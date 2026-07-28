Spencer Boldman: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Spencer Boldman
July 28, 1992
Dallas, Texas, US
33 Years Old
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Who Is Spencer Boldman?
Spencer Thomas Boldman is an American actor, recognized for his engaging performances across various television and film projects. He quickly established a presence with his natural charm and versatility.
His breakout moment arrived with his starring role as Adam Davenport in the Disney XD series Lab Rats, which captivated a wide audience and earned him widespread recognition. The series became a significant success, solidifying Boldman’s status as a rising young talent.
|Full Name
|Spencer Thomas Boldman
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 2 inches (188 cm), 176 pounds (80 kg)
|Relationship Status
|Possibly Single
|Net Worth
|$2 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|German, English, Scottish, and Irish American
|Education
|Plano East Senior High School
|Father
|Michael Boldman
|Mother
|Laura Boldman
|Siblings
|Jake Boldman
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Spencer Boldman discovered his passion for acting in middle school. His parents, Michael and Laura Boldman, nurtured his early interest in performing.
He attended Plano East Senior High School in Plano, Texas, where he graduated in 2010. Boldman pursued his acting career shortly after, quickly securing early television roles.
Notable Relationships
Spencer Boldman was reportedly linked to fellow actor Kelli Berglund from late 2012 to mid-2013, following their collaboration on the series Lab Rats. He also had a relationship with Antonia DeNardo between 2014 and 2015.
Currently, Boldman’s relationship status is reportedly single.
Career Highlights
Spencer Boldman’s career gained significant traction with his lead role as Adam Davenport in the Disney XD series Lab Rats, which aired for four seasons. The show garnered substantial viewership, establishing him as a prominent face in family entertainment.
He expanded into film with a role in the hit comedy 21 Jump Street, showcasing his versatility. Boldman later starred opposite Zendaya in the Disney Channel Original Movie Zapped, drawing millions of viewers.
More recently, Boldman has taken on the recurring role of Lance McCrae in the Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales, demonstrating his range in a dramatic historical context.
Signature Quote
“Always give it 100 percent because you don’t know when a good opportunity will come back around.”
See Also
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