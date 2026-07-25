Iman smiling, showcasing her iconic style and beauty. An image capturing the essence of Iman's career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Iman

Born

July 25, 1955

Died
Birthplace

Mogadishu, Somalia

Age

71 Years Old

Horoscope

Leo

Who Is Iman?

Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid is a Somali-American supermodel whose distinctive beauty redefined global fashion standards. Her elegant presence and commanding runway walk made her an enduring muse for top designers.

She burst into public consciousness after being discovered by photographer Peter Beard in Nairobi, quickly landing her first Vogue assignment. This pivotal debut established her as a groundbreaking figure, celebrated for challenging traditional beauty norms.

Full NameIman Mohamed Abdulmajid
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusWidowed
Net Worth$200 million
NationalitySomali American
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationUniversity Of Nairobi
FatherMohamed Abdulmajid
MotherMariam Abdulmajid
SiblingsNadia Abdulmajid, Idil Abdulmajid, Feisa Abdulmajid, Elias Abdulmajid
KidsZulekha Haywood, Alexandria Zahra Jones

Early Life and Education

Born Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid in Mogadishu, Somalia, Iman was raised in a family that valued education and faith; her father was a diplomat, and her mother a gynecologist. She spent her early years living with her grandparents.

At age four, she attended boarding school in Egypt for much of her childhood. Following political unrest, her family relocated to Kenya, where she briefly studied political science at the University Of Nairobi.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances marked Iman’s earlier life, notably her marriage to NBA star Spencer Haywood from 1977 to 1987. She later met and married English musician David Bowie in a private ceremony on April 24, 1992.

Iman shares daughter Zulekha Haywood with Spencer Haywood, and daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones with David Bowie, with whom she maintained a deep bond until his death in 2016.

Career Highlights

The fashion world became Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid’s domain as she ascended to supermodel status in the 1970s. She graced countless magazine covers and became a muse for designers like Yves Saint Laurent, establishing an iconic presence that redefined global beauty standards.

Beyond the runway, Iman launched her eponymous cosmetics company in 1994. This pioneering venture created makeup shades for women of color, expanding into a global enterprise and advocating for diversity.

Her profound influence on fashion and advocacy was recognized with numerous accolades, including the prestigious Council Of Fashion Designers Of America Fashion Icon Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

Signature Quote

“My saving grace was that I always knew when to leave the party.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.