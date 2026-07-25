Who Is Shantel VanSanten? Shantel Yvonne VanSanten is an American actress and model, recognized for embodying complex characters across various television dramas. Her captivating presence brings depth and vulnerability to each role. She successfully transitions between modeling campaigns and demanding acting performances. She rose to prominence as Quinn James in the CW teen drama One Tree Hill, a performance that captivated a wide audience and earned critical notice. Her work helped solidify her standing in the entertainment industry, paving the way for further significant roles.

Full Name Shantel Yvonne VanSanten Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Dutch and Norwegian descent Education Incarnate Word Academy, Texas Christian University

Early Life and Education Born in Luverne, Minnesota, Shantel VanSanten was raised primarily in Spring, Texas, where her early interest in performing arts blossomed. She cultivated her passion through local theater and acting classes from a young age. She attended Incarnate Word Academy, an all-girls college preparatory school in Houston, and later Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. VanSanten also began her professional modeling career at the age of fifteen for Page Parkes Management.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Shantel VanSanten was married to actor Victor Webster, whom she met while filming Love Blossoms in 2016. They became engaged in 2021 and celebrated their marriage in October of that year. Webster filed for divorce in January 2023, with their separation finalized on July 2, 2024. VanSanten is currently single and has no children, having focused primarily on her thriving career.

Career Highlights Shantel VanSanten’s breakthrough arrived with her compelling portrayal of Quinn James in The CW’s One Tree Hill, where her character’s storylines garnered significant fan attention across multiple seasons. She also secured a role in the commercially successful horror film The Final Destination, which debuted at number one. VanSanten has since starred in prominent series like Shooter, Amazon Prime’s The Boys, and Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed For All Mankind, showcasing a versatile acting range in science fiction and dramatic roles. She also provided the voice of the character Wraith in the video game Apex Legends.