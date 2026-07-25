Who Is David Denman? David Denman is an American actor known for embodying relatable, often complex characters. His grounded performances frequently bring depth to both comedic and dramatic roles. He first gained widespread recognition as Roy Anderson on the NBC sitcom The Office, a role that secured him a Screen Actors Guild Award for the ensemble. This portrayal solidified his comedic timing and dramatic range.

Full Name David Denman Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Fountain Valley High School, Orange Coast College, American Conservatory Theater, Juilliard School Father Daniel Lamb Mother Dorothy Jean Kids Caius Denman, Sagan Denman

Early Life and Education Growing up, David Denman’s family frequently relocated across Southern California, fostering an adaptable nature. His parents, Daniel Lamb and Dorothy Jean, provided a stable foundation amidst these moves. He later attended Fountain Valley High School, where involvement in the drama program ignited his passion for acting. Denman further honed his craft at Orange Coast College and the prestigious Juilliard School, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in drama.

Notable Relationships David Denman is currently married to actress Mercedes Mason, with whom he shares a close partnership that began in 2014. Before this, he was married to Nikki Boyer. The couple welcomed their first child, Caius, in January 2018, followed by their second son, Sagan, in May 2021. Denman actively co-parents his children with Mason.