Who Is Mick Jagger? Mick Jagger is a British singer and songwriter whose electrifying stage presence and distinctive vocal style defined rock and roll for generations. He embodies the swagger and rebellious spirit of rock stardom. His breakout arrived with The Rolling Stones’ 1965 single “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” which quickly topped charts worldwide and established the band as global icons. Jagger’s dynamic performances and provocative image became legendary.

Full Name Mick Jagger Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $600 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Wentworth Primary School, Dartford Grammar School, London School of Economics and Political Science Father Basil Fanshawe Jagger Mother Eva Ensley Mary Jagger Siblings Chris Jagger Kids Karis Hunt Jagger, Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger, Elizabeth Scarlett Jagger, James Leroy Augustin Jagger, Georgia May Ayeesha Jagger, Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger, Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger

Early Life and Education Michael Philip Jagger was born into a middle-class family in Dartford, Kent, England, to Basil Fanshawe Jagger, a physical education teacher, and Eva Ensley Mary Jagger, a hairdresser. He displayed an early interest in music, often singing in the church choir and listening to American blues. He attended Wentworth Primary School, where he first met future bandmate Keith Richards, then Dartford Grammar School, and later briefly studied at the London School of Economics before committing fully to his musical aspirations.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Mick Jagger’s personal life, including relationships with Marianne Faithfull, Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias, and Jerry Hall. He was married to Bianca from 1971 to 1978 and had a long-term partnership with Jerry Hall, though their 1990 marriage was later annulled. Jagger is a father to eight children with five women and is currently engaged to Melanie Hamrick, with whom he shares his youngest son, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger.

Career Highlights The Rolling Stones’ albums like Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main St. defined their classic sound and sold over 200 million records worldwide, solidifying their place in rock history. Their songwriting partnership, Jagger-Richards, created numerous enduring hits. Beyond studio success, Jagger spearheaded the band’s legendary world tours, including their massive 2006 performance at Copacabana Beach, which drew an estimated 1.5 million people. He also ventured into acting and film production. Recognized for his immense contributions, Jagger was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Rolling Stones in 1989 and knighted for services to popular music in 2003.