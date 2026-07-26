Who Is Jason Statham? Jason Statham is an English actor widely recognized for his intense, gritty performances in action thrillers. His distinctive screen presence often involves performing his own stunts, establishing him as a genuine action icon. His breakout moment arrived with Guy Ritchie’s crime comedy Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, a critical and commercial success that quickly put him in the public eye. Statham’s unique blend of streetwise charm and physical prowess resonated strongly with audiences.

Full Name Jason Statham Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Net Worth $100 million Nationality British Education Local Grammar School Father Barry Statham Mother Eileen Yates Statham Siblings Lee Statham Kids Jack Oscar Statham, Isabella James Statham

Early Life and Education Born in Shirebrook, England, Jason Statham was raised in Great Yarmouth, where his father Barry worked as a street seller and his mother Eileen as a dancer. He initially helped his father at market stalls, while cultivating an early passion for various martial arts. Statham attended a local grammar school, playing football, but his true athletic dedication was to diving. He trained intensively for years, eventually competing for England in the 1990 Commonwealth Games.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of notable relationships has marked Jason Statham’s public life, most prominently his engagement to model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, which began in 2016. Earlier, he dated actress Kelly Brook for seven years and was linked to Alex Zosman. Statham shares two children, Jack Oscar Statham and Isabella James Statham, with whom he co-parents with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The couple has remained engaged since 2016.

Career Highlights Jason Statham has built a career on serial action success, headlining the Transporter film series and starring in the Fast & Furious franchise. These roles established him as a leading figure in high-octane cinema, with his films grossing over $8.5 billion worldwide. He also expanded his influence as a producer for films like Hobbs & Shaw and has consistently advocated for stunt performers in Hollywood. Statham launched a new franchise with The Beekeeper, further solidifying his brand in the action genre.