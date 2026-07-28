Who Is Sally Struthers? Sally Anne Struthers is an American actress known for her distinctive voice and expressive comedic timing. She effortlessly brings warmth and vulnerability to her diverse roles. She rose to national prominence as Gloria Stivic in the groundbreaking 1970s sitcom All in the Family. Her performance earned critical acclaim and two Emmy Awards.

Full Name Sally Anne Struthers Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Grant High School, Pasadena Playhouse College of Theatre Arts Father Robert Alden Struthers Mother Margaret Caroline Jernes Siblings Susan Struthers Kids Samantha Rader

Early Life and Education Sally Anne Struthers was born on July 28, 1947, in Portland, Oregon, where she was primarily raised by her mother, Margaret Caroline Jernes, after her surgeon father left the family when she was young. Her mother worked as a contract auditor at Bonneville Power Administration. She graduated from Grant High School in 1965 before moving to Los Angeles to study acting at the Pasadena Playhouse College of Theatre Arts, where she was recognized as a promising student.

Notable Relationships A single marriage marked Sally Anne Struthers’s public romantic life, when she wed psychiatrist William C. Rader on December 18, 1977. Their relationship was kept largely private during her peak fame on All in the Family. Struthers and Rader welcomed their daughter, Samantha Rader, in May 1979 before their divorce in 1983. Since then, she has remained single, choosing to focus on her family and career.

Career Highlights Sally Anne Struthers achieved widespread recognition and critical acclaim for her role as Gloria Stivic in the seminal CBS sitcom All in the Family, which aired from 1971 to 1978. Her nuanced portrayal earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Beyond her acting, Struthers is a dedicated activist, serving as a long-time spokesperson for the Christian Children’s Fund (now ChildFund). She has passionately advocated for impoverished children in developing countries for over 40 years. Her diverse career also includes prominent voice roles as Charlene Sinclair in Dinosaurs and Rebecca Cunningham on TaleSpin, alongside stage performances in musicals like Hello, Dolly!, cementing her versatile legacy.