Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson is an American singer and actor, carrying a significant musical legacy within his famed family. His distinctive blend of pop and R&B echoes a rich, influential heritage that spans generations. He achieved widespread recognition by portraying his late uncle, Michael Jackson, in the 2026 biographical film Michael. The acclaimed performance garnered significant global attention upon its blockbuster release.

Full Name Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (African American and Colombian) Education Bethany High School, California Baptist University Father Jermaine Jackson Mother Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza Siblings Jermajesty Jackson, Autumn Jackson

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Jaafar Jackson grew up immersed in the vibrant world of the Jackson family. He initially harbored aspirations of becoming a professional golfer before fully committing to the arts. He studied piano from age twelve and explored singing and dancing, later attending Bethany High School and California Baptist University. These early artistic explorations ultimately shaped his path toward entertainment.

Notable Relationships Jaafar Jackson has maintained a long-term relationship with musician Maddie Simpson, with their romance reportedly beginning in 2016. The couple announced their engagement in February 2025. Simpson has been a consistent source of public support, particularly throughout Jackson’s preparation for his role in the Michael biopic. They frequently share updates about their journey on social media.

Career Highlights Jaafar Jackson’s acting debut portraying his uncle Michael Jackson in the 2026 biopic Michael proved to be a global phenomenon. The film surpassed $1 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing biographical film of all time. Before his cinematic breakthrough, Jackson launched his music career with the 2019 debut single “Got Me Singing,” which showcased his soulful pop and R&B style. He also appeared in the reality series The Jacksons: Next Generation. His dedicated portrayal in Michael earned widespread critical acclaim, solidifying his position as a prominent new talent in the entertainment industry.