40 Brutally Funny Comics That Turn Tragedy Into A Punchline, By Pieter De Poorter
Meet Boerke—or Dickie, as he’s known outside Belgium. He’s a small, mustachioed man who always seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Created by Belgian cartoonist Pieter De Poortere, this silent comic strip tells hilarious (and sometimes brutally dark) stories with no words—just clever drawings and a lot of bad luck.
Boerke’s adventures have taken him everywhere, from ancient history to outer space, from failed romances to absurd jobs. With sharp humor, these comics have gained fans all over the world. Whether he’s getting crushed, fired, or just completely misunderstood, Boerke always keeps a straight face—and that’s part of the charm.
More info: Instagram | dickiecomics.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda reached out to Pieter De Poortere to hear the story behind his iconic character Dickie and what keeps him going after all these years. The artist revealed that "Boerke" (Dickie) means “little farmer” in Dutch. "I grew up in the countryside, so that’s where the original inspiration came from. Over time, though, Dickie has evolved far beyond that setting—you can now find him in almost any situation: in space, as a historical figure, a businessman, and more. But one thing remains constant—he’s always the loser."
Dickie is a pantomime comic with no dialogue, so we were curious about the challenges this style presents. "It definitely requires more creativity, since I have to tell everything without words," the artist shared. "For readers, it can also be a bit of a challenge—you really have to pay attention to catch the joke. But that’s part of the fun."
Dickie has been around for over 20 years, so we asked Pieter how he stays inspired and motivated after spending so long with the same character. He told us, "Bad things keep happening—just look at the world today. As long as there’s hardship, there will always be a place for losers like Dickie."
Pieter explained that Dickie’s dark humor is his way of processing the world around him. "When something worries me or I find something deeply troubling, I turn it into a comic. I try to make people laugh—but also, sometimes, to make them think."