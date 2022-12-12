Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (105 New Pics)
You don't need to be a computer person to know that exposed wires are trouble. Or that driving a bolt through a screen might cause it to go black. But to some people, technology is so foreign that even these concepts are hard to grasp.
So when they inevitably damage their software and hardware, someone needs to show up and fix the problems... As well as take a picture and post it on the subreddit 'Tech Support Gore' to remind everyone that IT literacy matters.
Continue scrolling to check out the sub's latest posts and for the older carnage that appeared on it, fire up our previous publications on this funny online community here, here, and here.
This post may include affiliate links.
They Said "My PC Shut Off Suddenly And Won't Turn Back On"
I'm A Computer Noob But I Open My Laptop To Look For Tracking Devices
Just Realised I Haven't Had To Do This For Years
So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors
Travelled 1000km To Fix 5 Brand New Desktops Which Are Slow For Strange Reasons. Strange Reasons:
Wondering The Story Behind This
It’s like someone took a pair of those squiggly scissors you had as a kid and cut the laptop
I Drove Over An Hour For This
Someone Knows Where Can I Get That Router Skin ?
PC Has Been Up Against My Desk For A While. That Won't Be Continuing
Ladies And Gentlemen: The US Government
Dj Electrocutioner
My Boss Placing A Deada*s Pot Of Ice Twice A Day On The Transformer (If That’s What It’s Called) Cus It Keeps Overheating And The Entire Pos & Internet Server Goes Down
Anybody Up For Char Broiled GPU?
My Cousin Cleaned The Laptop While I Was Away For A Bit, I Come Back To This
I Present The: "Hey Guys, Dropped My Phone, Can Ifixit??"
It's like with destroyed money bills: You have to have more than 50% of it....
"On A Scale Of One To Ten How Recoverable Is The Data On This Disk?"
My Mom Said That It Once Shocked Her When She Plugged It In
When The Users Push Their Tower PC As Far Back Against The Desk Privacy Board As It Will Go
My Grandma's TV After The Housecleaners Cleaned Her TV With A Mystery Liquid (Gone Wrong)
How Much For A Repair?
Got A New Stand For My iPad I Love It
Brand New Laptop Off The Truck
My Laptop Isn't Working
Someone Sent It This After They Got Fired
Does This Count? "Beat Up Like Crazy" Core 2 Duo On Ebay
On A Fishing Boat Where Everyone Stands Around Soaked In Salt Water 👍
Why Won’t My Call Go Through?
I.t. Knows
No, Just No
Spicy MacBook Pillows
Not Oc But This Hurt Me Enough To Hurt You Too
Hes Tiled His Desktop. Creative
I Tried Setting My Alarm For Tomorrow… I May Need A New Clock
Which Ev Charger Would You Like Installed? “Yes”
Not My Image But Oh Dear
Mercury Thermal Paste
Best Way To Measure This Cell's Dimensions?
Colleague Got This Today
It Security Is Job Number One
A PSU That Hasn't Been Clean For At Least 25 Years
Now Thatsa Spicya Apple - Full Airbag Deployment
That is legit scary. That thing is about to start a fire.