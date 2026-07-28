Cher Lloyd: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Cher Lloyd
July 28, 1993
Malvern, England
33 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Cher Lloyd?
Cher Lloyd is a British singer and songwriter known for her distinctive pop-rap style. Her powerful vocals and rebellious stage presence set her apart early on.
Her breakout moment arrived during her memorable appearance on The X Factor in 2010. This pivotal performance launched her into the public eye and secured a major record deal, leading to international attention.
|Full Name
|Cher Lloyd
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 1 inch (156 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White, Romani
|Education
|The Chase School, Dyson Perrins High School
|Father
|Darren Lloyd
|Mother
|Diane Lloyd
|Siblings
|Sophie Lloyd, Josh Lloyd, Rosie Lloyd
|Kids
|Delilah-Rae Monk, Eliza Violet Monk
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Malvern, Worcestershire, Cher Lloyd hails from a family of Romani origin. Her early years included traveling around Wales in a caravan with her parents, Darren and Diane Lloyd, alongside her three younger siblings, Sophie, Josh, and Rosie.
Lloyd attended The Chase School and later Dyson Perrins High School, where she studied performing arts. Her foundational interest in music was further cultivated through attendance at the theatre arts school Stagecoach.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Cher Lloyd’s life, but her most significant relationship has been with Craig Monk. The couple became engaged in January 2012, marrying in a private ceremony in 2013, after reportedly meeting in a hair salon.
Lloyd shares two daughters with Monk: Delilah-Rae, born in May 2018, and Eliza Violet, born in September 2023. Recent reports in July 2026 indicate a potential shift in their marital status, with Lloyd publicly stating her wedding ring was “in the bin.”
Career Highlights
Cher Lloyd’s breakthrough piece was her debut single, “Swagger Jagger,” released in July 2011. This track instantly topped the UK Singles Chart, marking a significant entry into the music industry. Her debut album, Sticks and Stones, followed in November 2011, reaching number four on the UK Albums Chart.
Beyond her initial success, Lloyd continued to expand her artistic ventures, releasing her second studio album, Sorry I’m Late, in 2014. She also launched her own streetwear brand, Glo, in partnership with Post Kulture in 2019, showcasing her crossover into fashion.
Signature Quote
“I want people to know that it’s okay to make mistakes. It’s okay to not be perfect, because nobody is.”
See Also
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- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 27, 2026
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