Continue scrolling to check out the sub's latest posts and for the older carnage that appeared on it, fire up our previous publications on this funny online community here , here , and here .

So when they inevitably damage their software and hardware, someone needs to show up and fix the problems... As well as take a picture and post it on the subreddit ' Tech Support Gore ' to remind everyone that IT literacy matters.

You don't need to be a computer person to know that exposed wires are trouble. Or that driving a bolt through a screen might cause it to go black. But to some people, technology is so foreign that even these concepts are hard to grasp.

#1 They Said "My PC Shut Off Suddenly And Won't Turn Back On"

#2 I'm A Computer Noob But I Open My Laptop To Look For Tracking Devices

#3 Just Realised I Haven't Had To Do This For Years

#4 So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors

#5 Travelled 1000km To Fix 5 Brand New Desktops Which Are Slow For Strange Reasons. Strange Reasons:

#6 Wondering The Story Behind This

#7 I Drove Over An Hour For This

#8 Someone Knows Where Can I Get That Router Skin ?

#9 PC Has Been Up Against My Desk For A While. That Won't Be Continuing

#10 Ladies And Gentlemen: The US Government

#11 Dj Electrocutioner

#12 My Boss Placing A Deada*s Pot Of Ice Twice A Day On The Transformer (If That’s What It’s Called) Cus It Keeps Overheating And The Entire Pos & Internet Server Goes Down

#13 Anybody Up For Char Broiled GPU?

#14 My Cousin Cleaned The Laptop While I Was Away For A Bit, I Come Back To This

#15 I Present The: "Hey Guys, Dropped My Phone, Can Ifixit??"

#16 "On A Scale Of One To Ten How Recoverable Is The Data On This Disk?"

#17 My Mom Said That It Once Shocked Her When She Plugged It In

#18 When The Users Push Their Tower PC As Far Back Against The Desk Privacy Board As It Will Go

#19 My Grandma's TV After The Housecleaners Cleaned Her TV With A Mystery Liquid (Gone Wrong)

#20 How Much For A Repair?

#21 Got A New Stand For My iPad I Love It

#22 Brand New Laptop Off The Truck

#23 My Laptop Isn't Working

#24 Someone Sent It This After They Got Fired

#25 Does This Count? "Beat Up Like Crazy" Core 2 Duo On Ebay

#26 On A Fishing Boat Where Everyone Stands Around Soaked In Salt Water 👍

#27 Why Won’t My Call Go Through?

#28 I.t. Knows

#29 No, Just No

#30 Spicy MacBook Pillows

#31 Not Oc But This Hurt Me Enough To Hurt You Too

#32 Hes Tiled His Desktop. Creative

#33 I Tried Setting My Alarm For Tomorrow… I May Need A New Clock

#34 Which Ev Charger Would You Like Installed? “Yes”

#35 Not My Image But Oh Dear

#36 Mercury Thermal Paste

#37 Best Way To Measure This Cell's Dimensions?

#38 Colleague Got This Today

#39 It Security Is Job Number One

#40 A PSU That Hasn't Been Clean For At Least 25 Years

#41 Now Thatsa Spicya Apple - Full Airbag Deployment

#42 The Contractor Built The Endpoint On The Wrong Side Of The Wall

#43 Studs, Who Needs Studs

#44 Flood-Damaged UPS Main Board

#45 Be Careful When Unplugging The Laptop, The Stores Security System Might Go Out With It :,)

#46 This Cpu On Display In A Children’s Museum

#47 I Was Trying To Create A Partition Of 1 Tb

#48 Customer: “Can You Back Up My Data Onto This? It Was A Good Deal At 40 Bucks!”

#49 Braided Cables

#50 God Sucked A*s At Cable Management

#51 What Does The Word "Fragile" Mean?

#52 Fiber Switch

#53 Mouse I Am Currently Using At Work… Delivery Guy Better Get Here Quick

#54 Speed Holes! They Make The Switch Go Faster!

#55 I Saw Your Nicotine PC And I Raise You This

#56 When Your Pet Rat Escapes With The Intention Of Burning Down The House (Little F**ker Was Completely Fine)

#57 Burned Cigarette Marks On A Ps4 Brought In For Repair. Device Was Filled With Dead Roaches

#58 Sorry For The Social Media Screenshot, But I Couldn't Not Repost This. Yes, I Had To Censor His Card Number

#59 This Came Over My Works Group Chat This Morning

#60 The Rear Side Of Linus's Main Server Rack

#61 Spent 10 Hours Looking For The Cause Of Our Network Storm And

#62 Snap

#63 I See Your Band-Aid Fix, And I Present My Own, Bent-Paperclip-Bit-Around-Screw Fix

#64 Our Freenas Server Sometimes Becomes Unavailable. Could You Check What Is Wrong With It?

#65 Visiting My Mother For The First Time In A While. 'Oh, I Have A Computer Problem You Could Maybe Help Me With' She Has Been Using It Like This For Months, Including Flying With It

#66 Don't Store Your Rfid Access Card In Your Phone Case If You Use Wireless Charging

#67 I Don't Know Why But My Computer Is Shutting Down After 5 Minutes

#68 I Don't Think I Can Salvage This One

#69 Ignoring The Filthy Keyboard, This Thinkpad's Trackpad Was Cracked By Sheer Finger Pressure

#70 Fires Are Cool Too

#71 My 3070 Ti Wouldn’t Fit, So I Made Some Room. This Is Fine?

#72 Found On Aliexpress

#73 So, How Much Thermal Paste Should I Use?