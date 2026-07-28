Who Is Elizabeth Berkley? Elizabeth Berkley is an American actress known for captivating audiences with her energetic presence and dramatic range. Her career spans television, film, and stage, establishing her as a multifaceted talent in Hollywood. She first rose to widespread recognition for her role as Jessie Spano in the iconic television series Saved by the Bell. This role cemented her as a pop culture figure, admired for her intelligence and strong-willed character.

Full Name Elizabeth Berkley Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education North Farmington High School, Cranbrook Kingswood School, UCLA Father Fred Berkley Mother Jere Berkley Siblings Jason Berkley Kids Sky Cole Lauren

Early Life and Education Growing up in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Elizabeth Berkley’s Jewish family, including parents Jere and Fred, nurtured her early love for dance. She honed her skills in a home studio, dreaming of professional performance from a young age. Berkley attended Cranbrook Kingswood School and later North Farmington High School, graduating in 1990. Her academic pursuits continued at UCLA, where she earned a degree in English Literature in 1995.

Notable Relationships Elizabeth Berkley married artist and fashion designer Greg Lauren, nephew of Ralph Lauren, on November 1, 2003, after meeting in 2000 during a dance class. This enduring partnership has been a cornerstone of her adult life. The couple welcomed their son, Sky Cole Lauren, in July 2012. Berkley and Lauren often speak fondly of their family life, including unique date nights that involve sushi and meditation.

Career Highlights Elizabeth Berkley burst onto television screens as the beloved Jessie Spano in Saved by the Bell, a role she reprised in the popular 2020 reboot on Peacock. Her later starring performance in the film Showgirls garnered significant attention and became a controversial cult classic. Beyond acting, Berkley launched the Ask-Elizabeth online self-help program and authored the New York Times best-selling book of the same name. These initiatives empower teenage girls through workshops and advice, focusing on self-esteem and body image.