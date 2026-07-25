Who Is Hasan Piker? Hasan Doğan Piker is an American Twitch streamer and left-wing political commentator known for his engaging and often fiery discussions on current affairs. He has cultivated a significant online presence, attracting millions of viewers with his distinctive style. Piker’s breakout moment arrived when his in-depth coverage of the 2020 US presidential election on Twitch garnered massive viewership. This surge in popularity cemented his status as a major voice in digital political discourse.

Full Name Hasan Doğan Piker Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Turkish Education Rutgers University Father Mehmet Behçet Piker Mother Ülker Sedef Piker Siblings Murat Piker

Early Life and Education Born to Turkish parents in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Hasan Piker spent his formative years in Istanbul, Turkey. He was raised in a Muslim household, and his father is a political scientist and economist, while his mother is an art and architectural historian. Piker later returned to the US, attending the University of Miami before transferring to Rutgers University. He graduated cum laude in 2013 with a double major in political science and communication studies.

Notable Relationships Hasan Piker maintains a private personal life, and his current relationship status is publicly noted as single. He has not publicly confirmed any high-profile romantic partnerships. Piker is known to frequently feature his dog, Fish, on his social media accounts.