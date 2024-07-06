Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Disrespects Husband’s Work-From-Home Boundaries, Gets Mad When He Goes Back To The Office
Family, Relationships

Wife Disrespects Husband’s Work-From-Home Boundaries, Gets Mad When He Goes Back To The Office

Until a few years ago, the idea of working from home was in the “must be nice” territory for most of us. But the pandemic made it a much more common practice.

Reddit user Quirky-Regret-9031 was one of the people who got to try it.

However, after the man turned one room in their house into his office, his wife started regularly interrupting him, often getting in the way of his meetings.

Eventually, the disruptions became so frequent that they strained the couple’s relationship, leading the man to make a post on the subreddit r/AITA in an attempt to get advice on handling the situation.

Many would like to have the opportunity to work from home

Image credits: Maxime / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Butt as this story shows, it’s not for everyone

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

Image source: Quirky-Regret-9031

Company at home can actually be a huge benefit to remote workers

As far as remote work goes, the Redditor started from what seemed an advantageous position compared to his counterparts. Having his family around, even if on the other side of the door, could’ve, indeed, boosted his morale.

This year, business communications experts Ringover conducted a survey of 1,154 full-time employees based in the US, asking about loneliness, team social activity, number of work friends, and so on, and discovered that remote workers are by far the most likely to feel lonely at work compared to office workers and hybrid workers.

In a statement to Bored Panda, Ringover explained that “Whether you work remotely, are in the office full-time, or in a hybrid situation, it seems that a majority of workers feel isolated.”

“However, while remote working comes with proven benefits, from increased productivity to stronger in-work autonomy, we can see that remote workers are most prone to frequently suffering from work loneliness.”

“In fact, remote workers report ‘often’ suffering from loneliness 98% more of the time when compared to office workers, and 179% more frequently than hybrid workers,” the team behind the research added.

This can, in part, be attributed to the fact that an overwhelming majority of remote employees (86%) who responded to the survey said they work alone.

Conversely, remote workers are 15% less likely to feel isolated from colleagues when they work from home with someone else in the same household.

It’s a shame, but Quirky-Regret-9031 and his wife just couldn’t get on the same page.

People who read his story said the man did nothing wrong

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read less »
notlikeyou1971 avatar
notlikeyou1971
notlikeyou1971
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. YOU WERE WORKING! Why don't ppl understand that working from home is actually working? Not just kicking back doing limited stuff and calling it work. Your wife kept interrupting you every time you were in a meeting, could not respect boundaries and could have put your job into jeopardy. I totally understand why you went back to the office. She has to live with the disaster of her own creation. Actions have consequences and now that she disrespected you,disrupted your job she's seeing the consequences of her own actions. This is her fault that you had to stop working from home. It's sad when a child understands and follows the rules and her mom can't.

