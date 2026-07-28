Who Is GloRilla? GloRilla is an American rapper known for her raw energy and distinctive Memphis drawl. Her bold lyrics often blend crunk and trap influences, resonating with a wide audience. She first captivated listeners with her 2022 single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which quickly went viral and earned a Grammy nomination. This breakthrough track solidified her as a powerful new voice in hip-hop.

Full Name Gloria Hallelujah Woods Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Dating Brandon Ingram Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Melrose High School, Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School Father Edwin C. Woods Sr.

Early Life and Education Gloria Hallelujah Woods was born in Memphis, Tennessee, growing up as the eighth of ten children in a large, conservative Christian family. Gospel music filled her early years, shaping her initial musical inclinations. She was homeschooled until fifth grade before attending Melrose High School, where her passion for rapping emerged at age 16. Initially aspiring to be a singer, a vocal issue led her to embrace rap.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to NBA player Brandon Ingram, GloRilla made their relationship public in July 2025 after meeting around Thanksgiving 2024. The couple often attends public events together, sharing supportive posts on social media. GloRilla does not have children, though Ingram has one child from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights GloRilla burst into the spotlight with her 2022 viral hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which garnered a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Performance. The single’s success led to her signing with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group. Her momentum continued with the double platinum “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B, and her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great, which reached number 11 on the Billboard 200. She further expanded her career with collaborations and a successful commercial mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang. To date, she has received the Best New Hip-Hop Artist award at both the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, solidifying her status as a prominent voice in contemporary hip-hop.