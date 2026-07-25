Hasan Piker: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Hasan Piker
July 25, 1991
New Brunswick, New Jersey, US
35 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Hasan Piker?
Hasan Doğan Piker is an American Twitch streamer and left-wing political commentator known for his engaging and often fiery discussions on current affairs. He has cultivated a significant online presence, attracting millions of viewers with his distinctive style.
Piker’s breakout moment arrived when his in-depth coverage of the 2020 US presidential election on Twitch garnered massive viewership. This surge in popularity cemented his status as a major voice in digital political discourse.
|Full Name
|Hasan Doğan Piker
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 3 inches (191 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$3 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Turkish
|Education
|Rutgers University
|Father
|Mehmet Behçet Piker
|Mother
|Ülker Sedef Piker
|Siblings
|Murat Piker
Early Life and Education
Born to Turkish parents in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Hasan Piker spent his formative years in Istanbul, Turkey. He was raised in a Muslim household, and his father is a political scientist and economist, while his mother is an art and architectural historian.
Piker later returned to the US, attending the University of Miami before transferring to Rutgers University. He graduated cum laude in 2013 with a double major in political science and communication studies.
Notable Relationships
Hasan Piker maintains a private personal life, and his current relationship status is publicly noted as single.
He has not publicly confirmed any high-profile romantic partnerships. Piker is known to frequently feature his dog, Fish, on his social media accounts.
Career Highlights
As a prominent voice in left-wing political commentary, Hasan Piker’s career exploded on Twitch, establishing him as one of the platform’s most-subscribed streamers. He gained significant traction for his insightful analyses and lively discussions.
Piker’s influence extended through his extensive coverage of the 2020 US presidential election, which drew hundreds of thousands of concurrent viewers, making him a primary source of election news on streaming platforms. He also co-hosts the podcast Leftovers and has launched other ventures.
To date, Piker has collected multiple Streamy Awards in the News category, highlighting his impact and recognition in digital media.
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