Hasan Piker with dark hair and a beard, wearing sunglasses and a suit, being filmed by a camera with a microphone, capturing his career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Hasan Piker

Born

July 25, 1991

Died
Birthplace

New Brunswick, New Jersey, US

Age

35 Years Old

Horoscope

Leo

Who Is Hasan Piker?

Hasan Doğan Piker is an American Twitch streamer and left-wing political commentator known for his engaging and often fiery discussions on current affairs. He has cultivated a significant online presence, attracting millions of viewers with his distinctive style.

Piker’s breakout moment arrived when his in-depth coverage of the 2020 US presidential election on Twitch garnered massive viewership. This surge in popularity cemented his status as a major voice in digital political discourse.

Full NameHasan Doğan Piker
GenderMale
Height6 feet 3 inches (191 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$3 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityTurkish
EducationRutgers University
FatherMehmet Behçet Piker
MotherÜlker Sedef Piker
SiblingsMurat Piker

Early Life and Education

Born to Turkish parents in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Hasan Piker spent his formative years in Istanbul, Turkey. He was raised in a Muslim household, and his father is a political scientist and economist, while his mother is an art and architectural historian.

Piker later returned to the US, attending the University of Miami before transferring to Rutgers University. He graduated cum laude in 2013 with a double major in political science and communication studies.

Notable Relationships

Hasan Piker maintains a private personal life, and his current relationship status is publicly noted as single.

He has not publicly confirmed any high-profile romantic partnerships. Piker is known to frequently feature his dog, Fish, on his social media accounts.

Career Highlights

As a prominent voice in left-wing political commentary, Hasan Piker’s career exploded on Twitch, establishing him as one of the platform’s most-subscribed streamers. He gained significant traction for his insightful analyses and lively discussions.

Piker’s influence extended through his extensive coverage of the 2020 US presidential election, which drew hundreds of thousands of concurrent viewers, making him a primary source of election news on streaming platforms. He also co-hosts the podcast Leftovers and has launched other ventures.

To date, Piker has collected multiple Streamy Awards in the News category, highlighting his impact and recognition in digital media.

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