Meet Boerke—or Dickie, as he’s known outside Belgium. He’s a small, mustachioed man who always seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Created by Belgian cartoonist Pieter De Poortere, this silent comic strip tells hilarious (and sometimes brutally dark) stories with no words—just clever drawings and a lot of bad luck.

Boerke’s adventures have taken him everywhere, from ancient history to outer space, from failed romances to absurd jobs. With sharp humor, these comics have gained fans all over the world. Whether he’s getting crushed, fired, or just completely misunderstood, Boerke always keeps a straight face—and that’s part of the charm.

