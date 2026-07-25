Who Is Katherine Kelly Lang? Katherine Kelly Lang is an American actress, recognized for her enduring portrayal of Brooke Logan on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. She is also a passionate equestrian, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Lang’s career showcases a blend of on-screen talent and active involvement in various ventures. Her breakout moment arrived in 1987 with the premiere of The Bold and the Beautiful, a role that quickly made her a global household name. Lang’s consistent performance and prominent storylines have ensured her character remains a central figure in daytime television history.

Full Name Katherine Kelly Lang Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Dating Dominique Zoida Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Beverly Hills High School Father Keith R. Wegeman Mother Judith Lang Siblings Jeff Lang, Trcy Lang Kids Jeremy Skott Snider, Julian Lang Snider, Zoe Katrina D’Andrea

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Hollywood, California, Katherine Kelly Lang grew up in a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. Her father, Keith R. Wegeman, was an Olympic ski jumper, and her mother, Judith Lang, was an actress. Lang attended Beverly Hills High School, where her initial aspirations leaned towards becoming a jockey or training for the Olympics. However, fate led her to acting, with her debut film role in Skatetown, U.S.A. in 1979.

Notable Relationships Katherine Kelly Lang has been married twice and is a mother of three children. She first married Skott Snider in 1989, a union that lasted until their divorce in 1995, and they share two sons. Lang later married Alex D’Andrea in 1997, with whom she had a daughter before their divorce in 2014. She is currently dating Dominique Zoida, whom she met in 2012.

Career Highlights Katherine Kelly Lang’s career is defined by her iconic role as Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful, a character she has portrayed since the show’s inception in 1987. This makes her one of the longest-running and most recognized faces in daytime television. Beyond her acting, Lang has garnered four Daytime Emmy nominations for her work on the show and expanded her professional footprint by launching Katherine Kelly Lang Kaftans, a luxury resort wear brand. She also earned a Daytime Emmy Award in 2014 as a producer for the digital drama Venice the Series.