Who Is Kate Beckinsale? English actress Kate Beckinsale is celebrated for her poised elegance and versatile performances across genres. Her roles often blend sharp wit with dramatic intensity, captivating audiences globally. She first gained widespread recognition with her starring turn in the 2001 war epic Pearl Harbor, which achieved significant box office success. Beckinsale then solidified her action star status in the Underworld film series.

Full Name Kathrin Romany Beckinsale Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $25 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, 1/16th Burmese Education Godolphin and Latymer School, New College, Oxford Father Richard Beckinsale Mother Judy Loe Siblings Samantha Beckinsale Kids Lily Mo Sheen

Early Life and Education Born in Chiswick, London, Kathrin Romany Beckinsale is the only child of actors Richard Beckinsale and Judy Loe. Her early life was shaped by her parents’ immersion in the performing arts. She attended Godolphin and Latymer School, later studying French and Russian literature at New College, Oxford, before pursuing her acting career full-time.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kate Beckinsale’s life, including a significant relationship with actor Michael Sheen and marriage to director Len Wiseman. Beckinsale shares one daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, with Michael Sheen, with whom she maintains an amicable co-parenting relationship. As of recently, the actress is reportedly single.

Career Highlights Kate Beckinsale’s career took a decisive turn with the Underworld film series, where she anchored five movies as the vampire warrior Selene, generating over $450 million worldwide. Beyond action, she delivered acclaimed performances in dramas like Love & Friendship and appeared in high-profile romantic comedies such as Serendipity and Pearl Harbor. Beckinsale has received accolades including a Critics’ Choice Movie Award nomination and a National Film Awards UK win, cementing her as a versatile figure in contemporary cinema.