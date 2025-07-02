ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Boerke—or Dickie, as he’s known outside Belgium. He’s a small, mustachioed man who always seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Created by Belgian cartoonist Pieter De Poortere, this silent comic strip tells hilarious (and sometimes brutally dark) stories with no words—just clever drawings and a lot of bad luck.

Boerke’s adventures have taken him everywhere, from ancient history to outer space, from failed romances to absurd jobs. With sharp humor, these comics have gained fans all over the world. Whether he’s getting crushed, fired, or just completely misunderstood, Boerke always keeps a straight face—and that’s part of the charm.

More info: Instagram | dickiecomics.com | Facebook

#1

Comic strip showing a prisoner in striped uniform experiencing prison life, illustrating brutally funny comics by Pieter De Poorter.

dickiecomics Report

Bored Panda reached out to Pieter De Poortere to hear the story behind his iconic character Dickie and what keeps him going after all these years. The artist revealed that "Boerke" (Dickie) means “little farmer” in Dutch. "I grew up in the countryside, so that’s where the original inspiration came from. Over time, though, Dickie has evolved far beyond that setting—you can now find him in almost any situation: in space, as a historical figure, a businessman, and more. But one thing remains constant—he’s always the loser."
    #2

    Comic strip depicting dark humor with a man turning tragedy into a punchline through investing in defense stocks.

    dickiecomics Report

    #3

    Comic panels depicting a darkly humorous story blending tragedy and punchline in Pieter De Poorter’s funny comics style.

    dickiecomics Report

    Dickie is a pantomime comic with no dialogue, so we were curious about the challenges this style presents. "It definitely requires more creativity, since I have to tell everything without words," the artist shared. "For readers, it can also be a bit of a challenge—you really have to pay attention to catch the joke. But that’s part of the fun."
    #4

    Comic panels showing a humorous scene with medieval characters and a crossbow, illustrating brutally funny comics and dark humor.

    dickiecomics Report

    #5

    Comic strip showing a man’s tragic day turned into a punchline in a brutally funny comic by Pieter De Poorter.

    dickiecomics Report

    Dickie has been around for over 20 years, so we asked Pieter how he stays inspired and motivated after spending so long with the same character. He told us, "Bad things keep happening—just look at the world today. As long as there’s hardship, there will always be a place for losers like Dickie."

    #6

    Comic panels showing a woman doing laundry, a man approaching a drawer, and a group of hooded figures around a burning cross in dark humor style.

    dickiecomics Report

    #7

    Comic panels by Pieter De Poorter showing a humorous take on a firefighter scene in a brutal funny comic style.

    dickiecomics Report

    Pieter explained that Dickie’s dark humor is his way of processing the world around him. "When something worries me or I find something deeply troubling, I turn it into a comic. I try to make people laugh—but also, sometimes, to make them think."
    #8

    Comic strip featuring a hospital scene with a clown, patient, and Batman in brutally funny comics style.

    dickiecomics Report

    #9

    Two characters lying on a hill in a brutally funny comic illustrating tragedy turned into a punchline by Pieter De Poorter.

    dickiecomics Report

    #10

    Comic strip showing cavemen humor with a mammoth disguise, illustrating brutally funny comics turning tragedy into punchlines.

    dickiecomics Report

    #11

    Brutally funny comic showing a man chopping a tree, accidentally killing birds, then building a birdhouse from the wood.

    dickiecomics Report

    #12

    Comic strip illustrating tragic conditions in a jeans factory with dark humor in funny comics by Pieter De Poorter.

    dickiecomics Report

    #13

    Comic panels showing a man humorously interacting with a woman and two serious mourners near a cremation garden sign.

    dickiecomics Report

    #14

    Comic strip showing a humorous scene in a museum where art restoration goes wrong, from brutally funny comics.

    dickiecomics Report

    #15

    Illustration showing then and now scenes of a comic cafe, highlighting humor in modern social changes in funny comics.

    dickiecomics Report

    #16

    Comic strip by Pieter De Poorter showing a man humorously navigating disability with funny tragic moments.

    dickiecomics Report

    #17

    Comic strip by Pieter De Poorter showing a man hugging a tree that turns out to be a cactus in brutally funny comics.

    dickiecomics Report

    #18

    Comic strip showing a gondolier humorously turning a tragic accident into a funny moment on a Venice canal.

    dickiecomics Report

    #19

    Comic strip showing a muscular man using brain training to impress a girl, illustrating brutally funny comics by Pieter De Poorter.

    dickiecomics Report

    #20

    Black and white comic panels depicting a King Kong scene with a humorous twist from brutally funny comics.

    dickiecomics Report

    #21

    Comic panels showing a chef preparing food and two dogs in a funny, brutally funny comic by Pieter De Poorter.

    dickiecomics Report

    #22

    Comic panels showing a pizza delivery man in a dark city encountering quirky characters in brutal funny comics.

    dickiecomics Report

    #23

    Comic strip depicting a knight visiting a grave and interacting with dwarfs, featuring funny comics turning tragedy into punchlines.

    dickiecomics Report

    #24

    Comic strip showing a man installing solar panels leading to a humorous twist on clean energy in a comic style.

    dickiecomics Report

    #25

    Comic strip showing a parody of Snow White with dwarfs and a dark twist, part of funny comics turning tragedy into punchlines.

    dickiecomics Report

    #26

    Comic strip showing a rocket journey to Mars with an astronaut, depicting space travel in a brutally funny comic style.

    dickiecomics Report

    #27

    Comic strip by Pieter De Poorter using brutally funny comedy to turn tragedy into a punchline with a cartoon style.

    dickiecomics Report

    #28

    Comic panels by Pieter De Poorter showing a darkly humorous story turning tragedy into a punchline with funny, brutal visuals.

    dickiecomics Report

    #29

    Comic strip depicting a casting process with a character facing rejection, highlighting dark humor in funny comics.

    dickiecomics Report

    #30

    Comic panels showing a man installing solar panels, working on a computer, digging, and building with electrical wiring in a funny style.

    dickiecomics Report

    #31

    Comic panels depicting an orca and a man, highlighting ocean pollution in a brutally funny comics style by Pieter De Poorter.

    dickiecomics Report

    #32

    Comic strip showing brutal funny comics with a character wielding a lightsaber at a weapon check station in a humorous scene.

    dickiecomics Report

    #33

    Comic strip showing police and a man in a subway with a humorous take on tragedy in brutal funny comics.

    dickiecomics Report

    #34

    Comic strip showing a man at a bowling alley, slipping, getting arrested, and ending up in jail with a ball and chain, dark humor style.

    dickiecomics Report

    #35

    Comic strip showing a man buying a Queens of the Stone Age ticket and attending a lecture, representing brutally funny comics.

    dickiecomics Report

    #36

    Comic strips showing a delivery worker’s daily struggles turned into a funny and relatable comic by Pieter De Poorter.

    dickiecomics Report

    #37

    Comic panels show a boxing match and a man humorously injured by a bee, illustrating funny comics turning tragedy into punchlines.

    dickiecomics Report

    #38

    Comic panels showing a caveman and woman next to a volcano eruption, with archaeologists finding skeletons, funny comics.

    dickiecomics Report

    #39

    Comic panels showing a Santa-themed dark humor comic turning tragedy into a punchline by Pieter De Poorter.

    dickiecomics Report

    #40

    Comic panels illustrating a funny soccer scene with a goalkeeper, players, and a humorous banana peel moment in a stadium.

    dickiecomics Report

