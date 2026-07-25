Who Is Iman? Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid is a Somali-American supermodel whose distinctive beauty redefined global fashion standards. Her elegant presence and commanding runway walk made her an enduring muse for top designers. She burst into public consciousness after being discovered by photographer Peter Beard in Nairobi, quickly landing her first Vogue assignment. This pivotal debut established her as a groundbreaking figure, celebrated for challenging traditional beauty norms.

Full Name Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $200 million Nationality Somali American Ethnicity African American Education University Of Nairobi Father Mohamed Abdulmajid Mother Mariam Abdulmajid Siblings Nadia Abdulmajid, Idil Abdulmajid, Feisa Abdulmajid, Elias Abdulmajid Kids Zulekha Haywood, Alexandria Zahra Jones

Early Life and Education Born Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid in Mogadishu, Somalia, Iman was raised in a family that valued education and faith; her father was a diplomat, and her mother a gynecologist. She spent her early years living with her grandparents. At age four, she attended boarding school in Egypt for much of her childhood. Following political unrest, her family relocated to Kenya, where she briefly studied political science at the University Of Nairobi.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Iman’s earlier life, notably her marriage to NBA star Spencer Haywood from 1977 to 1987. She later met and married English musician David Bowie in a private ceremony on April 24, 1992. Iman shares daughter Zulekha Haywood with Spencer Haywood, and daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones with David Bowie, with whom she maintained a deep bond until his death in 2016.

Career Highlights The fashion world became Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid’s domain as she ascended to supermodel status in the 1970s. She graced countless magazine covers and became a muse for designers like Yves Saint Laurent, establishing an iconic presence that redefined global beauty standards. Beyond the runway, Iman launched her eponymous cosmetics company in 1994. This pioneering venture created makeup shades for women of color, expanding into a global enterprise and advocating for diversity. Her profound influence on fashion and advocacy was recognized with numerous accolades, including the prestigious Council Of Fashion Designers Of America Fashion Icon Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.