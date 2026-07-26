Who Is Jacinda Ardern? Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern is a New Zealander politician and former Prime Minister, admired for her empathetic leadership style. Her decisive actions and clear communication resonated widely. She first gained global attention as the 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand, becoming the world’s youngest female head of government at age 37. Her rapid rise signaled a fresh approach to global politics.

Full Name Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality New Zealander Ethnicity European Education University of Waikato Father Ross Ardern Mother Laurell Ardern Siblings Louise Ardern Kids Neve Te Aroha Gayford

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Jacinda Ardern’s upbringing in Morrinsville and Murupara, where her father served as a police officer and her mother worked in school catering. This early exposure to community life shaped her future political aspirations. She later attended Morrinsville College, actively participating as a student representative, before earning a Bachelor of Communication Studies from the University of Waikato. Her university studies focused on politics and public relations.

Notable Relationships Currently married to television presenter Clarke Gayford, Jacinda Ardern formalized their decade-long partnership in January 2024, after postponing their wedding due to pandemic restrictions. Their engagement was announced in 2019. Ardern shares one child, daughter Neve Te Aroha Gayford, with her husband. The couple maintains a public yet grounded family life, often sharing glimpses of their experiences.

Career Highlights Jacinda Ardern’s breakthrough leadership as the 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand marked a new era. She secured an outright majority in the 2020 general election, a significant achievement for her Labour Party. Her administration launched influential social impact campaigns, notably implementing swift gun law reforms after the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings. Ardern also earned global praise for her transparent and empathetic leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.