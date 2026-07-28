Who Is Soulja Boy? Soulja Boy is an American rapper and record producer who mastered online self-promotion early in the digital age. His innovative use of social media platforms transformed how artists connect with fans and launch their careers. He shot to fame in 2007 with his self-released debut single, “Crank That (Soulja Boy).” The song and its accompanying dance became a global viral sensation, topping charts and establishing Soulja Boy as an internet pioneer.

Full Name Soulja Boy Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American

Early Life and Education DeAndre Cortez Way was born in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Atlanta, Georgia, at age six, where he developed an early interest in hip-hop music. At 14, he moved to Batesville, Mississippi, and his father provided a home recording studio to nurture his musical aspirations. This environment allowed him to experiment with digital audio software, teaching himself to produce beats and write lyrics. His self-directed learning in music production laid the groundwork for his future career.

Notable Relationships Soulja Boy’s romantic history includes various public relationships with figures like Brittish Williams, Rubi Rose, and India Love. He was also reportedly engaged to Rosa Acosta and Nia Riley at different times. More recently, Soulja Boy had a child with Jackilyn Martinez, with whom he is currently involved in a child support dispute. He remains publicly single.

Career Highlights Soulja Boy’s breakthrough arrived in 2007 with his debut single, “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” which he self-produced and released online. The track spent seven non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over three million digital copies, marking him as a pioneer of viral music. Beyond music, Soulja Boy has expanded into entrepreneurship, notably with ventures in gaming and technology. He launched his own record label, Stacks on Deck Entertainment, and became an early adopter of direct-to-consumer digital marketing. His influence extends to a Grammy Award nomination for “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” and recognition as an artist who reshaped industry paradigms through internet savvy.