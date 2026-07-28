Who Is Jim Davis? James Robert Davis is an American cartoonist recognized for his insightful humor and enduring creative vision. His work consistently captures the everyday foibles of life with a relatable, sarcastic wit. He achieved widespread recognition with the launch of the Garfield comic strip in 1978, which quickly captivated readers globally. The strip’s immediate popularity stemmed from its titular, lasagna-loving cat becoming a cultural icon.

Full Name James Robert Davis Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $800 million Nationality American Education Fairmount High School, Ball State University Father James William Davis Mother Anna Catherine Davis Siblings Dave Davis Kids Alexander James Davis, James, Ashley, Chris

Early Life and Education Growing up on a Black Angus cattle farm in Fairmount, Indiana, James Robert Davis often spent time indoors due to asthma, where drawing became his primary amusement. His parents, James William and Anna Catherine Davis, and brother Dave shared a home with many cats, which later influenced his art. Davis honed his skills at Fairmount High School, contributing comics to the school newspaper and illustrations to the yearbook. He then pursued studies in art and business at Ball State University, where he was a member of the Theta Xi fraternity.

Notable Relationships A string of enduring relationships has marked James Robert Davis’s personal life. He was previously married to Carolyn Altekruse, with whom he shares a son. More recently, Davis married Jill in 2000, and they raise three children together. He continues to live in Albany, Indiana, where he founded Paws, Inc.

Career Highlights James Robert Davis’s enduring comic strip Garfield, launched in 1978, became one of the most widely syndicated in history. It reached over 2,600 newspapers worldwide by 2008, captivating millions with the titular cat’s cynical humor. Beyond the strip, Davis established Paws, Inc. in 1981, a company managing Garfield’s vast global licensing, syndication, and entertainment empire. This venture expanded the brand into television specials, series, and merchandise. To date, Davis has collected four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program and a prestigious Reuben Award for overall excellence in cartooning. He was also inducted into the Licensing International Hall of Fame.