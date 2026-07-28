Who Is Cher Lloyd? Cher Lloyd is a British singer and songwriter known for her distinctive pop-rap style. Her powerful vocals and rebellious stage presence set her apart early on. Her breakout moment arrived during her memorable appearance on The X Factor in 2010. This pivotal performance launched her into the public eye and secured a major record deal, leading to international attention.

Full Name Cher Lloyd Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (156 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality British Ethnicity White, Romani Education The Chase School, Dyson Perrins High School Father Darren Lloyd Mother Diane Lloyd Siblings Sophie Lloyd, Josh Lloyd, Rosie Lloyd Kids Delilah-Rae Monk, Eliza Violet Monk

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Malvern, Worcestershire, Cher Lloyd hails from a family of Romani origin. Her early years included traveling around Wales in a caravan with her parents, Darren and Diane Lloyd, alongside her three younger siblings, Sophie, Josh, and Rosie. Lloyd attended The Chase School and later Dyson Perrins High School, where she studied performing arts. Her foundational interest in music was further cultivated through attendance at the theatre arts school Stagecoach.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Cher Lloyd’s life, but her most significant relationship has been with Craig Monk. The couple became engaged in January 2012, marrying in a private ceremony in 2013, after reportedly meeting in a hair salon. Lloyd shares two daughters with Monk: Delilah-Rae, born in May 2018, and Eliza Violet, born in September 2023. Recent reports in July 2026 indicate a potential shift in their marital status, with Lloyd publicly stating her wedding ring was “in the bin.”

Career Highlights Cher Lloyd’s breakthrough piece was her debut single, “Swagger Jagger,” released in July 2011. This track instantly topped the UK Singles Chart, marking a significant entry into the music industry. Her debut album, Sticks and Stones, followed in November 2011, reaching number four on the UK Albums Chart. Beyond her initial success, Lloyd continued to expand her artistic ventures, releasing her second studio album, Sorry I’m Late, in 2014. She also launched her own streetwear brand, Glo, in partnership with Post Kulture in 2019, showcasing her crossover into fashion.