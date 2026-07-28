Who Is Afroman? Joseph Edgar Foreman is an American rapper and musician known for his comedic and laid-back hip-hop style. His distinctive voice and humorous lyrics resonate with a global audience. His breakout moment arrived with the 2000 single “Because I Got High,” which gained massive popularity through file-sharing platforms and radio play. The song’s viral spread cemented his place in pop culture.

Full Name Joseph Edgar Foreman Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Palmdale High School Kids 3 children

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Joseph Foreman spent parts of his youth in Mississippi and South Central Los Angeles. He began playing drums and guitar at a young age in church, fostering an early passion for music. Foreman dropped out of Palmdale High School in 1991, but his musical journey continued as he recorded and sold homemade rap tapes to classmates. He even wrote a popular rap about an eighth-grade teacher.

Notable Relationships Joseph Foreman is married to Angie Foreman, who has been publicly referred to as his steadfast partner. Details about any prior relationships remain largely private. He and Angie Foreman share three children.

Career Highlights Afroman’s career is defined by the global success of his 2000 single “Because I Got High,” a track that topped charts in multiple countries and became a cultural phenomenon. Its follow-up, “Crazy Rap,” also achieved multi-platinum status. Beyond his initial hits, Afroman has maintained an independent career, releasing numerous albums through his own label, Hungry Hustler. He notably won a lawsuit in 2026 regarding the use of home raid footage in his music, championing free speech. The rapper earned a Grammy Award nomination in 2002 for Best Rap Solo Performance, acknowledging his distinctive contribution to the genre.