Have A Computer Problem You Could Maybe Help Me With' She Has Been Using It Like This For Months, Including Flying With It

Visiting My Mother For The First Time In A While. 'Oh, I Have A Computer Problem You Could Maybe Help Me With' She Has Been Using It Like This For Months, Including Flying With It

Firepork Report

#66

Don't Store Your Rfid Access Card In Your Phone Case If You Use Wireless Charging

Don't Store Your Rfid Access Card In Your Phone Case If You Use Wireless Charging

kn33 Report

#67

I Don't Know Why But My Computer Is Shutting Down After 5 Minutes

I Don't Know Why But My Computer Is Shutting Down After 5 Minutes

westixy Report

#68

I Don't Think I Can Salvage This One

I Don't Think I Can Salvage This One

Sockinacock Report

#69

Ignoring The Filthy Keyboard, This Thinkpad's Trackpad Was Cracked By Sheer Finger Pressure

Ignoring The Filthy Keyboard, This Thinkpad's Trackpad Was Cracked By Sheer Finger Pressure

ErebusIII Report

#70

Fires Are Cool Too

Fires Are Cool Too

Boomah422 Report

#71

My 3070 Ti Wouldn’t Fit, So I Made Some Room. This Is Fine?

My 3070 Ti Wouldn’t Fit, So I Made Some Room. This Is Fine?

Its-Luck Report

#72

Found On Aliexpress

Found On Aliexpress

GullibleExploitation Report

#73

So, How Much Thermal Paste Should I Use?

So, How Much Thermal Paste Should I Use?

JanderPanell Report

#74

M.2 Ssd Screws Are Over-Rated

M.2 Ssd Screws Are Over-Rated

1St_Choice_Ur_Choice Report

