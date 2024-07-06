Wife Disrespects Husband’s Work-From-Home Boundaries, Gets Mad When He Goes Back To The Office

ADVERTISEMENT

Until a few years ago, the idea of working from home was in the “must be nice” territory for most of us. But the pandemic made it a much more common practice.

Reddit user Quirky-Regret-9031 was one of the people who got to try it.

However, after the man turned one room in their house into his office, his wife started regularly interrupting him, often getting in the way of his meetings.

Eventually, the disruptions became so frequent that they strained the couple’s relationship, leading the man to make a post on the subreddit r/AITA in an attempt to get advice on handling the situation.

Many would like to have the opportunity to work from home

Image credits: Maxime / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Butt as this story shows, it’s not for everyone

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

Image source: Quirky-Regret-9031

Company at home can actually be a huge benefit to remote workers

As far as remote work goes, the Redditor started from what seemed an advantageous position compared to his counterparts. Having his family around, even if on the other side of the door, could’ve, indeed, boosted his morale.

This year, business communications experts Ringover conducted a survey of 1,154 full-time employees based in the US, asking about loneliness, team social activity, number of work friends, and so on, and discovered that remote workers are by far the most likely to feel lonely at work compared to office workers and hybrid workers.

In a statement to Bored Panda, Ringover explained that “Whether you work remotely, are in the office full-time, or in a hybrid situation, it seems that a majority of workers feel isolated.”

“However, while remote working comes with proven benefits, from increased productivity to stronger in-work autonomy, we can see that remote workers are most prone to frequently suffering from work loneliness.”

“In fact, remote workers report ‘often’ suffering from loneliness 98% more of the time when compared to office workers, and 179% more frequently than hybrid workers,” the team behind the research added.

This can, in part, be attributed to the fact that an overwhelming majority of remote employees (86%) who responded to the survey said they work alone.

Conversely, remote workers are 15% less likely to feel isolated from colleagues when they work from home with someone else in the same household.

It’s a shame, but Quirky-Regret-9031 and his wife just couldn’t get on the same page.

People who read his story said the man did nothing wrong

