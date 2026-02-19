ADVERTISEMENT

Belgian cartoonist Pieter de Poortere doesn’t need dialogue to land a punchline; he just needs one perfectly staged moment and a sense of humor darker than your ex’s heart. We’ve featured his wordless comics here before, and readers couldn’t get enough of the twisted little surprises he packs into a handful of panels.

His style is all about visual storytelling: absurd setups, deadpan characters, and that split-second turn where the joke snaps into place (usually in the most wrong-but-you’re-still-laughing way). Without speech bubbles to guide you, your brain does the extra work, which somehow makes the punchlines hit even harder.

Scroll through the new batch below, and tell us in the comments: which comic was the funniest, and which one was the darkest?

