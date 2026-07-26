Who Is Chris Harrison? Christopher Bryan Harrison is an American television host, celebrated for his warm demeanor and steady presence. He has guided countless hopeful romantics through televised quests for love. His breakout moment came as the original host of The Bachelor in 2002, a role he maintained for nearly two decades. The show quickly became a cultural phenomenon, spawning numerous successful spin-offs.

Full Name Christopher Bryan Harrison Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity North American Education Lake Highlands High School, Oklahoma City University Kids Joshua Harrison, Taylor Harrison

Early Life and Education A focus on family shaped Christopher Bryan Harrison’s early years in Dallas, Texas. He developed a keen interest in sports, particularly soccer, which he pursued with dedication. Harrison attended Lake Highlands High School and later earned a soccer scholarship to Oklahoma City University. This athletic background laid a foundation for his disciplined approach to a career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of relationships has marked Christopher Bryan Harrison’s personal life, including his first marriage to college sweetheart Gwen Harrison. They were married for 18 years before divorcing in 2012. Harrison is currently married to Lauren Zima, a reporter and journalist, whom he wed in November 2023. He shares two children, Joshua and Taylor, with his former wife, Gwen.

Career Highlights Christopher Bryan Harrison’s career is defined by extensive hosting work, primarily with ABC’s popular romance/reality franchise. He helmed The Bachelor from 2002 to 2021, along with its numerous spin-offs like The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Beyond reality television, Harrison expanded his hosting portfolio by leading the syndicated game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire from 2015 to 2019. He also earned Emmy nominations for Best Game Show Host in 2018 and 2019 for this role.