Who Is Dana White? Dana Frederick White Jr. is an American businessman and sports promoter, celebrated for his transformative influence on mixed martial arts. He is recognized for his direct, often fiery leadership style within the combat sports world. White’s breakout moment arrived in 2001 when he orchestrated the purchase of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), taking the struggling organization and molding it into a global powerhouse. His vision quickly elevated the sport to mainstream appeal.

Full Name Dana Frederick White Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $600 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Hermon High School Father Dana White Sr. Mother June White Siblings Kelly White Kids Dana White III, Aidan White, Savannah White

Early Life and Education White was born in Manchester, Connecticut, and largely raised by his mother and maternal grandparents alongside his sister, Kelly. The family later moved to Las Vegas when White was in third grade. He attended Bishop Gorman High School, where he was reportedly expelled twice, and later graduated from Hermon High School in Maine in 1987. White briefly attended Quincy College and the University of Massachusetts Boston before dropping out of both, pursuing an early interest in boxing.

Notable Relationships Dana White has been married to Anne White since 1996, having first met in eighth grade. Their relationship has spanned decades, with Anne maintaining a largely private profile despite White’s public career. White and Anne share three children: sons Dana White III and Aidan White, and daughter Savannah White. He often expresses a desire for his children to pursue their passions.

Career Highlights White fundamentally transformed mixed martial arts, elevating the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) from a struggling promotion to a multi-billion dollar global enterprise. Under his leadership, the UFC has become the premier organization in combat sports, achieving massive worldwide reach and revenue. Beyond the UFC, White founded the Power Slap promotion in 2022 and co-founded Zuffa Boxing in 2025. He was also appointed CEO of the UFC in 2023 following its merger with WWE into TKO Group Holdings, expanding his executive responsibilities. His impact has been widely recognized, earning him numerous “Promoter of the Year” awards and cementing his status as a pivotal figure in modern sports business.